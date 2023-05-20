DC (Delhi Capitals) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction
DC
34%
Chance of Winning
CSK
66%
India
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts
- Tushar Deshpande is the highest wicket-taker for CSK this season.
- Marsh has 12 wickets at an average of 14.2 this IPL despite playing four lesser games than most bowlers.
- Rossouw has an average of 30.87 and an SR of 144.9 in T20s.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Chennai Super Kings are heavy favourites to win this encounter, with Melbet providing odds of 1.67 as compared to Delhi Capitals’ winning odds of 2.2. Delhi have beaten Punjab Kings in the last game in Dharamsala, but there is a lot of areas in which they have failed themselves to find in a dire situation.
DC’s chance of winning is 34%
CSK’s chance of winning is 66%
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips
There is hardly any difference in the way both Chepauk and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have behaved this year, so don’t expect Chennai to be completely out of place ahead of this encounter. I am all in for Devon Conway creating yet another masterclass of his own in the side’s last league game, but what will be even more prudent is the option of Tushar Deshpande, the most impressive CSK bowler this season, doing his level best to hand the side a win. Matheesha Pathirana will be amongst the wickets, and there is no doubt about that. I even expect Phil Salt to do some damage to CSK’s hopes.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Since 2018, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a total of 24 Indian Premier League matches in which batting first teams have won 10 games. The chasing teams have secured 14 wins, but toss-winning teams have won 54.2% of games. The average first innings batting score has been 173, whereas the average winning score batting first is 183.
Weather Report
Delhi in May means heavy heat. The dry heat can pinch you, and this being an afternoon game, the chances of even more pain can’t be ruled out. But what makes things a little more emblematic is the presence of 22% cloud cover. But what could call for doom’s day is the fact that there is a 20% chance of precipitation during the afternoon.
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
David Warner (C)
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have won five out of their last eight games, and the fact that they have already been ruled out of the IPL, they play with free spirits. Their dominance was such that they got the better of Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, almost quashing their playoff aspirations.
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Impact Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Mahesh Theeksena
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chenani Super Kings had a kick on their hopes when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, but they can still make it to the top two by beating Delhi Capitals and then hoping Lucknow Super Giants do not win against Kolkata Knight Riders. But with the kind of dominance that CSK have shown against DC in recent days, be sure that things will be in favor.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head
Chennai Super Kings have always dominated Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, winning 18 times against and losing only 10 games. This is going to be the second fixture between both sides this season, with Delhi losing the first one to Chennai by 27 runs.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
CSK’s first six overs score over 51.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)
I have repeated stated this throughout the tournament. The fact that Chennai Super Kings are the best powerplay side in the IPL, having scored at a run-rate of 9.34 this season, they can easily get to this mark. Further, Devon Conway is in excellent form, with the side having average runs per wicket of 54.9 in the powerplay, marking the side’s dominance. Trust them to do well.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters
Rilee Rossouw to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)
It is not because Rilee Rossouw had an excellent game against Punjab Kings, but normally if you look at it, he typically does well on sluggish pitches around the world. With 7933 runs in T20s, he is one of the top-most players in the world and has an average of 30.87 and an SR of 144.9 in T20s. He has a balls per dismissal ratio of 21.3 and a balls per boundary ratio of 5.0, making it clear that things would be distinctly in favour of them.
Devon Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)
Devon Conway has scored 498 runs at an average of 49.8 and a strike rate of 134.6 this season, and is just two runs away form scoring 500 runs in a season - considered as the holy grail of batting. With balls per dismissal being routed at 41.1, Conway offers the best deal out of him if you bet on him to be the best batter for CSK. Go for it.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers
Mitch Marsh to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)
Mitchell Marsh may not have arrived with the bat in the IPL, but he sure as hell does well with the ball. With 12 wickets from eight innings at an average of 14.2, he has proven that his stint is turning out to be a super one for Delhi Capitals. Further, he has a strike rate of 10.1, which guarantees wickets for Marsh in almost every game. What a cricketer!
Tushar Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)
Death, taxes, and Tushar Deshpande taking wickets this season for Chennai Super Kings is a constant from every angle. Despite his economy rate being on the higher side, Tushar Deshpande has managed to pick 19 wickets this IPL in 13 games and is the top wicket-taker for CSK. He briefly donned the purple cap as well. If you are not backing him, then what are you even doing?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennai Super Kings
Even though Chennai have lost some sting in the last few games, which has put them in a situation where they could genuinely be ruled out of the playoffs race, Delhi are no match to them. The presence of Shivam Dube and Devon Conway makes it clear that they have the batting arsenal to put the opposition under pressure. Their bowling unit has continuously punched above their weight. Hence one can be pretty sure that Chennai will win this to confirm their playoffs position.
DC to win @ 2.2 (Melbet)
CSK to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)Bet Now!