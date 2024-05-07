DC (Delhi Capitals) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction DC 40 % Chance of Winning RR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.763 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 56th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on May 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had an excellent campaign thus far and even though they have had a couple of wobbles, RR has been head and shoulders above the rest. With 16 points in ten games, RR are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against SRH it turned out to be an absolute thriller as SRH won the game by one run.

Delhi Capitals once again have had a disappointing start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have won four of the last six games and have an outside chance to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they got outplayed by KKR who won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 60%

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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 249 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 75.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won two of the last three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign and have been the most consistent team thus far. In the last game they lost against SRH and with 16 points they are currently at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 15-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game by 12 runs.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 13

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals go head to head in what feels like an important game for both sides. RR have had a phenomenal run thus far but in the last game against SRH they fell short in the last ball of the game as they lost the match by one run. On the other hand, after a dismal start, DC managed to turn things around but faltered in the last game against KKR and now need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this year. After a slow start to the season, RR openers have come to light and have been brilliant in the last few matches. In the last four games, RR have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe, RR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.19 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.763 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

DC batsmen failed to show up in the last game and even though Rishabh Pant did not have a great game he still managed to score 27 runs in the game which makes us one to go with him once again. With 398 runs, he is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Sanju Samson did not have a great game in the last outing against SRH we are still going to stick with him as he has had a sensational IPL campaign thus far and with 385 runs thus far, Samson is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing we are still going to stick with him once again, he has been sensational for DC and has been the most consistent bowler thus far. Yadav has bagged 12 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Even though Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he is one of the difference makers in the squad and on his day, he has the capacity to turn the game on its head. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.