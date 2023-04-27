CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction RR 45 % Chance of Winning CSK 55 % Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in match no. 37 of IPL 2023 on Thursday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur with an aim to secure their sixth win of the tournament. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will look forward to come out of their slump in form with a victory when the fixture starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

CSK have managed to win five games out of the seven matches they played so far losing only two thanks to the brilliant form of the batting unit. Both teams have a strong batting unit and they are going strong into the tournament as a result. Considering the performance of the teams so far, the spectators might witness a close contest between both the sides.

Chennai Super Kings' chance of winning - 55%

Rajasthan Royals' chances of winning - 45%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After having a turbulent season last time, Chennai Super Kings have turned the tables this time losing only two games out of the seven matches they played. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have been prolific with the willow racking up 270 and 314 runs respectively. Also, ever since Ajinkya Rahane has been included in the squad he looks like a completely transformed batter pulling out every modern short like reverse scoop. He has amassed 209 runs from five innings with a strike rate of 199.04. Tushar Deshpande has picked 12 wickets so far while Ravindra Jadeja took 10 wickets across seven innings and are the top two wicket takers for the team. The bowling is an area where CSK would need some more improvement but batters are displaying a solid performance to secure wins.

Rajasthan have won four matches out of seven in the season so far but they would like to come out of the losing momentum after suffering defeat in the first two matches. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the top two batters scoring 277 and 244 runs respectively with an average of 34.85 and 32.42. Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant in the tournament smacking 188 runs with a strike rate of 166.37.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the highest wicket-taker for the franchise taking 12 wickets from seven matches with a strike rate of 14. Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult have picked nine wickets each and they have been chipping in with crucial wickets for the team.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Batting second has been the most preferred choice on the venue as 32 T20s have been won by the chasing team while the team batting first won on 16 occasions. Also, teams chose to field in the last four IPL games and the trend is likely to continue in the fixture as well.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, the spectators might witness a delayed start as rain is anticipated for the start of the match. Also, rain might play spoilsport once again during the finishing stage of the game and so it would be a rain-affected fixture. Also, the temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

CSK squad:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batsman / Akash Singh (Impact Player) Moeen Ali All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni (C) Wicket Keeper and Batsman Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

CSK are on a winning run with four victories from their last five games. Thus, the team would like to continue their sublime form in the game as well.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Rajasthan Royals squad:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, KM Asif, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman/ Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player) Sanju Samson (C/WK) Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Riyan Parag Batsman Dhruv Jurel Batsman Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have won three matches during their last five matches and have lost two games in a row. The team would be looking forward to getting out of their losing streak and securing a win.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Both the teams share a close head to head record with CSK having two extra wins as compared to their rivals. Both the teams have played 28 games and CSK won 15 while the opponents emerged as winners on 13 occasions.

Matches played - 28

CSK - 15

RR - 13

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

RR to score over 24.5 for opening partnership @1.91

From the seven matches they played so far in the tournament, the opening pair of Rajasthan Royals have stitched three 50+ opening stands. Thus, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to score more runs than the mentioned mark for the opening wicket.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batsmen

Devon Conway to be CSK’s top batter

Conway has been going through a sublime touch and has scored four fifties in a row. The left-handed batter has amassed 314 runs from seven innings with an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 143.37.

Yashasvi Jaiswalto be RR’s top batter

Jaiswal has scored 227 runs from seven innings s o far with an average of 32,42 and a strike rate of 139.26. Also, he has registered scores of 44 and 47 in the last two matches. So, the Indian batter is likely to continue his form and play another significant knock in the game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be CSK’s top bowler

Ravindra Jadeja has picked 10 wickets from across seven innings with an economy of 7.33. The bowler has registered a strike rate of 14.4 in the tournament so far. Further, the all-rounder has scalped five dismissals from the last three matches and so he might again shine with the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahalto be RR’s top bowler

Chahal has been brilliant for Rajasthan Royals taking 12 wickets from seven innings with an economy of 8.07. The leg-spinner might bamboozle the batters with his flight and shine with the ball.