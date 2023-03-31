GT (Gujarat Titans) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction
GT
46%
Chance of Winning
CSK
54%
India
Narendra Modi Stadium
On this page
- Facts
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
- Our Prediction
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
- Weather Report
- Gujarat Titans Player List
- Gujarat Titans Team Form
- Chennai Super Kings Player List
- Chennai Super Kings Team Form
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batsmen
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers
- Our Prediction
Facts
- The game will be played between the two strongest sides of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans will be facing the Chennai Super Kings at their home ground at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
- This match will be the very first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which will be played on March 31.
- The squad of both teams contains many promising and versatile players and hence a very tough clash is expected between both sides.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Both teams are considered the two strongest sides of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans have won the most recent IPL final and on the other hand, Chennai Super Kings would also look to start their IPL campaign with a satisfying win. The contest will be played at the home ground of the Gujarat Titans, and hence the side will get massive crowd support in their very first game of the Indian Premier League 2023. On the other side, No matter whether it’s their home ground or not, CSK supporters are everywhere to cheer their favourite stars. A tough contest is expected to be seen on the field on the 31st of March 2023. Overall the CSK are more likely to win the game.
Our Prediction
Our Favourites to win- Chennai Super Kings
No doubt, the Gujarat Titans are in the category of the most powerful teams as they are the winners of the last season of the Indian Premier League. But to predict the one side with a higher percentage of chances to win, Several other factors are to be taken into consideration. CSK is the second most successful team in the Indian Premier League, they have won the title 4 times, which is the second highest till now. Also, the squad of the CSK has some very great power hitters and match finishers. Hence CSK takes an edge over the GT side.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- The form and the confidence of Gujarat Titans are quite exceptional as they were the champions in the last season also the team has enough talented batters and skilful spinners.
- The squad of the Chennai Super Kings is full of experienced players and match winners.
- The performance of the captain MS Dhoni would play a very crucial role in the first contest of the Chennai super kings. Not only with the bat, his decision-making skills and calm nature on the field always make a great impact on the result of the game.
- The captain of the Gujarat Titans also has the ability to score the quick required runs and to help the team make huge runs or chase the target with ease.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
The game will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The nature of the surface of the pitch at this stadium is favourable for the bowlers as spinners will be getting extra support, and a good bounce is expected for the pace bowlers. Hence the team winning the toss might prefer to go with the ball first.
Weather Report
The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 will be quite good. During the match, the temperature is expected to be around a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, the probability of thunderstorms would be zero and the wind speed is expected to be around 22 km/h.
Gujarat Titans Player List
Gujarat Titans team squad:
Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Hardik Pandya (Captain)
|
All-Rounder
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
David Miller
|
Batsman
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Batsman
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batsman
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-Keeper Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Batsman
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
The performance of the Gujarat Titans in their very first season of the Indian Premier League was awe-inspiring, they were successful in finishing at the first position in the IPL 2022 Points table and qualified very easily for the knockouts. They became the champion by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the final of the IPL 2022. Hence the form of the team is quite good, and they will try to maintain it throughout the league.
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Chennai Super Kings Squad:
MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes. Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bagath
Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
MS Dhoni (C)
|
Batsman/Wicket-Keeper
|
Devon Conway
|
Batsman
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batsman
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batsman
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batsman
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-Rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-Rounder
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-Rounder
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
The form of the Chennai Super Kings in the last season of the Indian Premier League was not good and they were the second last teams in the points table of the IPL 2022. But after a decent amount of practice, CSK is now going to appear this season with a new strategy.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head
Total 2 games have been played between both the teams:
Total match Played: 2
Gujarat Titans team Win: 2
Chennai Super Kings team Win: 0
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
After analysing the previous year’s stats, a squad of both the teams and the pitch conditions. The odds of the Chennai Super Kings winning the match are 1.73, while the odds for the Gujarat Titans are 2.15
- Gujarat Titans Betting Odds - 2.15
- Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds - 1.73
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batsmen
From the Gujarat Titans side, Shubman Gill is the favourite to play an impressive inning.
- Top Batter Bets for Shubman Gill: 2.80
In the very first match the captain of CSK, MS Dhoni is expected to play a match-winning knock.
- Top Batter Bets for MS Dhoni: 3.20
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers
The most crucial bowler for the CSK side would be Deepak Chahar, he has a great ability to control the run rates in the death overs.
- Top Bowler Bets for Deepak Chahar: 2.65
Rashid Khan from the Gujarat Titans squad has the ability to change the game by taking a few wickets quickly.
- Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan: 2.35
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennai Super Kings
No doubt, the Gujarat Titans are in the category of the most powerful teams as they are the winners of the last season of the Indian Premier League. But to predict the one side with a higher percentage of chances to win, Several other factors are to be taken into consideration. CSK is the second most successful team in the Indian Premier League, they have won the title 4 times, which is the second highest till now. Also, the squad of the CSK has some very great power hitters and match finishers. Hence CSK takes an edge over the GT side.Bet Now!