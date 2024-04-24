DC (Delhi Capitals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
DC
42%
Chance of Winning
GT
58%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With ten wickets, Khaleel Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.
- With 298 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals have struggled to make an impact this season and as we enter the second half of the campaign it's imperative that DC make most of the four home games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they got outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the game by 67 runs.
Much like their opponents, Gujarat Titans have stuttered thus far and have failed to find the footing in this campaign. GT has four wins in eight games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, GT beat Punjab Kings with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%
- Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 58%
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. So far this season, Saha has scored 91 runs in six matches with an average of 15.16. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the match.
One of the main reasons for Gujarat Titans struggles has been their failure to accelerate in the middle overs. They have hit the least amount of sixes in this campaign and so far in every game they conceded more sixes which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 71.5
Total Wickets Under 13.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
This would be the second game at this venue in this campaign but historically it has been a great wicket to chase which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shai Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign and much like their opponents they have lost three of the last five matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign after a decent start to the campaign they have lost three of the last five games and are currently sixth on the table.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have an even record with two wins each in this fixture. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign, DC won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 2
Gujarat Titans: 2
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals head into this game after what has been an underwhelming campaign thus. One one hand DC have three wins in eight games and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, GT have failed to find consistency and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season as GT was bowled out for 89, DC won the game and had a better opening partnership in the match. Wriddhiman Saha has struggled throughout the season which is one of the reasons why GT has struggled to get a good start in games. In each of the last two games, GT has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe DC would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Kings Top Batters
Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
Even though Delhi Capitals got outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant managed to hold his own as he scored 44 runs in the game. After a slow start to the campaign, Pant has scored 254 runs and is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Even though Shubman Gill did not have a great outing in the last few games, we are still going to go with him as he has been better than most of the GT batsmen this season. Even though he has failed to hit the heights, with 298 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational for DC thus far and has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for DC thus far. In two of the last three games, Yadav has ended up with the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
After struggles in the last few games, Mohit Sharma repaid our faith and was brilliant in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/32. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch