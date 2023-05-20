DC (Delhi Capitals) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction DC 34 % Chance of Winning CSK 66 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be playing each other for the second time this IPL on May 20, 2023 (Saturday) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, at 3:30 PM IST. While Delhi Capitals were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, Chennai Super Kings can still finish in the top two if they win the Delhi encounter and other results go their way. That makes the game one to look forward to.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings are heavy favourites to win this encounter, with Melbet providing odds of 1.67 as compared to Delhi Capitals’ winning odds of 2.2. Delhi have beaten Punjab Kings in the last game in Dharamsala, but there is a lot of areas in which they have failed themselves to find in a dire situation.

DC’s chance of winning is 34%

CSK’s chance of winning is 66%

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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips

There is hardly any difference in the way both Chepauk and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have behaved this year, so don’t expect Chennai to be completely out of place ahead of this encounter. I am all in for Devon Conway creating yet another masterclass of his own in the side’s last league game, but what will be even more prudent is the option of Tushar Deshpande, the most impressive CSK bowler this season, doing his level best to hand the side a win. Matheesha Pathirana will be amongst the wickets, and there is no doubt about that. I even expect Phil Salt to do some damage to CSK’s hopes.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a total of 24 Indian Premier League matches in which batting first teams have won 10 games. The chasing teams have secured 14 wins, but toss-winning teams have won 54.2% of games. The average first innings batting score has been 173, whereas the average winning score batting first is 183.

Weather Report

Delhi in May means heavy heat. The dry heat can pinch you, and this being an afternoon game, the chances of even more pain can’t be ruled out. But what makes things a little more emblematic is the presence of 22% cloud cover. But what could call for doom’s day is the fact that there is a 20% chance of precipitation during the afternoon.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Manish Pandey Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won five out of their last eight games, and the fact that they have already been ruled out of the IPL, they play with free spirits. Their dominance was such that they got the better of Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, almost quashing their playoff aspirations.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chenani Super Kings had a kick on their hopes when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, but they can still make it to the top two by beating Delhi Capitals and then hoping Lucknow Super Giants do not win against Kolkata Knight Riders. But with the kind of dominance that CSK have shown against DC in recent days, be sure that things will be in favor.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings have always dominated Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, winning 18 times against and losing only 10 games. This is going to be the second fixture between both sides this season, with Delhi losing the first one to Chennai by 27 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

CSK’s first six overs score over 51.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)

I have repeated stated this throughout the tournament. The fact that Chennai Super Kings are the best powerplay side in the IPL, having scored at a run-rate of 9.34 this season, they can easily get to this mark. Further, Devon Conway is in excellent form, with the side having average runs per wicket of 54.9 in the powerplay, marking the side’s dominance. Trust them to do well.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters

Rilee Rossouw to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

It is not because Rilee Rossouw had an excellent game against Punjab Kings, but normally if you look at it, he typically does well on sluggish pitches around the world. With 7933 runs in T20s, he is one of the top-most players in the world and has an average of 30.87 and an SR of 144.9 in T20s. He has a balls per dismissal ratio of 21.3 and a balls per boundary ratio of 5.0, making it clear that things would be distinctly in favour of them.

Devon Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Devon Conway has scored 498 runs at an average of 49.8 and a strike rate of 134.6 this season, and is just two runs away form scoring 500 runs in a season - considered as the holy grail of batting. With balls per dismissal being routed at 41.1, Conway offers the best deal out of him if you bet on him to be the best batter for CSK. Go for it.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers

Mitch Marsh to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mitchell Marsh may not have arrived with the bat in the IPL, but he sure as hell does well with the ball. With 12 wickets from eight innings at an average of 14.2, he has proven that his stint is turning out to be a super one for Delhi Capitals. Further, he has a strike rate of 10.1, which guarantees wickets for Marsh in almost every game. What a cricketer!

Tushar Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Death, taxes, and Tushar Deshpande taking wickets this season for Chennai Super Kings is a constant from every angle. Despite his economy rate being on the higher side, Tushar Deshpande has managed to pick 19 wickets this IPL in 13 games and is the top wicket-taker for CSK. He briefly donned the purple cap as well. If you are not backing him, then what are you even doing?