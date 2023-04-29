DC (Delhi Capitals) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
DC
55%
Chance of Winning
SRH
45%
India
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts
- Agarwal is the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
- David Warner has hit 44 boundaries in the Indian Premier League this season.
- In 12 matches against each other since 2012, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have won six games each.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Delhi’s win in the last game in Hyderabad have made them the favourites to win the encounter against the same side in home conditions as well. Melbet provides Delhi Capitals odds of 1.805 to win the encounter, whereas SRH are provided odds of 2.005.
DC’s chance of winning 55%
SRH’s chance of winning 45%
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips
David Warner has had some great memories of playing for SRH but hosting them this time, also as captain, he would be etching to score yet another half-century. There would be no dearth of motivation as well. The kind of form he has this season, trust him to deliver as well. Further, Axar Patel’s success is almost guaranteed as much as Bhuvneshwar Kumar doing things in his own fashion.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Historically, Delhi has hosted 152 T20 matches, in which batting first teams have won 65 games as compared to 86 wins by Sunrisers Hyderabad. 53% of the time, toss-winning captains have won the encounters at the Arun Jaitley Stadiums, but going for chase here would be a wise decision. Since January 2018, the average first innings score has been 156 as compared to 178 being the average winning score while batting first.
Weather Report
The prevalent dry heat in Delhi has always helped the spinners more in the Indian Premier League, but one could rest assured that there is literally no chance for rain in this encounter. Further, the humidity of 12% would be a good news for the fact that the match is in the evening, pretty conducive for the players.
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Warner (C)
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Aman Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ripal Patel
|
Batter
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals lost all of their five games before getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders and in their last game, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an epic fashion. Now that they are back again to take the same team on, there is a good chance that they will draw confidence from Monday win and use it to go one step ahead.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (C)
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klassen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had messed things up in the mega auction, people expected better from them this season, but things have been rather worse for them now. They have just two wins from seven games, further mounting the pressure that SRH have suffered to boast a bigger problem for them.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-To-Head
As a matter of fact, Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated Delhi Capitals in IPL, but since 2018, things have been more democratized. In 12 matches since then, both teams have won six games each. In Delhi, Sunrisers have won four out of the five matches they have played against Delhi Capitals, which paints a picture of solidarity. Further, SRH have a clean sweep against Delhi in 2013, 2014, and 2018 whereas DC have a clean sweep against SRH in 2016 and 2021 for a minimum of two games played in a season.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
SRH to score under 49.5 in the first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)
Even though Harry Brook has a century this season, he has a terrible record against spin this time, scoring at a run rate of 105. Brook has scored just three boundaries against spinners in four innings. Further, SRH’s overseas batters have dealt most of the damage when it comes to playing the aggressive role as their Indian batters have operated at an SR of just 114 this season, which is very low compared to the SR of 146 of their overseas batters. All of that point the finger at a side that is not quite inept at scoring. Hence, expecting them to score over 50 at a slow Delhi pitch is not the ideal solution.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Batters
David Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)
With four half-centuries in seven matches, David Warner has been one of the frontrunners in guiding Delhi Capitals in whatever way he could. He already has 306 runs this season at an average of 43.71. Even though he has only one six in the entire course, one shouldn’t forget that Warner has 44 fours already. Before the last encounter, the last time Warner had faced SRH, he scored an unbeaten 92 to win the game for DC.
Mayank Agarwal to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)
Mayank Agarwal is yet to hit it off this season, but that’s only because of the high standard he has set for himself. Many wouldn’t know that he is already the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, having scored 164 runs already and is due for a big one this time. Further, what would please the punters more is the fact that Agarwal has an average of 54 in Delhi, a venue that has helped him to massive success in other formats as well. Then that would add more value if we bet big on him to be SRH’s best batter.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Bowlers
Marco Jansen to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)
Marco Jansen has been good in the powerplay in IPL 2023, having taken four of his six wickets in this phase at an outstanding economy of 7.6. As a matter of fact, Jansen has taken the most wickets and has the best economy between 1 to 6 overs among all other SRH bowlers in this IPL. With other bowlers massively underperforming, Jansen has the potential to become the best bowler for SRH.
Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)
Such has been the fate of Delhi Capitals that with only seven wickets in seven games, Kuldeep Yadav has found himself at the top of the pile among the bowlers. Further, Kuldeep has always had success against Sunrisers Hyderabad, having taken 13 wickets against SRH, which is amongst the highest for a spinner against the Hyderabad-based side in the IPL. Hence, it would add more value to our pocket if we pick Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Delhi Capitals
For four years between 2014 and 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad had an enviable bowling line-up that would tuition any team in any conditions. But after messing things up in the mega auction, they are in a situation of no return, which was reflected in the season so far. Their batting line-up is too much dependent on Aiden Markram and Harry Brook, and their failures have added more pressure. On the other hand, despite screwing things up, DC still have players to put SRH under the pump. Hence, I am going with Delhi Capitals for this match.
DC to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)
SRH to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)Bet Now!