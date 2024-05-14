DC (Delhi Capitals) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction DC 55 % Chance of Winning LSG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.841 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on May 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants have had a promising season thus far but have stumbled in the last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently seventh on the table. With two games remaining, LSG need to win both matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Delhi Capitals had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost five of the first six matches but have managed to turn things around. In the last game DC got outplayed by RCB who eventually won the game by 47 runs. With the defeat in the last game this is a must win game for DC. As per our calculations, DC are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 242 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 79.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the four games at this venue has seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter David Warner Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals head into this game after a disappointing outing against RCB in the last match. With 12 points thus far, DC have to win this game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after back to back defeats against KKR and SRH. LSG neen four points in the last two matches to make the playoffs this season.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 3-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals go head to head in the penultimate game as a win for either side would keep them in the hunt to make the playoffs this season and a loss for either side would send them packing home. LSG head into this game after back to back losses and one of the main reasons why LSG has stuttered in recent games is the fact they have failed to find consistency in the top order. In the last five matches, LSG has managed an opening stand of 0, 8, 1, 20 and 13 and in all five matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, DC have managed a century and a half century opening stand in the last four games which makes us believe DC will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.014 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

Rishabh Pant missed the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as DC got outplayed in the last game which showcases his importance in this side. He has been the most consistent batsman for DC and with 413 runs, Pant is the leading runs scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG top order crumbled still KL Rahul made a decent contribution as he scored 29 runs. Rahul has been the most consistent batter for LSG this season and with 460 runs, he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav had a brilliant game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but was unlucky that he bagged only one wicket as they were multiple drop catches. Yadav has been brilliant at home as he has bagged eight wickets in Delhi which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.