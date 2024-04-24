DC (Delhi Capitals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction DC 42 % Chance of Winning GT 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.827 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans in the 40th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have struggled to make an impact this season and as we enter the second half of the campaign it's imperative that DC make most of the four home games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they got outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the game by 67 runs.

Much like their opponents, Gujarat Titans have stuttered thus far and have failed to find the footing in this campaign. GT has four wins in eight games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, GT beat Punjab Kings with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 58%

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. So far this season, Saha has scored 91 runs in six matches with an average of 15.16. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the match.

One of the main reasons for Gujarat Titans struggles has been their failure to accelerate in the middle overs. They have hit the least amount of sixes in this campaign and so far in every game they conceded more sixes which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 71.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

This would be the second game at this venue in this campaign but historically it has been a great wicket to chase which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign and much like their opponents they have lost three of the last five matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign after a decent start to the campaign they have lost three of the last five games and are currently sixth on the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have an even record with two wins each in this fixture. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign, DC won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 2

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals head into this game after what has been an underwhelming campaign thus. One one hand DC have three wins in eight games and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, GT have failed to find consistency and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season as GT was bowled out for 89, DC won the game and had a better opening partnership in the match. Wriddhiman Saha has struggled throughout the season which is one of the reasons why GT has struggled to get a good start in games. In each of the last two games, GT has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe DC would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Kings Top Batters

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

Even though Delhi Capitals got outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant managed to hold his own as he scored 44 runs in the game. After a slow start to the campaign, Pant has scored 254 runs and is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though Shubman Gill did not have a great outing in the last few games, we are still going to go with him as he has been better than most of the GT batsmen this season. Even though he has failed to hit the heights, with 298 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational for DC thus far and has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for DC thus far. In two of the last three games, Yadav has ended up with the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

After struggles in the last few games, Mohit Sharma repaid our faith and was brilliant in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/32. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.