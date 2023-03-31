GT (Gujarat Titans) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction GT 46 % Chance of Winning CSK 54 % Bet Now! The first contest of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between the two best teams of the league, the four times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans. This will be the very first game of IPL 2023 and will be played on March 31, 2023, at the home ground of the Gujarat Titans. The performance of the Gujarat Titans in the last season was very impressive and they were successful in winning the IPL trophy in IPL 2022, it was also the very first season of the world’s best league for the franchise. Hence they will again try to maintain their legacy in this upcoming IPL season too. On the other hand, the performance of the Chennai Super Kings in the last season of the IPL was quite disappointing, they finished in the second last position in the points table of the Indian Premier League 2022. But history has proven the potential of the team, CSK is one of the strongest sides of the IPL, they were successful in winning the trophy 4 times and hold a record of playing the highest number of the IPL finals.

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Facts

The game will be played between the two strongest sides of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans will be facing the Chennai Super Kings at their home ground at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This match will be the very first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which will be played on March 31.

The squad of both teams contains many promising and versatile players and hence a very tough clash is expected between both sides.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Both teams are considered the two strongest sides of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans have won the most recent IPL final and on the other hand, Chennai Super Kings would also look to start their IPL campaign with a satisfying win. The contest will be played at the home ground of the Gujarat Titans, and hence the side will get massive crowd support in their very first game of the Indian Premier League 2023. On the other side, No matter whether it’s their home ground or not, CSK supporters are everywhere to cheer their favourite stars. A tough contest is expected to be seen on the field on the 31st of March 2023. Overall the CSK are more likely to win the game.

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Our Prediction

Our Favourites to win- Chennai Super Kings

No doubt, the Gujarat Titans are in the category of the most powerful teams as they are the winners of the last season of the Indian Premier League. But to predict the one side with a higher percentage of chances to win, Several other factors are to be taken into consideration. CSK is the second most successful team in the Indian Premier League, they have won the title 4 times, which is the second highest till now. Also, the squad of the CSK has some very great power hitters and match finishers. Hence CSK takes an edge over the GT side.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The form and the confidence of Gujarat Titans are quite exceptional as they were the champions in the last season also the team has enough talented batters and skilful spinners.

The squad of the Chennai Super Kings is full of experienced players and match winners.

The performance of the captain MS Dhoni would play a very crucial role in the first contest of the Chennai super kings. Not only with the bat, his decision-making skills and calm nature on the field always make a great impact on the result of the game.

The captain of the Gujarat Titans also has the ability to score the quick required runs and to help the team make huge runs or chase the target with ease.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The game will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The nature of the surface of the pitch at this stadium is favourable for the bowlers as spinners will be getting extra support, and a good bounce is expected for the pace bowlers. Hence the team winning the toss might prefer to go with the ball first.

Weather Report

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 will be quite good. During the match, the temperature is expected to be around a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, the probability of thunderstorms would be zero and the wind speed is expected to be around 22 km/h.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Gujarat Titans team squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Player Role Hardik Pandya (Captain) All-Rounder Shubman Gill Batsman David Miller Batsman Abhinav Manohar Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-Keeper Batter Matthew Wade Batsman Rashid Khan Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

The performance of the Gujarat Titans in their very first season of the Indian Premier League was awe-inspiring, they were successful in finishing at the first position in the IPL 2022 Points table and qualified very easily for the knockouts. They became the champion by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the final of the IPL 2022. Hence the form of the team is quite good, and they will try to maintain it throughout the league.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes. Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bagath

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Player Role MS Dhoni (C) Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Devon Conway Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Ambati Rayudu Batsman Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Moeen Ali All-Rounder Shivam Dube All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

The form of the Chennai Super Kings in the last season of the Indian Premier League was not good and they were the second last teams in the points table of the IPL 2022. But after a decent amount of practice, CSK is now going to appear this season with a new strategy.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head

Total 2 games have been played between both the teams:

Total match Played: 2

Gujarat Titans team Win: 2

Chennai Super Kings team Win: 0

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

After analysing the previous year’s stats, a squad of both the teams and the pitch conditions. The odds of the Chennai Super Kings winning the match are 1.73, while the odds for the Gujarat Titans are 2.15

Gujarat Titans Betting Odds - 2.15

Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds - 1.73

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batsmen

From the Gujarat Titans side, Shubman Gill is the favourite to play an impressive inning.

Top Batter Bets for Shubman Gill: 2.80

In the very first match the captain of CSK, MS Dhoni is expected to play a match-winning knock.

Top Batter Bets for MS Dhoni: 3.20

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

The most crucial bowler for the CSK side would be Deepak Chahar, he has a great ability to control the run rates in the death overs.

Top Bowler Bets for Deepak Chahar: 2.65

Rashid Khan from the Gujarat Titans squad has the ability to change the game by taking a few wickets quickly.

Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan: 2.35