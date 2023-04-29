DC (Delhi Capitals) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction DC 55 % Chance of Winning SRH 45 % Bet Now! Did you really tune into the game on Monday? Well, probably it was the worst game of the season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad failing to defend 144 runs against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. Both sides will once again face each other for the reverse fixture, this time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST. SRH and DC both have just two wins from seven games each and are placed in ninth and 10th positions, respectively. While their chances of having a crack at the playoff spots is hanging by a thread, but if IPL has taught us anything, never say never.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Delhi’s win in the last game in Hyderabad have made them the favourites to win the encounter against the same side in home conditions as well. Melbet provides Delhi Capitals odds of 1.805 to win the encounter, whereas SRH are provided odds of 2.005.

DC’s chance of winning 55%

SRH’s chance of winning 45%

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Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

David Warner has had some great memories of playing for SRH but hosting them this time, also as captain, he would be etching to score yet another half-century. There would be no dearth of motivation as well. The kind of form he has this season, trust him to deliver as well. Further, Axar Patel’s success is almost guaranteed as much as Bhuvneshwar Kumar doing things in his own fashion.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically, Delhi has hosted 152 T20 matches, in which batting first teams have won 65 games as compared to 86 wins by Sunrisers Hyderabad. 53% of the time, toss-winning captains have won the encounters at the Arun Jaitley Stadiums, but going for chase here would be a wise decision. Since January 2018, the average first innings score has been 156 as compared to 178 being the average winning score while batting first.

Weather Report

The prevalent dry heat in Delhi has always helped the spinners more in the Indian Premier League, but one could rest assured that there is literally no chance for rain in this encounter. Further, the humidity of 12% would be a good news for the fact that the match is in the evening, pretty conducive for the players.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan Batter Manish Pandey Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Ripal Patel Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals lost all of their five games before getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders and in their last game, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an epic fashion. Now that they are back again to take the same team on, there is a good chance that they will draw confidence from Monday win and use it to go one step ahead.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had messed things up in the mega auction, people expected better from them this season, but things have been rather worse for them now. They have just two wins from seven games, further mounting the pressure that SRH have suffered to boast a bigger problem for them.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-To-Head

As a matter of fact, Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated Delhi Capitals in IPL, but since 2018, things have been more democratized. In 12 matches since then, both teams have won six games each. In Delhi, Sunrisers have won four out of the five matches they have played against Delhi Capitals, which paints a picture of solidarity. Further, SRH have a clean sweep against Delhi in 2013, 2014, and 2018 whereas DC have a clean sweep against SRH in 2016 and 2021 for a minimum of two games played in a season.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

SRH to score under 49.5 in the first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Even though Harry Brook has a century this season, he has a terrible record against spin this time, scoring at a run rate of 105. Brook has scored just three boundaries against spinners in four innings. Further, SRH’s overseas batters have dealt most of the damage when it comes to playing the aggressive role as their Indian batters have operated at an SR of just 114 this season, which is very low compared to the SR of 146 of their overseas batters. All of that point the finger at a side that is not quite inept at scoring. Hence, expecting them to score over 50 at a slow Delhi pitch is not the ideal solution.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Batters

David Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

With four half-centuries in seven matches, David Warner has been one of the frontrunners in guiding Delhi Capitals in whatever way he could. He already has 306 runs this season at an average of 43.71. Even though he has only one six in the entire course, one shouldn’t forget that Warner has 44 fours already. Before the last encounter, the last time Warner had faced SRH, he scored an unbeaten 92 to win the game for DC.

Mayank Agarwal to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Mayank Agarwal is yet to hit it off this season, but that’s only because of the high standard he has set for himself. Many wouldn’t know that he is already the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, having scored 164 runs already and is due for a big one this time. Further, what would please the punters more is the fact that Agarwal has an average of 54 in Delhi, a venue that has helped him to massive success in other formats as well. Then that would add more value if we bet big on him to be SRH’s best batter.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Marco Jansen has been good in the powerplay in IPL 2023, having taken four of his six wickets in this phase at an outstanding economy of 7.6. As a matter of fact, Jansen has taken the most wickets and has the best economy between 1 to 6 overs among all other SRH bowlers in this IPL. With other bowlers massively underperforming, Jansen has the potential to become the best bowler for SRH.

Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Such has been the fate of Delhi Capitals that with only seven wickets in seven games, Kuldeep Yadav has found himself at the top of the pile among the bowlers. Further, Kuldeep has always had success against Sunrisers Hyderabad, having taken 13 wickets against SRH, which is amongst the highest for a spinner against the Hyderabad-based side in the IPL. Hence, it would add more value to our pocket if we pick Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler in the game.