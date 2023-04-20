DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction DC 49 % Chance of Winning KKR 51 % Bet Now! On one side is a hapless Delhi Capitals, and on the other is Kolkata Knight Riders. While the Delhi side are yet to win a single game this season, losing five games on a trot, KKR are blowing hot and cold currently and were blown to the smithreens against a Harry Brook-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Hence, when DC and KKR take on each other on April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, it will be interesting to see who outsmarts the other.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

It is a rather easy one for Melbet to assign odds on. Delhi Capitals have already lost five games on the bounce and it is easy to put them at the intersection, with oddmaker marking their win at a yield of 2.005 as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders’ odds of 1.805.

DC’s implied probability of winning 49.88%

KKR’s implied probability of winning 55.40%

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Tips

So many things have been written about the absence of Rishabh Pant but where is the impact of others? David Warner found scoring freely a difficult proposition. Bowlers are not standing out. You could already figure out the way this match will move here. For KKR, not a lot of things have come together too, but from Rinku Singh to Venkatesh Iyer, there have been many positives which if come along, the opposition may run for the shade.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting second have had more success at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi since 2019. Captains who have won the toss prefer to bowl first in this venue, winning 10 out of 13 matches. The average first innings score has been 170 while the average first innings winnings score has been 192 here in the IPL since 2019. Pacers have taken 83 wickets in the same timeframe as compared to 56 by the spinners.

Weather Report

There is only 3% chance of precipitation in Delhi on Thursday but overall, the climate will be better for cricket in the event. But both teams will be thanking their stars for the fact that this is not an afternoon game.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have had a forgettable start to the campaign in 2023, losing all of their five games so far. Such has been their fate that not a single thing seem to be falling in their favour and hence, it will be only fair if they can only a game here to revive their campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

N Jagadeesan Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

In five matches, KKR have won two encounters only. It needed an absolutely mad innings from Rinku Singh to beat Gujarat Titans and then in one of the games, they had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore by a huge margin. But in remaining games, they have had a meek surrender, which dictates that things would be extremely difficult to manage if not procured the right way.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 16 out of 30 matches against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, but since 2018, the Capitals have got the upper hand, winning seven out of 11 matches. DC have performed a clean sweep over KKR in 2009, 2019 and 2022 whereas KKR have performed a clean sweep against DC in 2015 and 2017 for a minimum of two games played.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

DC to score under 48.5 in first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

Apart from Warner and Axar Patel no one has managed to score 100 plus runs for DC this IPL season. However, David Warner’s strike rate has taken a dip in this season. His SR of 117 is the third lowest among batters who have scored 100+ runs in the IPL. Further, with Prithvi Shaw struggling to score runs, things have been pretty disastrous for Delhi and hence, expecting them to do better in the powerplay is like wielding the sword in dismissal

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be DC’s top batter (Melbet)

This might sound counterintuitive but hear me out. Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed inside the powerplay in all five games played till now, joint highest for any batter in IPL 2023 but his performance against KKR is good as he has scored the most runs against KKR than any other opponents he has faced in the IPL. In eight matches, he has 392 runs at an average of 49 at an SR of 170 with five fifties in those games. He has the highest average against KKR than any other opponents he has faced in the IPL. He also hit the most fifties against them among the opponents he has faced in the IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Venkatesh Iyer has performed well in this season and has registered his first ever century in IPL. He is the only second player after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL hundred for KKR. Iyer is the second player to score a century in this season and his score of 104 was the highest score in this season so far. He is the second leading run scorer in IPL 2023 with only Faf ahead of him. Go for him and you won’t regret.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Bowlers

Axar Patel to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Axar Patel has been thrifty with the ball while bowling against KKR in the IPL. In 18 matches, Axar has maintained an economy of 7.1 against KKR which is his third best against an opposition in IPL. Only against CSK and PK, he has better bowling figures. With all these supporting, we definitely need to support Patel to be our best bowler.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakaravarthy has taken seven wickets this season which is the fourth most for a spinner this season. Varun has bowled well against RHB this season as he has taken five out of seven wickets against them this season. He has performed well against DC in the IPL as he has taken the second-most wickets against DC among the opponents he has played in the IPL.