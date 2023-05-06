DC (Delhi Capitals) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction DC 46 % Chance of Winning RCB 54 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals are already practically in a must-win situation if they are to retain any chances of making it to the playoffs as they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 6, the encounter slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams would be entering the encounter on the back of a win, placing the two on a more or less an even keel.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have bounced back well from five losses on the trot at the start of the season but still leave a lot to be desired as a unit. Their batting has been particularly abysmal, save for one David Warner, with even the Australian veteran struggling to score quickly in the tournament as he is renowned for. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have turned out to be as unpredictable in 2023 as always, albeit the side’s top-order has looked incredibly formidable. They are definitely a better unit on paper in all aspects of the game and given their comfortable victory over DC earlier in the season as well as a better points tally, RCB are once again the favourites heading into Delhi.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning @ 46%

Royal Challengers Bangalore’ chances of winning @ 54%

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Delhi Capitals had a decent campaign in 2022, ending with a 50-50 win-loss record, but were trumped to the final play-off spot by their upcoming opponents who had a win extra to their name. In the ongoing season, however, the gap has widened immensely, with DC reeling at the bottom of the table with just three wins in nine games while RCB have gone two better to be position in fifth. The net run rate tells quite a story too, as DC’s reads a shambolic -0.768 – the worst in the tournament by quite a margin. RCB, meanwhile, have a poor NRR as well of -0.3-, albeit it is still miles better than their rivals.

When the two sides faced off earlier in the season, hosts RCB got to a decent total of 174/6 before decimating their opponents with the new ball. The side had already lost four wickets in the powerplay and thereon it was simply a match for the sake it as Delhi eventually ended 23 runs short of the target. It was the Royal Challengers’ fourth straight win over the Capitals, the other three coming by margins of 16 runs, seven wickets and 1 run respectively.

RCB’s strength has been their top order as Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have combined for 1,092 runs, while Mohammed Siraj has excelled with the new ball. Additionally, the side has an enviable trump card in the form of Wanindu hasaranga who is yet to unleash his full potential and may look at the slow track of Delhi as the perfect opportunity to do so. Delhi, meanwhile, have barely had any strengths, carrying the worst batting record in the tournament, while no bowler has managed to scalp more than eight wickets. Thus, all things considered, RCB are the obvious favourites for the encounter and would be gunning for a big win to boost their NRR heading into the final few rounds of the league stage.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

In the four IPL 2023 games that have taken place so far at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, three have been won by the team chasing a target. Similarly, the skipper winning the toss has chosen to field first on three occasions. Even in the overall records, the scales are tilted in the favour of the side going after a target with 44 wins to their name across 79 encounters, and the same trend is expected to continue come Saturday.

Weather Report

As the monsoon season fast approaches in India, the threat of games being abandoned or curtailed increases, as looks to be the case in Delhi on Saturday. Worldweatheronline has forecast nearly a millimetre of rain just ahead of the encounter followed by thunderstorms midway through the game, including 2 mm of further rainfall. After initial winds of up to 33 km/h, the gusts are expected to die down during the match while the temperature hovers around the 25°C mark.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (C), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (C) Batsman Kyle Mayers Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Batsman Amit Mishra Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won two of their last five IPL games, their latest encounter ending in a remarkable 5-run victory against reigning champions Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Anuj Rawat Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their last five IPL games, including an 18-run victory in their latest encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring game.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head

Delhi Capitals have played Royal Challengers Bangalore 29 times in the IPL so far, succumbing to 19 defeats, including four on the trot in their latest encounters, while managing just 10 triumphs in response.

Matches played - 29

Delhi Capitals win(s) - 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore win(s) - 19

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening stand to exceed the given mark

Following a painstaking season for the top-order where the team often get decimated in powerplays, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged in 2023 with one of the most potent opening pairs in the tournament. The team averages 62.89 runs for the first wicket – the second-highest in the tournament. Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been in excellent form, tallying a combined 830 runs at an average of 51.88 while competing for the Purple Cap. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, the duo again put up 62 runs without losing a wicket, taking the average opening partnership across the last five games to 47.20. At the same time, Delhi have struggled to break through with the new ball, conceding 35 runs before scalping a wicket on average, and seem doomed to bear the brunt of the opposition’s batting prowess once again on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Batters

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

For most of their season, Delhi Capitals have been a one-man army as far as their batting is concerned. Skipper David Warner has been in prolific form, tallying 308 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.22, registering four half-centuries in the process. In fact, the Australian veteran has scored over 20% of the team’s runs through the entire season, with the next-highest run-getter for DC a fair way behind him. Over the years, Warner has particularly enjoyed his battles with RCB, accumulating an astounding 962 runs at a brilliant average of 50.6 while also maintaining an astounding strike rate of 160-plus, including nine half-centuries and two centuries. Thus, after two successive failures, Saturday offers Warner the perfect opportunity to cast aside aspersions and return to his best.

Faf du Plessis to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top batter

The current holder of the Purple Cap, Faf du Plessis has been unstoppable in IPL 2023. He already has 466 runs to his name in the season at an average of 58.25 and a strike rate of 159.58, registering five half-centuries. The Proteas opener is over 100 runs clear of even Virat Kohli, the next-best batter in the team who has also been in great nick. Faf du Plessis has three fifties in his last four games, the scores reading 44, 17, 62 and 84 respectively. The veteran has been the team’s top-scorer in six of the nine matches played so far, including the latest encounter against LSG in a low-scoring game, and looks set to repeat the feat in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been Deli Capitals’ highest wicket-taker in 2023, earning eight scalps in nine fixture. In the side’s last match against the Gujarat Titans, the left-arm spinner had sensational figures of 15/1 in four overs that proved to be instrumental in Delhi’s win. When RCB and DC had clashed earlier in the season, yadav ahd once again emerged as the most successful bowler for his team, returning 2/23 from his four overs. Given the well-known deficiencies of Bangalore’s top three when facing wrist-spinners, expect Kuldeep Yadav to contribute immensely to his team’s cause on Saturday.

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’ top bowler

Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation with the new ball in IPL 2023 and has already surpassed his last year’s wicket tally, scalping 15 in nine games at an excellent average of 17.13. He has eight wickets solely in the powerplay, only behind Mohammed Shami, and is the only bowler with at least three wickets to concede under six an over in the first six overs. It does not help Delhi’s cause that they have lost 21 wickets in the time period, the most for any team in the ongoing edition. When the two sides had faced earlier this season, Siraj had returned exceptional figures of 2/23 and is set to spearhead the attack once again on Saturday.