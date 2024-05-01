CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction CSK 60 % Chance of Winning PBKS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.669 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in the 49th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 01 at 07:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign but have lost the way in the last few games as they lost back to back games against LSG. In the last game, CSK registered a statement win against SRH as they scored 212 runs and eventually won the game by 78 runs. CSK are currently third on the table.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign thus far but pulled off a miraculous win against Kolkata Knight Riders as they chased down 261 runs and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. PBKS are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 60%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 40%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Chennai looked like a great wicket to bat on but as we head into the second half of the campaign in the last few games, it seems the wicket has slowed down and spinners could make a significant impact in the game. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This year three of the five matches have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 30C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. After back to back losses against LSG, CSK managed to turn things around as they beat SRH by 78 runs and are currently third on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after two wins in eight matches but in the last game they completed a record chase against KKR and with six points they are currently eighth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-13. Both sides went head to head last season as PBKS won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 13

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head into this game with both sides desperate for points as we head into the business end of the campaign. One one hand a win for CSK would put them in the box seat to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, a win for PBKS would keep them in contention as they need a near perfect record if they aspire to make the playoffs. The form of Ajinkya Rahane would be a cause of concern for CSK which can result in Rachin Ravindra coming back in the starting 11. One of the biggest downfalls this season for PBKS has been the absence of Shikhar Dhawan in the last few games. PBKS has struggled to get a good opening stand throughout the campaign and in five of the last six matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe CSK would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.328 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad as he has been in sensational form prior to this game. He has three half centuries and a century in the last five matches and with 447 runs thus far, Gaikwad is the leading run scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant century in the last game, we are still going to stick with Shashank Singh as he has been far more consistent than his counterpart. With 263 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Mustafizur Rahman has struggled to make an impact on the road he has been seasonal for CSK on home turf where he has bagged 11 wickets in five matches. He has been a revelation and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

After struggling to make an impact this season, Harshal Patel seems to have found his footing in the last few games as he has bagged seven wickets in the last three games and with 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.