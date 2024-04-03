DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction DC 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.122 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the first two matches. In the last game, DC managed to turn things around as they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. With one win in three games, DC are currently seventh on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a sensational start to the season. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game and in the last match they outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though fast bowlers had some assistance with the new ball, the wicket looked great for the batsman as 362 runs were scored in the last match at the venue. Both teams have enough firepower in the locker to take advantage of the conditions which makes us believe the total score would be higher than 338.5.

Mitchell Marsh has looked great but he has failed to make a big impact thus far. So far, in three matches, Marsh has scored 20, 23 and 18 and it's only a matter of time before he converts his starts into big scores. We believe Marsh would have a good game against KKR and would score over 20.5 in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Delhi Capitals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been dominated by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost back to back games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In the last game they beat Chennai Super Kings and posted first points on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Nitish Rana Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with an impressive win against SRH and RCB in the first two games.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have an even record in this fixture with both sides having 16 wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 16

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have had a contrasting start to the campaign as one one hand Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant thus far and have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they lost against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the first two matches but managed to turn things around as they beat Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Despite their start, DC openers have been brilliant in the three games. In the last game at the venue, DC managed to have an opening partnership of 93 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches, Delhi Capitals have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.811 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter

If something is not broken then why fix it, David Warner has been sensational for Delhi Capitals this season as he has been the most consistent batsmen thus far. In the three matches, Warner has scored 29, 49 and 52 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Philip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Philip Salt could be the surprise factor this season as he was in terrific form heading into this tournament. In the opening game against SRH, Salt did not disappoint as he scored a brilliant half century and in the last game he scored 30 off 20 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Khaleel Ahmed has had an outstanding start to the tournament. In the last game at the venue against Chennai Super Kings, Ahmed was outstanding in the powerplay as he picked two early wickets and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

With all eyes focused on Mitchell Starc this season it is Harshit Rana who has stepped up for Kolkata Knight Riders this season as he has played a key role in both matches. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for KKR thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.