CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction CSK 58 % Chance of Winning PK 42 % Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 30, 2023, at 3:30 PM IST. While Chennai have slipped to the fourth position after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter, Punjab Kings, with four wins from eight games, are placed at the sixth position and will be vying for a win so as to be in the contention for a top-two finish. But this being a home game for CSK, this would be easier said than done for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, who face a tough challenge after a really sub-par bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Despite the loss to Rajasthan Royals, Chennai remain the heavy favourites of the bookmakers, as our affiliate partner Melbet have given them odds of 1.73 as against 2.005 by Punjab Kings. If you are really the kind of guy, who wants to take risks, then go for Punjab Kings, with more than double the amount of return guaranteed on their win.

CSK’s chance of winning 58%

PK’s chance of winning 42%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Betting Tips

I am full-on banking Tushar Deshpande, who has found himself at the top of the table on the wicket-takers chart to have a great game at Chepauk, but it will also be a game in which Shikhar Dhawan will come good to take back what is rightfully his. Further, can you really discount Sam Curran off the table just because he had a bad game with the ball against LSG? The kind of performer that the Surrey all-rounder is, he would always strive to be in the game, and hence, will have a huge bearing on the result.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, Chepauk has hosted 22 Indian Premier League matches in which the batting first team have won 12 games. That goes on to dismiss the notion that batting second is always the best idea in Indian conditions. Chennai Super Kings have had great success while batting first here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, winning 76% of matches batting first. In the said time frame, the average first innings score at the venue has been 156, whereas the average first innings winning score is 172.

Weather Report

Chennai is hot and humid, but what has been a respite from that in recent times, some unseasonal rains have graced the city. There is a 17$% chance of rain on Sunday, with 38% of cloud cover during the match time in the afternoon.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mathessa Pathirana Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

With five wins from eight games, Chennai Super Kings are at an equal footing with Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Giants, and Lucknow Super Giants. They have an NRR of +0.376, which has put them in the fourth position on the table, but if things go their way, they will be moving back to the top of the table on Sunday itself.

Punjab Kings Player List

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

After winning two matches under the leadership of Sam Curran, normal service resumed for Punjab Kings as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. In the last five matches, they have lost three games, hence winning the CSK game would be of paramount importance for them to have some semblance of hope with the playoffs race going crazy.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have played 27 matches against each other in which CSK have come out on top in 15 games, with Punjab bagging 12 matches. At Chepauk, CSK have beaten Punjab Kings four times and lost only twice, which would add further pressure on the Dhawan-led unit in the upcoming encounter.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

CSK opening partnership over 53.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Chennai have one of the strongest opening pairs in the competition, with Devon Conway scoring four consecutive half-centuries and Gaikwad piling up high scores after another. In fact, Conway and Gaikwad sit third and fourth on the highest run-scorers list this season, with 322 and 317 runs, respectively. Their powerplay run rate stands at 9.7, which is the best among all teams in the league. Do you have any doubts now?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Best Batters

Devon Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

CSK’s success this season can be attributed to the way Devon Conway has batted, having scored four consecutive half-centuries that set up the perfect base for the batters to follow. Conway has already scored 322 runs at an average of 46 and a very good strike rate of 137. His balls per dismissal ratio of 33.6 and balls per boundary ratio of 5.1 makes it abundantly clear that Conway is your batter to be in conditions that demanded the absolute best from him. Go ahead, bet on him, and he won’t disappoint you at all.

Shikhar Dhawan to be PK’s best batter (Melbet)

In the first four matches, Dhawan was in excellent form and crossed the 200-run mark with ease while getting dismissed only twice despite opening the innings. His average is still the best amongst batters who have 150+ runs to their name in the IPL, and coming back from an injury lay-off, he could manage a solitary run against LSG. However, one couldn’t discount the fact that Dhawan led the team from the front, contributing 32% of the team runs. This is the highest contribution % by a captain in this IPL till now, and if you still don’t back him, what is the point of all this?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler

Tushar Deshpande has been impeccable this season. Even though his bowling figures have been a touch expensive, no bowler has looked more assured of taking wickets than Deshpande. His 14 wickets have come at an average of 22.49 but he has a strike rate of 12.6 with the ball, which made him such a brilliant performer. Trust him to deliver for you once again in the home match against Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep Singh to be PK’s best bowler

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been heading the PBKS pace attack this season and is currently amongst the highest wicket-takers. Arshdeep hasn’t gone wicketless in a single match till now, having taken 14 wickets at an average of 18.4. Arshdeep has been bowling well inside the powerplay for PBKS, ensuring good starts for the team while fielding. Only Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj have taken more wickets than the left-arm pacer in the first 6 overs in this season till now.