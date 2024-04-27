DC (Delhi Capitals) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction DC 40 % Chance of Winning MUM 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.676 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the 43rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 27 at 03:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals had a stuttering start to the tournament as they lost four of the first five games but in the last few games, it seems as if they have turned a corner as they have won three of the last four games and are back in contention in the playoff race. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, DC won the game by four runs.

Mumbai Indians started off their campaign with three losses but managed to turn things around as they won three of the next four matches. In the last game against table toppers Rajasthan Royals they got outclassed as RR won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%

Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 60%

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even with all the struggles this season, Mumbai Indians have showcased their firepower throughout the season but in the last few games they have faltered as in each of the last three games they have conceded more sixes. On the other hand, DC have managed to hit more sixes in three of the last three matches which makes us believe DC would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

In the two matches at the venue we have seen a total of 909 runs scored which clearly showcases this is a great wicket to bat on. Considering the fire power both sides have in the locker we expect another high scoring game and the total score in the match will be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

This would be the third game at this venue in this campaign and in both games the team batting first has dominated the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing as they lost four of the first five games. They have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but in the last match they got outplayed by Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 19-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game by 29 runs.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 15

Mumbai Indians: 19

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals go head to head in what looks like a pivotal fixture for both sides and could turn out to be a potential four pointer. Both sides have struggled to make a mark this season. With four wins in nine matches, DC are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, MI has played a game less and are currently on six points and need to go on a run if they aspire to make the playoffs. Even though MI had a off night in the last game against RR, they openers have stepped up this season and in four of the last five matches they have had a better opening partnership than their opponents which makes us believe they would end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.676 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Kings Top Batters

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

This has been of the easiest choice as Pant has single handedly led his side to four wins this season. In the last two home matches, Pant has scored 44 and 88 and has been the difference. With 342 runs, Pant is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Even though Rohit Sharma did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals we are still going to stick with him as he has been in stunning form thus far and has been the most consistent batsman for MI. With 303 runs, Sharma is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational for DC especially at home where he has bagged six wickets in two matches in this campaign. What's more impressive is the fact in those two matches we have seen teams score over 900 runs and he has been the difference maker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah had a slow start to the campaign but has bowled brilliantly in the last few games. In the last game against Delhi Capitals, Bumrah bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets is the leading wicket for Mumbai Indians thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.