DC (Delhi Capitals) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction
DC
55%
Chance of Winning
LSG
45%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 413 runs, Rishabh Pant is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.
- With 460 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants have had a promising season thus far but have stumbled in the last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently seventh on the table. With two games remaining, LSG need to win both matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Delhi Capitals had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost five of the first six matches but have managed to turn things around. In the last game DC got outplayed by RCB who eventually won the game by 47 runs. With the defeat in the last game this is a must win game for DC. As per our calculations, DC are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 242 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 79.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the four games at this venue has seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shai Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals head into this game after a disappointing outing against RCB in the last match. With 12 points thus far, DC have to win this game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after back to back defeats against KKR and SRH. LSG neen four points in the last two matches to make the playoffs this season.
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 3-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 1
Lucknow Super Giants: 3
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals go head to head in the penultimate game as a win for either side would keep them in the hunt to make the playoffs this season and a loss for either side would send them packing home. LSG head into this game after back to back losses and one of the main reasons why LSG has stuttered in recent games is the fact they have failed to find consistency in the top order. In the last five matches, LSG has managed an opening stand of 0, 8, 1, 20 and 13 and in all five matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, DC have managed a century and a half century opening stand in the last four games which makes us believe DC will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters
Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
Rishabh Pant missed the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as DC got outplayed in the last game which showcases his importance in this side. He has been the most consistent batsman for DC and with 413 runs, Pant is the leading runs scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG top order crumbled still KL Rahul made a decent contribution as he scored 29 runs. Rahul has been the most consistent batter for LSG this season and with 460 runs, he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav had a brilliant game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but was unlucky that he bagged only one wicket as they were multiple drop catches. Yadav has been brilliant at home as he has bagged eight wickets in Delhi which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 1.82 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 1.99 (PariMatch)
Parimatch