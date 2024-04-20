DC (Delhi Capitals) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction DC 44 % Chance of Winning SRH 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.799 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 20 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five fixtures but managed to turn things around as they head into this game after back to back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Capitals. In the last game, they restricted GT to mere 89 as DC won the game with six wickets to spare.

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had one win in first three games but managed to turn things around as they have won three games on the bounce and all three wins has been pure domination in all departments by SRH. As per our calculations, SRH are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 44%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 56%

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Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This would be the first T20 game in Delhi hence its unknown how the wicket would behave but looking at both the sides, both teams have enough firepower to make a severe impact in the game which makes us believe this would be a high scoring game and the total runs would be higher than 351.5.

Heinrich Klaasen has been sensational for Sunrisers Hyderabad once again this season. He was the leading run scorer for SRH last year and once again with 253 runs he is the leading run scorer for SRH once again this season. He scored a brilliant half century in the last game which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first game at this venue in this campaign but historically it has been a great wicket to chase which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they had one win in first five games. DC has managed to turn things around as they have two wins in two games and are currently sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a defeat against KKR but since then they have four wins in the last five games and are currently fourth on the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 12-11. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals head into this game after an impressive win in the last game for both sides. On one hand, SRH once again smashed the runs record in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they scored 287 and eventually won the game by 25 runs. On the other hand, DC restricted Gujarat Titans to mere 89 runs and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. If we compare the two sides, with the absence of David Warner there are some question marks in the top order for DC and along with the fact that SRH has managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three games, we believe SRH would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

We are going to stick with Rishabh Pant once again as he has been one of the most consistent run scorers for Delhi Capitals this year. We can not take much from last game as it was a low scoring game with 210 runs, Pant is the leading run scorer for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head has been a revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. With all the domination with the new ball, Head has also been consistent. In the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Head scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Khaleel Ahmed did not have a great outing in the last game against Gujarat Titans, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a solid start to the campaign and with ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Pat Cummins once again as he continued to impress for SRH and once again in the last game he ended up with best bowling figures for SRH. With nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.