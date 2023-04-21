CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction CSK 57 % Chance of Winning SRH 43 % Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 29 of the IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Friday. CSK will have a chance to reach the eight-point mark equalling LSG and RR while SRH will be searching for their third win of the tournament when the game starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have managed to win three matches out of the five matches they played while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only two games so far. Thus, CSK stands at the third position in the points table while SRH are placed at the penultimate position with a massive difference in the net run rate. Considering the form of both sides, we believe the chance of winning CSK is 57% while SRH have chance of 43% of pulling off an upset.

Chennai Super Kings Implied Probability to win @ 57%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Implied Probability to win @ 43%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After having a poor season last year, CSK have massively improved their performance occupying the third spot on the points table after five games. Their top three, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ajinkya Rahane are scoring consistently for the team. Ruturaj has scored 200 runs across five innings with an average of 50 including two half-centuries. Conway has been the other major contributor with 181 runs including two fifties. India’s senior batter, Ajinkya Rahane has managed three 30+ scores with a strike rate of more than 150 in each game.

In the bowling department, Tushar Deshpande has picked 10 wickets across five innings with a bowling average of 20.90 and a strike rate of 11. Moeen Ali has taken wickets whenever he has rotated his arm taking six wickets from three innings with a bowling average of 10 and a strike rate of 7.

SRH have gone through a topsy-turvy journey in the tournament. After losing the first two games, they won the next couple of matches before suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter. Batting has been an issue of concern for the team with no batter scoring more than 150 runs. The move to open with Harry Brook worked well for the team against KKR as he smashed a century. Aiden Markram has also made major contributions for the team with two 30+ scores from four matches.

Mayank Markande and Marco Jansen have impressed many with their performance taking six wickets each from three innings. While Markande has a strike rate of 12, Jansen has boasting of having a strike rate of 11. Umran Malik has also chipped in with five wickets from four matches and so the SRH’s bowling has been their strength. However, the team would like their batting unit to produce a strong performance in the game and ink a win for the team.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

There has been a mixed bag of results at this venue with chasing teams winning on three occasions out of the last five IPL games. Also, it is an evening game and so the dew factor can play a role in the game. Interestingly, the overall stats favour the teams batting first with 66 fixtures won by them out of the 123 matches played. Thus, with an expectation that dew can play a crucial role in the second innings teams will prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, the rain will not play a spoilsport in the fixture and the spectators can witness a full-length contest. Also, the temperature will be around 30-35 degrees Celsius during the game as per the source.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

CSK squad:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batsman / Akash Singh (Impact Player) Moeen Ali All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni (C) Wicket Keeper and Batsman Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

In their last five matches, the team have registered three victories while losing two games. The team would like to continue their winning momentum from the match against RCB and secure a win over SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

SRH squad:Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batsman Mayank Agarwal Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Aiden Markram (C) All-rounder Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper and Batsman Abdul Samad Batsman / T Natarajan (Impact Player) Marco Jansen All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

SRH have won only two matches out of the five fixtures they played and so would like to improve their form in the tournament. They will have a tough challenge ahead of them in the next fixture to play CSK at their home venue.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

CSK dominated the head to head record against SRH winning 14 matches so far among the 19 encounters played between both sides.

Matches played - 19

CSK - 14

SRH - 5

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

CSK to score over 50.5 in first six overs @1.84

Both the openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are the most consistent scorers for the franchise and they are the top two run-getters for the side so far. Both of them have three 30+ scores across five innings and so they are expected to utilise the powerplay for CSK to score runs above the mentioned mark inside the first six overs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batsmen

Devon Conway to be CSK’s top batter

Conway has registered scores of 1, 47, 0, 50, 83 so far in the tournament. Also, the left-handed opener is a technically solid batter who can handle the spin well which can be crucial white playing at Chepauk. Also, he has 1,234 T20I runs with an average of 45.70 and can play another superb knock in the competition.

Aiden Markramto be SRH’s top batter

Markram has been a consistent batter ever since his first game in the IPL 2023. He has scores of 0, 37, 50, and 22 in the tournament and so another game-changing knock is expected from the South African batter.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be CSK’s top bowler

Ravindra Jadeja has picked six wickets from five innings with a bowling average of 30 and a strike rate of 17. Also, the playing conditions at Chepauk are expected to assist spinners and so Jadeja can leave an impact on his performance.

Marco Jansento be SRH’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has picked at least a couple of wickets in every match. He has picked six wickets from three innings with a bowling average of 16 and a strike rate of 11. The South African all-rounder is expected to provide breakthroughs for his team once again and be the top bowler for the side.