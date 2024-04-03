DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
DC
55%
Chance of Winning
KKR
45%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 130 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.
- With five wickets, Harshit Rana is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the first two matches. In the last game, DC managed to turn things around as they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. With one win in three games, DC are currently seventh on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a sensational start to the season. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game and in the last match they outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though fast bowlers had some assistance with the new ball, the wicket looked great for the batsman as 362 runs were scored in the last match at the venue. Both teams have enough firepower in the locker to take advantage of the conditions which makes us believe the total score would be higher than 338.5.
Mitchell Marsh has looked great but he has failed to make a big impact thus far. So far, in three matches, Marsh has scored 20, 23 and 18 and it's only a matter of time before he converts his starts into big scores. We believe Marsh would have a good game against KKR and would score over 20.5 in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Delhi Capitals
Most Sixes: Kolkata Knight Riders
Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been dominated by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost back to back games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In the last game they beat Chennai Super Kings and posted first points on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with an impressive win against SRH and RCB in the first two games.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have an even record in this fixture with both sides having 16 wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Delhi Capitals won the game.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 16
Kolkata Knight Riders: 16
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have had a contrasting start to the campaign as one one hand Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant thus far and have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they lost against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the first two matches but managed to turn things around as they beat Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Despite their start, DC openers have been brilliant in the three games. In the last game at the venue, DC managed to have an opening partnership of 93 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches, Delhi Capitals have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter
If something is not broken then why fix it, David Warner has been sensational for Delhi Capitals this season as he has been the most consistent batsmen thus far. In the three matches, Warner has scored 29, 49 and 52 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Philip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Philip Salt could be the surprise factor this season as he was in terrific form heading into this tournament. In the opening game against SRH, Salt did not disappoint as he scored a brilliant half century and in the last game he scored 30 off 20 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Khaleel Ahmed has had an outstanding start to the tournament. In the last game at the venue against Chennai Super Kings, Ahmed was outstanding in the powerplay as he picked two early wickets and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
With all eyes focused on Mitchell Starc this season it is Harshit Rana who has stepped up for Kolkata Knight Riders this season as he has played a key role in both matches. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for KKR thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch