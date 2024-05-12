CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction CSK 45 % Chance of Winning RR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.997 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the 61st game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 12 at 03:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had an excellent campaign thus far and are on the cusp of making the playoffs this season. RR head into this fixture on the back of two defeats in the last two games. Even though those defeats were close encounters, RR would be hoping to turn things around when they take on CSK in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings had a solid start to the campaign but have faltered in the second half of the campaign. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, CSK got outplayed by team who were desperate to stay in contention as CSK lost the game by 35 runs. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ajinkya Rahane has had a disappointing campaign thus far as he has failed to hit the heights of last season. In the last five matches, Rahane has scored 1, 9, 29, 9 and 1 and so far this season he has scored 209 runs with an average of 19 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

We expect this game to be a high scoring game as teams have struggled to defend big scores at the venue due to the dew factor at the venue. The average first innings score in Chennai is 183.55 which makes us believe total runs in the game would be extremely high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 76.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost four of the last six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign but have struggled in the last two matches as they head into this game after back to back defeats. With 16 points, RR are currently second on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in this fixture 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and RR did a double.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings go head to head in what feels like a must win game for both sides. One one hand, RR have dominated the group stages thus far and a win in the upcoming game could seal a top two spot on the points table. On the other hand, CSK have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign and need a win to keep things in their favour in regards securing a top four spot this season. CSK top order has failed to show up in the second half of the campaign which clearly has impacted CSK this season. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, CSK conceded 210 runs in the opening stand. On the other hand, even though RR has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two games, we believe RR top order is far more settled and they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.997 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him in the upcoming game as he has been the most consistent batsman for CSK and with 541 runs, he is the leading run scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Rajasthan Royals lost the last game against Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson had a brilliant game as he scored 86 runs and was the top run scorer on the day. So far this season, Samson has scored 471 runs and has been the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

With the absence of Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, the onus would be on Tushar Deshpande to lead the line for CSK this season and in the last game he did not disappoint as he ended up with the best bowling figures in the game against GT which makes him out top pick once again in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Even though Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he is one of the difference makers in the squad and on his day, he has the capacity to turn the game on its head. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.