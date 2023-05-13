DC (Delhi Capitals) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction DC 45 % Chance of Winning PK 55 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on May 13, 2023 (Saturday). While four wins in five games have raised Delhi’s hopes a little bit, their shambolic loss to Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, things have become, once again, very difficult for them. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold this season, and currently, with five wins from 11 games, they are starring at the end of the barrel.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Such has been the fortune of both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings that both teams’ wins are valued at 1.9. That is a pretty interesting position to be in for Delhi Capitals to prove the onlookers wrong at their home base, but do they have it in them to do that? with Punjab Kings messing up with their strategy under Dhawan’s captaincy in almost every single game, the bets provide an interesting perspective.

DC’s chance of winning is 45%

PK’s chance of winning is 55%

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Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Betting Tips

Shikhar Dhawan’s strike rate might have been a problem, but he has never had any issue posting big scores for the teams he plays for and is currently the highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings. While I’m pretty sure Dhawan will score many runs, I hope Sam Curran will change his bowling fortune. Can we expect anything from Phil Salt? I think we can. Surely, there are some areas to look at that way; hence, it is prudent that the betting game be done accordingly.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted 23 IPL matches in which chasing teams have won 14 games, with the batting first teams winning nine encounters. The toss-winning teams have won 56.5% of matches so far, which makes it evident that chasing is the better proposition here. The average first batting score at this venue is 173, but the average winning score batting first increases to 185. That changes a lot of things.

Weather Report

The weather in New Delhi provides an interesting picture. Last week the entire city was engulfed in fog last week, but that has now made way for the peak summer heat again. The temperature once again is hovering around 38 degrees but evenings are normally pleasant.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Rilee Rossouw Batter Manish Pandey Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won four out of their last six games, but the catapultation in the last game against Chennai Super Kings have ensured that things are mostly against them. Their lack of batting depth was completely exposed as they failed to chase down a 168-run total in Chennai on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings Player List

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

With two wins and three losses from the last five games, Punjab Kings have stayed ahead of the curve but for them to secure a backdoor entry to the playoffs, a win is non-negotiable. They have made several changes to the plan so far and hope that would reap dividends to help them repeat the results of the last encounter.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have an interesting record in the IPL, having won 15 games against each other in 30 H2H matches. In the last five encounters between both sides, Delhi Capitals have won four games.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

PK to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Even though one could argue against Shikhar Dhawan’s strike rate has been a negative factor overall, in the powerplay, he has been very good. He has maintained a strike rate of 154 in the firsts six overs of the innings, whereas ensuring that he would almost bat out the period. Only twice has he been dismissed inside the powerplay, which added a great sting to the Punjab Kings innings. Trust him and Prabhsimran Singh to deliver it for you.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Best Batters

Axar Patel to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Not a single batter averages more than 35 for Delhi Capitals this season and that makes their campaign a disastrous one. While Warner is the highest run-scorer for them, he has batted at a strike rate of 119.6 but Axar Patel has truly been amazing. With an average of 33.38 and a strike rate of 138.3, Patel has ensured that things are more even for him. He has a balls per dismissal ratio of 24.1 and that makes him the likely contender to win us the bet.

Shikhar Dhawan to be PK’s best batter (Melbet)

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 349 runs in the IPL 2023 at an average of 58.17 and a terrific strike rate of 143.6. He has three half-centuries but what makes it more believable is that he has a balls per dismissal ratio of 40.5. His 71.0% boundary rate makes it one of the most look-forward to kind of bet. Then what are you waiting for? Dhawan is definitely going to make you richer.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Best Bowlers

Mitchell Marsh to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Since Mitchell Marsh has come on to bowl for Delhi Capitals, things have taken a turn for the side, with the pacer accounting for 12 wickets from eight matches. His average of 12.4 is the best for the season with his economy hovering around 7.8. He has a strike rate of 9.6 which is extremely important to our bet. So without wasting your time, let’s go ahead and place your bet on Marsh.

Arshdeep Singh to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Arshdeep Singh has 16 wickets in the Indian Premier League 2023 with a strike rate of 15.3. Nathan Ellis, the second-best bowler for Punjab Kings this season, has six wickets less than Arshdeep which is a fundamental reason behind the factor of negotiation in this bet. Stake on him is high but surely that would pay you well.