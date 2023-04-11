DC (Delhi Capitals) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction DC 47 % Chance of Winning MI 53 % Bet Now! When the Women’s Premier League was going on less than a month from now, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were the undisputed front-runners and eventually played the finals in which the former became the champions. But as the men’s IPL kick-started, their fortunes took a complete nosedive, and now, they are the two winless teams in the ongoing edition of the tournament. One team will move away from the pack when they take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Despite two scathing defeats, Mumbai Indians are backed by Melbet to win the encounter, with a decimal output of 1.73, whereas Delhi Capitals, who have had a complete annihilation in the two games so far, have been given odds of 2.104. That is a base on which they will operate.

DC’s implied probability of winning 47.53 %

MI’s implied probability of winning 57.80 %

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

Well, this is a big match. It is even more important because both teams have underperformed from the real value they know they can exude and hence, it is paramount that we find all the information related to the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians encounter and package it all for you to take solace from. If you are a punter, or know anyone who is, you know the place to be.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting second in Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi since 2019 have had more success since 2019. Captains who have won the toss have both opted to bat and bowl first almost the same number of times. Pacers have taken more wickers than spinners but spinners have been more economical and have taken their wickets at a better rate here in the IPL since 2019.

Weather Report

It is Delhi and there is no way the impact of dry heat wouldn’t be felt. But in Delhi, there is a chance of rain as well, with Accuweather predicting a precipitation chance of 12%. Would that hamper the game? Well, for the better part of the match, there is nothing more noticeable than this, hence let’s keep the focus on the game for now.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Three losses from three matches have put Delhi Capitals at a spot as far as scripting success in the Indian Premier League 2023 is concerned and there’s an impending chance of casualty in the Tuesday encounter as well. The David Warner-led side’s batting have been an abject failure this season, which majorly contributed to the downfall of the team.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The ongoing season hasn’t been kind to Mumbai Indians so far, as they have lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in back-to-back matches, ensuring things being really sordid. That, complimented with the last season’s disaster, are something for them to be worried about.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians have won 17 out of 32 games against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. But in 2018, the teams have been neck-to-neck winning six times each. In Delhi, DC lead this match up by a margin of 6-4 while in the last five matches between the two sides, DC have won three matches while MI have won two matches in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

DC to score under 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

Delhi Capitals have not had the best of the powerplay in the first three games as they have lost atleast two wickets in all the three games. They scored 50+ runs against GT, but had lost two key wickets of Shaw and Marsh. They have lost seven wickets in PP across the three games which is the most wickets lost by a team in this phase this season. The scoring rate has been 7.6 which is one of the lowest scoring rates in first six overs in IPL this year. Hence, I don’t have much hope from them this season.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

David Warner is only two runs away from scoring 3000 runs in IPL as captain. Only four players have scored more than 3000 runs as captain in IPL and he will be the first overseas captain to achieve this feat. He has performed well against both pacers and spinners as he has an SR of 140+ against both of them to go with the average of 40+ against each which is simply brilliant. Since his comeback to DC, he still has managed to be aggressive against both of them.

David to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Tim David has been amongst the most destructive batsmen in the format in the last two years and played a ridiculous knock against Delhi Capitals the last time he faced them in the IPL 2022. He came out in the 15th over with MI needing 65 in 33 balls. In general, his has been a power hitting having the best strike rate across phases in IPL since 2022. He strike rate goes up to 229 against pacers making him even more dangerous. Count him off at your own peril.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Anrich Nortje will be the go-to bowler for the Capitals in the final five overs as he is one of the most economical pacers in this phase since 2021. Further, the Saffer has taken seven wickets against MI which is amongst the most for him against an opponent in the IPL. Go, full on backing Nortje.

Archer to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

In the first match against RCB, Archer conceded 10 runs in his first over and later the RCB batters found it easy to negotiate his remaining overs. He has given a few good spells against DC during his time with RR. He has taken seven wickets against them which is the second wickets for him against an opponent in IPL. He has picked up two of his top five best figures against Delhi Capitals. Both came in the 2020 edition of the IPL.