CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction CSK 52 % Chance of Winning MI 48 % Bet Now! The oldest and arguably the most ferocious rivalry in the Indian Premier League is all set for its latest edition as Chennai Super Kings prepare to face Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Saturday, with the game slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Despite heading into the encounter on the back of a poor run, CSK would be confident of prevailing at their own home ground considering the sheer prowess they possess in all departments.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

The conventional home-away format returned to IPL in 2023 and so did the form of Chennai Super Kings as the Yellow Army is positioned in third and gunning for a playoff spot. The side has the best record at home of any franchise in the league’s history with a 70% win record in Chepauk, and looks the favourite to capitalize on the conditions on Saturday en route to a potential victory.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning @ 52%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning @ 48%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chennai Super Kings endured some misfortune in their latest encounter against Lucknow Super Giants after the game had to be abandoned due to rain, with the former placed in a strong position. The Super Kings had reduced LSG to 125/6 wth just four balls of the first innings to go and looked to be well on their way to victory given the sheer batting prowess at their disposal. Nevertheless, the side still sits comfortably third in the standings even after having to split points with LSG, with five wins to their name and a net run rate of 0.329. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, sit three spots lower but could overtake their rivals with a win in Chennai given they have a game in hand, albeit they have a terrible net run rate of -0.373.

Nevertheless, that looks unlikely to be the result come Saturday, given Chennai’s potential to succeed a thome. The side has arguably the best spin attack in the tournament for the slow tracks at home, boasting all of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mitchell Santner in one squad. Additionally, CSK has a plethora of spin specialists as well, with the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube renowned for their ability to play the slower bowlers.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, only have Piyush Chawla as a premium spinner and are more reliant on their pacers for getting the task done, be it Jofra Archer or Jason Behrendorff. Similarly, Rohit Sharma has been struggling against spinners in recent times, unable to put away the off-pace deliveries as he did in his prime.

The disparity between the quality of the two sides was thoroughly evident when they had met at Wankhede earlier in the season. Ravindra Jadeja had run riot with the ball to scalp three wickets and restrict the hosts to a paltry 157/8 before the Yellow Army got to the target with seven wickets and 11 balls still to spare. Ajinkya Rahane had displayed a batting extravaganza, remaining unbeaten on 61 off a meagre 27 deliveries, lacing the knock with seven boundaries and three maximums. Thus, Chennai Super Kings are far better suited to the Chepauk pitches and seem destined to complete the double over their oldest rivals.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

In the four IPL 2023 games that have taken place in Chennai, there has been an equal split in wins between sides batting first and bowling first. On the other hand, the skipper winning the toss has chosen to chase on three occasions. However, the only exception came in the latest encounter between CSK and PBKS where the former chose to bat first, considering it was an afternoon game meaning the dew played no part. Thus, the same is expected to occur on Saturday afternoon with the captain winning the coin flip opting to set a target.

Weather Report

A rainy day has been forecast in Chennai on Saturday by Worldweatheronline, with constant rain until dawn followed by yet more incessant showers until 11 AM after an hour’s reprieve. Further rain is expected between 1 PM and 5 PM, with the total rainfall until then on the day at approximately 4.7 mm, offering little chance of a cricket match taking place. Nevertheless, the temperature during the match hours is expected to fall down gradually from 37°C to 34°C, with winds peaking at 19 km/h along with the occasional gust of up to 26 km/h.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Moeen Ali All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni (C) Wicket-keeper Batsman Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won five of their 11 games in the ongoing season, their last three encounters involving two losses to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively, and a no result in Lucknow.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Tilak Varma All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five IPL games and are currently on a two-game winning streak following triumphs against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have played Mumbai Indians 37 times in the IPL so far, emerging victorious on 16 occasions while the five-time champions hold a significant edge with 21 wins.

Matches played - 37

Chennai Super Kings win(s) - 16

Mumbai Indians win(s) - 21

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings’ opening stand to be over the required mark

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive batting performances at the top of the order have been a major contributor to the Chennai Super Kings' success in the ongoing season. Together, they have scored a staggering 768 runs in nine games, with their opening partnership averaging an impressive 48.67. The duo has put up first-wicket stands worth over 30 runs on five occasions, including in all of their last four matches, during which the partnership has averaged 72. To enhance the bet’s safety even further, Mumbai Indians have struggled for breakthroughs with the new ball, conceding 35 runs on average for the first wicket. As a result, the hosts are expected to easily exceed the bookmakers' expectations when it comes to the opening partnershop.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters

Devon Conway to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

With KL Rahul likely to miss the upcoming encounter after extending his hip flexor in the previous game, Kyle Mayers seems to be the only candidate almost guaranteed for success against Mumbai Indians. He has 297 runs to his name in nine games at an average of 33, comfortably leading the charts for his team over the likes of Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. The batter has registered four half-centuries in the season already, two more than any of his teammates, while maintaining an excellent strike rate of 158.82. Even though he fell for a duck in his latest encounter, the Caribbean batter had managed two half-centuries in the three games before that. Even when LSG played CSK earlier in the season, Mayers had struck a sizzling 53 at a strike rate of 240.90, outscoring all his teammates by at least 30 runs, a feat that he seems likely to repeat on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

Suryakumar Yadav has dispelled all early-season concerns of being a one-season wonder by returning to his remarkable best in recent encounters. The explosive batter has three half-centuries in the last four games, including a match-winning 31-ball 66 in the latest encounter against Punjab Kings. Boasting a T20I average of 46.52 and a strike rate of 175-plus, there is little that needs to be said about the potential of SKY, especially when asked to bail the team out of trouble. With the likes of Rohit Sharma misfiring more often than not, the 32-year-old is bound to be the main man for Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

After a slow start to the season, Ravindra Jadeja has finally been living upto expectations with the ball. The left-arm spinner has quietly racked up 14 scalps in 10 games at an average of 17.92 and an exception economy of 7.17, trailing the Purple Cap holder by just three scalps. Jadeja has been able to perform well on the slow Chepauk pitches and is the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker at the venue for the season, with seven in four games. When CSK faced off against MI earlier in the season, Jadeja was the difference maker with the ball, returning brilliant figures of 3/20 from his four overs to lead the charts for his team. Thus, Jadeja is bound to lead the Yellow Army's bowling efforts once again on Saturday.

Piyush Chawla to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Few, if anyone, could have predicted that Piyush Chawla would be in the race for the Purple Cap heading into the final few rounds of the league stage. The leg-spinner has 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 17 and an economy of 7.28. He has been the team’s top bowler in four of the nine games played so far, including in the latest game against Punjab Kings where he returned sensational figures of 2/29 in a game that saw over 430 runs being tallied. The veteran now has taken two wickets in each of his last four games, peaking at just the right time in the tournament. Even against CSK earlier in the season, Chawla had managed to earn a scalp while everyone else struggled, taking his career tally against the four-time champions to 22. On the spin-friendly wicket in Chennai, expect the 34-year-old to dominate proceedings once again.