CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
CSK
52%
Chance of Winning
MI
48%
India
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts
- Chennai Super Kings have a 70% win record at Chepauk, emerging triumphant in 42 of their 60 encounters to have been completed at the venue.
- Chennai Super Kings have an average first innings score of 211 in IPL 2023, crossing the 200-run mark on four out of five occasions.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
The conventional home-away format returned to IPL in 2023 and so did the form of Chennai Super Kings as the Yellow Army is positioned in third and gunning for a playoff spot. The side has the best record at home of any franchise in the league’s history with a 70% win record in Chepauk, and looks the favourite to capitalize on the conditions on Saturday en route to a potential victory.
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning @ 52%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning @ 48%
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Chennai Super Kings endured some misfortune in their latest encounter against Lucknow Super Giants after the game had to be abandoned due to rain, with the former placed in a strong position. The Super Kings had reduced LSG to 125/6 wth just four balls of the first innings to go and looked to be well on their way to victory given the sheer batting prowess at their disposal. Nevertheless, the side still sits comfortably third in the standings even after having to split points with LSG, with five wins to their name and a net run rate of 0.329. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, sit three spots lower but could overtake their rivals with a win in Chennai given they have a game in hand, albeit they have a terrible net run rate of -0.373.
Nevertheless, that looks unlikely to be the result come Saturday, given Chennai’s potential to succeed a thome. The side has arguably the best spin attack in the tournament for the slow tracks at home, boasting all of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mitchell Santner in one squad. Additionally, CSK has a plethora of spin specialists as well, with the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube renowned for their ability to play the slower bowlers.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, only have Piyush Chawla as a premium spinner and are more reliant on their pacers for getting the task done, be it Jofra Archer or Jason Behrendorff. Similarly, Rohit Sharma has been struggling against spinners in recent times, unable to put away the off-pace deliveries as he did in his prime.
The disparity between the quality of the two sides was thoroughly evident when they had met at Wankhede earlier in the season. Ravindra Jadeja had run riot with the ball to scalp three wickets and restrict the hosts to a paltry 157/8 before the Yellow Army got to the target with seven wickets and 11 balls still to spare. Ajinkya Rahane had displayed a batting extravaganza, remaining unbeaten on 61 off a meagre 27 deliveries, lacing the knock with seven boundaries and three maximums. Thus, Chennai Super Kings are far better suited to the Chepauk pitches and seem destined to complete the double over their oldest rivals.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
In the four IPL 2023 games that have taken place in Chennai, there has been an equal split in wins between sides batting first and bowling first. On the other hand, the skipper winning the toss has chosen to chase on three occasions. However, the only exception came in the latest encounter between CSK and PBKS where the former chose to bat first, considering it was an afternoon game meaning the dew played no part. Thus, the same is expected to occur on Saturday afternoon with the captain winning the coin flip opting to set a target.
Weather Report
A rainy day has been forecast in Chennai on Saturday by Worldweatheronline, with constant rain until dawn followed by yet more incessant showers until 11 AM after an hour’s reprieve. Further rain is expected between 1 PM and 5 PM, with the total rainfall until then on the day at approximately 4.7 mm, offering little chance of a cricket match taking place. Nevertheless, the temperature during the match hours is expected to fall down gradually from 37°C to 34°C, with winds peaking at 19 km/h along with the occasional gust of up to 26 km/h.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batsman
|
Devon Conway
|
Batsman
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batsman
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni (C)
|
Wicket-keeper Batsman
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have won five of their 11 games in the ongoing season, their last three encounters involving two losses to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively, and a no result in Lucknow.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma (C)
|
Batsman
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper Batsman
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Tilak Varma
|
All-rounder
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five IPL games and are currently on a two-game winning streak following triumphs against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings have played Mumbai Indians 37 times in the IPL so far, emerging victorious on 16 occasions while the five-time champions hold a significant edge with 21 wins.
Matches played - 37
Chennai Super Kings win(s) - 16
Mumbai Indians win(s) - 21
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Chennai Super Kings’ opening stand to be over the required mark
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive batting performances at the top of the order have been a major contributor to the Chennai Super Kings' success in the ongoing season. Together, they have scored a staggering 768 runs in nine games, with their opening partnership averaging an impressive 48.67. The duo has put up first-wicket stands worth over 30 runs on five occasions, including in all of their last four matches, during which the partnership has averaged 72. To enhance the bet’s safety even further, Mumbai Indians have struggled for breakthroughs with the new ball, conceding 35 runs on average for the first wicket. As a result, the hosts are expected to easily exceed the bookmakers' expectations when it comes to the opening partnershop.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters
Devon Conway to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
With KL Rahul likely to miss the upcoming encounter after extending his hip flexor in the previous game, Kyle Mayers seems to be the only candidate almost guaranteed for success against Mumbai Indians. He has 297 runs to his name in nine games at an average of 33, comfortably leading the charts for his team over the likes of Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. The batter has registered four half-centuries in the season already, two more than any of his teammates, while maintaining an excellent strike rate of 158.82. Even though he fell for a duck in his latest encounter, the Caribbean batter had managed two half-centuries in the three games before that. Even when LSG played CSK earlier in the season, Mayers had struck a sizzling 53 at a strike rate of 240.90, outscoring all his teammates by at least 30 runs, a feat that he seems likely to repeat on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
Suryakumar Yadav has dispelled all early-season concerns of being a one-season wonder by returning to his remarkable best in recent encounters. The explosive batter has three half-centuries in the last four games, including a match-winning 31-ball 66 in the latest encounter against Punjab Kings. Boasting a T20I average of 46.52 and a strike rate of 175-plus, there is little that needs to be said about the potential of SKY, especially when asked to bail the team out of trouble. With the likes of Rohit Sharma misfiring more often than not, the 32-year-old is bound to be the main man for Mumbai Indians in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Ravindra Jadeja to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
After a slow start to the season, Ravindra Jadeja has finally been living upto expectations with the ball. The left-arm spinner has quietly racked up 14 scalps in 10 games at an average of 17.92 and an exception economy of 7.17, trailing the Purple Cap holder by just three scalps. Jadeja has been able to perform well on the slow Chepauk pitches and is the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker at the venue for the season, with seven in four games. When CSK faced off against MI earlier in the season, Jadeja was the difference maker with the ball, returning brilliant figures of 3/20 from his four overs to lead the charts for his team. Thus, Jadeja is bound to lead the Yellow Army's bowling efforts once again on Saturday.
Piyush Chawla to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Few, if anyone, could have predicted that Piyush Chawla would be in the race for the Purple Cap heading into the final few rounds of the league stage. The leg-spinner has 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 17 and an economy of 7.28. He has been the team’s top bowler in four of the nine games played so far, including in the latest game against Punjab Kings where he returned sensational figures of 2/29 in a game that saw over 430 runs being tallied. The veteran now has taken two wickets in each of his last four games, peaking at just the right time in the tournament. Even against CSK earlier in the season, Chawla had managed to earn a scalp while everyone else struggled, taking his career tally against the four-time champions to 22. On the spin-friendly wicket in Chennai, expect the 34-year-old to dominate proceedings once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings had strolled to a comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season, despite their regular performers not living upto the billing in the encounter. As the season has progressed, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway have all encountered a purple patch of form which does not bode well for their upcoming opponents. Mumbai Indians would be under severe distress considering the form of their skipper Rohit Sharma and look likely to succumb to MS Dhoni’s men in Chennai.
- Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)