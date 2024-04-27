DC (Delhi Capitals) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
DC
40%
Chance of Winning
MUM
60%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 12 wickets, Kuldeep Yadav is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.
- With 297 runs, Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals had a stuttering start to the tournament as they lost four of the first five games but in the last few games, it seems as if they have turned a corner as they have won three of the last four games and are back in contention in the playoff race. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, DC won the game by four runs.
Mumbai Indians started off their campaign with three losses but managed to turn things around as they won three of the next four matches. In the last game against table toppers Rajasthan Royals they got outclassed as RR won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%
- Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 60%
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even with all the struggles this season, Mumbai Indians have showcased their firepower throughout the season but in the last few games they have faltered as in each of the last three games they have conceded more sixes. On the other hand, DC have managed to hit more sixes in three of the last three matches which makes us believe DC would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
In the two matches at the venue we have seen a total of 909 runs scored which clearly showcases this is a great wicket to bat on. Considering the fire power both sides have in the locker we expect another high scoring game and the total score in the match will be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 72.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
This would be the third game at this venue in this campaign and in both games the team batting first has dominated the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in this fixture.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shai Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing as they lost four of the first five games. They have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but in the last match they got outplayed by Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 19-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game by 29 runs.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 15
Mumbai Indians: 19
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals go head to head in what looks like a pivotal fixture for both sides and could turn out to be a potential four pointer. Both sides have struggled to make a mark this season. With four wins in nine matches, DC are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, MI has played a game less and are currently on six points and need to go on a run if they aspire to make the playoffs. Even though MI had a off night in the last game against RR, they openers have stepped up this season and in four of the last five matches they have had a better opening partnership than their opponents which makes us believe they would end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Kings Top Batters
Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
This has been of the easiest choice as Pant has single handedly led his side to four wins this season. In the last two home matches, Pant has scored 44 and 88 and has been the difference. With 342 runs, Pant is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Even though Rohit Sharma did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals we are still going to stick with him as he has been in stunning form thus far and has been the most consistent batsman for MI. With 303 runs, Sharma is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational for DC especially at home where he has bagged six wickets in two matches in this campaign. What's more impressive is the fact in those two matches we have seen teams score over 900 runs and he has been the difference maker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah had a slow start to the campaign but has bowled brilliantly in the last few games. In the last game against Delhi Capitals, Bumrah bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets is the leading wicket for Mumbai Indians thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.22 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch