GT (Gujarat Titans) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction GT 39 % Chance of Winning CSK 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the 59th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 10 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a solid start to the campaign but have failed to find consistency in the last few games. CSK have lost three of the last five matches and with 12 points, they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game against Punjab Kings, CSK won the game by 28 runs.

Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. In 11 matches thus far, GT have bagged eight points and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by RCB who won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 39%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 61%

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In 11 matches they have scored 54 sixes with an average of 4.9 sixes a game and have conceded 97 sixes with an average of 8.8 sixes a game. In eight consecutive games, GT has conceded more sixes which makes us believe CSK will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last game against RCB, Saha scored one runs and so far this season, Saha has scored 136 runs in nine matches with an average of 15.11. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in the last five games. With eight points thus far, they are currently tenth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost three of the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have identical records in this fixture with both sides having three wins. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, CSK won the game by 63 runs.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 3

Chennai Super Kings: 3

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans head into this game with both sides desperate for points. A loss for GT in the upcoming game could eventually knock them out of the competition on the other hand a win for CSK would all but seal a playoff spot in this campaign. Both sides have struggled in the top order as both sides have lost early wickets in the last few games. The form of Ruturaj Gaikwad gives CSK an edge in this bet as he has scored two half centuries and a century in the last four games. In three of the last four games, CSK has managed a better opening stand on the other hand, GT has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four games which makes us believe CSK would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though B Sai Sudharsan did not have a great outing in the last game against RCB, we are still going to stick with him as he has been a rock for GT in this campaign. So far this season, Sudharsan has scored 424 runs and is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad once again as he has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming batting performance by CSK in the last few games. In the last four matches, Gaikwad has scored two half centuries and a century and is the leading run scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

This might feel a bit controversial but even though Mohit Sharma has had a dismal outing in the last few games we are still going to stick with him. Sharma is one of the few players in the squad who have had a decent campaign and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

With the absence of Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, the onus would be on Tushar Deshpande to lead the line for CSK this season. Deshpande has been sensational in the last two matches as he has bagged six wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.