CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
CSK
45%
Chance of Winning
RR
55%
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- With 541 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in this tournament.
- With 471 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have had an excellent campaign thus far and are on the cusp of making the playoffs this season. RR head into this fixture on the back of two defeats in the last two games. Even though those defeats were close encounters, RR would be hoping to turn things around when they take on CSK in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings had a solid start to the campaign but have faltered in the second half of the campaign. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, CSK got outplayed by team who were desperate to stay in contention as CSK lost the game by 35 runs. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ajinkya Rahane has had a disappointing campaign thus far as he has failed to hit the heights of last season. In the last five matches, Rahane has scored 1, 9, 29, 9 and 1 and so far this season he has scored 209 runs with an average of 19 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
We expect this game to be a high scoring game as teams have struggled to defend big scores at the venue due to the dew factor at the venue. The average first innings score in Chennai is 183.55 which makes us believe total runs in the game would be extremely high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 76.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost four of the last six matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign but have struggled in the last two matches as they head into this game after back to back defeats. With 16 points, RR are currently second on the table.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in this fixture 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and RR did a double.
Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings: 15
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings go head to head in what feels like a must win game for both sides. One one hand, RR have dominated the group stages thus far and a win in the upcoming game could seal a top two spot on the points table. On the other hand, CSK have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign and need a win to keep things in their favour in regards securing a top four spot this season. CSK top order has failed to show up in the second half of the campaign which clearly has impacted CSK this season. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, CSK conceded 210 runs in the opening stand. On the other hand, even though RR has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two games, we believe RR top order is far more settled and they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him in the upcoming game as he has been the most consistent batsman for CSK and with 541 runs, he is the leading run scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Rajasthan Royals lost the last game against Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson had a brilliant game as he scored 86 runs and was the top run scorer on the day. So far this season, Samson has scored 471 runs and has been the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers
Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
With the absence of Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, the onus would be on Tushar Deshpande to lead the line for CSK this season and in the last game he did not disappoint as he ended up with the best bowling figures in the game against GT which makes him out top pick once again in the upcoming game.
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Even though Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he is one of the difference makers in the squad and on his day, he has the capacity to turn the game on its head. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch