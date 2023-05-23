GT (Gujarat Titans) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction
CSK
53%
Chance of Winning
GT
47%
India
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts
- Mohammed Shami has shown his traditional disciplined bowling, with 60% of his deliveries in the powerplay landing on good length, which has reaped rewards with nine out of his 15 wickets in this phase coming on this length.
- With 680 runs from 14 matches, Shubman Gill is the second-highest run-scorer this IPL.
- Chennai have never beaten Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
It might sound surprising to many but Gujarat Titans are not the favourites to win the encounter. Melbet is providing odds of 1.805 for Chennai to win the first qualifier and make it to the final, whereas Gujarat Titans are provided odds of 2.005. Given this match is going to be played in the home conditions for Chennai Super Kings, this makes sense in a way.
CSK’s chance of winning is 53%
GT’s chance of winning is 47%
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips
To expect anything less than a half-century from Devon Conway is like a wasted wish, because, hey, let’s get one thing correct - the man knows how to bat. But sure count Rashid Khan off at your peril. No one in the history of the shortest format of the game has as much consistency as Rashid Khan has in T20s. Add a bit of Shubman Gill consistency, we have a field day on Tuesday in Chennai. As a matter of fact, I am pretty sure Gill, who needs 50 more runs to be the top-scorer in the IPL 2023 this season, is going to snatch that orange cap from Faf du Plessis pretty comfortably on Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has hosted 26 IPL matches since 2018 in which batting first and batting second teams have won 13 games each. But 16 times, the toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first, indicating a kind of preference trend there. The average first innings score is 157/6, but you need to score 14 runs more than the first-innings average score to have a par total in that timeframe.
Weather Report
It is going to be a perfectly sunny day in Chennai on Tuesday, as accuweather.com predicts it to be “humid with plenty of sunshine; breezy in the afternoon” with only 1% cloud cover. There is a 0% chance of rain during the match, which sorts one aspect of it.
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
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Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
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Shubman Gill
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Batter
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Sai Sudharsan
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Batter
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Hardik Pandya (C)
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All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
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All-rounder
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David Miller
|
Batter
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Rahul Tewatia
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All-rounder
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Rashid Khan
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All-rounder
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Mohit Sharma
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Bowler
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Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
With 10 wins in the league phase, Gujarat Titans secured the top spot on the points table and became the first team to qualify for the finals. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they pulled off another spectacular performance to ensure that RCB had to bite the dust. Gujarat Titans, as far as form is concerned, have everything in their arsenal to pull off a win.
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
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Batter
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Ajinkya Rahane
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All-rounder
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Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Impact Batter
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Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
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Mathessa Pathirana
|
Bowler
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Mahesh Theeksena
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
In the last five completed matches, Chennai Super Kings have won three and lost two but the way they got the better of Delhi Capitals to book a berth in the playoffs pretty much explains why they are such a sorted side. You can trust them to be the differentiator.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head
As a matter of fact, Gujrat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have played each other three times, and in all three games, Gujarat have emerged victorious. The last time both teams met each other was at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the opening encounter of IPL 2023 in which Gujarat started their campaign to prove that their 2022 title was no fluke.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
CSK opening Partnership over 33.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)
In the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings maintained a run rate of 9.3 - which is the second best in the league after Mumbai Indians. And behind their success, the major factor was their openers - as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure that CSK scored a tad over 45 runs for the opening wicket on an average. That makes it pretty clear that they will have another field day in Chennai, replicating all the good things they have done so far.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters
Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)
I mean, by now, you wouldn’t have any doubt, do you? Two consecutive centuries in the IPL put him among the best in the business, which is understandable from the fact that he has 680 runs at an average of 56.67 with a balls per dismissal ratio of 37.2. A boundary rate of 58.8% tells you why Gill has become the kind of force of nature in the T20s, with a clear ability to bat out. In this form, all money should be on him.
Conway to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)
Conway has no comparison this year in the CSK line-up as the Kiwi batter single-handedly changed the narrative with the bat. With 585 runs from 14 matches, Conway had an average of 53.18 with a balls per dismissal rate of 38.4. That he has six half-centuries put things into perspective. Then with all that working in his favour, how difficult it would be to go ahead and place the bet on him.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers
Shami to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)
Mohammed Shami has been fantastic while bowling in the powerplay this season and returned figures of 3/17 in his three overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate league game. Shami’s bowling performance in the first six overs has been impactful for GT as they have lost only one out of seven matches where the bowler has picked up two or more wickets in this phase. And currently, Shami is the purple cap winner and that allows him the option of making things coherent. Back him to the T.
Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)
Even though I would want to look ahead of Tushar Deshpande, the Mumbai pacer hasn’t allowed me that option to do so. He has been brilliant with the ball and with 20 wickets, he is currently the highest wicket-taker for Chennai. MS Dhoni praised his evolution and how Deshpande has become the defact option for him to pick a wicket. Go for him as CSK’s best bowler option and that would surely pay you well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chennai Super Kings
If you look at the complete team sheet, it would be a no-brainer to go with Gujarat Titans to be the first team to book a place in the final, but then there is no team who does better resource management than Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have managed to bring the best out of their players and will be starting as favourites to win the game. Further, the form of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a spanner in the works for Gujarat Titans. So yes, I am going with CSK for the win.
CSK to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)
GT to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)Bet Now!