CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction CSK 59 % Chance of Winning RCB 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 22 at 08:00 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings would be hoping for a better start to the campaign this term as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. Last season they lost the opening game against Gujarat Titans but managed to go all the way as they won their fifth IPL title and would be hoping to repeat the feat this season.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled for consistency last season as they won seven wins in 14 games and ended up sixth on the table as they were knocked out of the group stages. Chepauk Stadium hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for RCB and as per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 59%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 41%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Deepak Chahar had a brilliant season last year, even though he struggled for consistency away from home, at home he was brilliant. In five matches at Chepauk, Chahar bagged nine wickets and in the last four matches at the venue he has ended the games with 2, 2, 3 and 2 wickets which makes us believe he would bag over 1.5 wickets in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli would once again play an important role this season. Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not have a great season, Kohli ended the campaign with 639 runs. Kohli has struggled at Chepauk as in the last four matches, he has scored 6, 33, 33 and 5 which makes us believe Kohli would struggle in the upcoming game and would score under 35.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Chennai Super Kings 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Chennai Super Kings 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Three of the last four matches have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Choudhary, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MItchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Deepak Chahar All-rounder Shivam Dube Batter Shardul Thakur Bowler Moeen Ali All-rounder

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant season last year as they went all the way and won their fifth championship. In the group stages, CSk won eight matches and ended up second on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Vyshak VijayKumar, Manoj Bhandage, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Patidar, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Saurav Chauhan, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Yash Dayal, Glenn Maxwell

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Akash Deep All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with seven wins in 14 matches and finished sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they have 21 wins in 32 matches thus far. Both sides went head to head last season in the group stage and CSK won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings head into this fixture hoping to have a positive start to the season. Both teams would be in contention for the top four finish hence a positive start in this fixture could give a big boost for either side for the rest of the campaign. Royal Challengers have a dismal record at this venue against the defending champions as they have lost seven of the last eight games at the Chepauk. In the last four matches at the venue, Virat Kohli has scored 6, 33, 33 and 5 with an average of 19.25 runs and Faf du Plessis who would open the innings with Kohli for RCB has scored 43, 1, 39 and 6. On the flip side in the last five matches at home, CSK has managed an opening stand of 86, 46, 32, 31 and 87 which makes us believe CSK would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a sensational season last year as his growth with the Chennai Super Kings has been sensational. With the absence of Devon Conway due to injuries, the opus would be on the young man’s shoulder this season. With 590 runs last year, he was one of most consistent batsman for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Faf du Plessis was the shining light in what was a disappointing season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year. With 730 runs, he was the leading run scorer for RCB and in the last game against CSK, Du Plessis scored 62 off 33 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Ravindra Jadeja’s importance in the Chennai Super Kings line up is huge. Jadeja had a sensational tournament last season as he ended up with 20 wickets and was one of the most trusted weapons for CSK in the title winning campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Mohammed Siraj had a brilliant campaign last season as with 19 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last campaign. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, Siraj ended the game with best bowling figures for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.