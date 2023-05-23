GT (Gujarat Titans) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction CSK 53 % Chance of Winning GT 47 % Bet Now! Defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on each other in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams were two of the most consistent teams in the IPL, which reflected in their performance at the fag end of the tournament as they convincingly made their way into the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

It might sound surprising to many but Gujarat Titans are not the favourites to win the encounter. Melbet is providing odds of 1.805 for Chennai to win the first qualifier and make it to the final, whereas Gujarat Titans are provided odds of 2.005. Given this match is going to be played in the home conditions for Chennai Super Kings, this makes sense in a way.

CSK’s chance of winning is 53%

GT’s chance of winning is 47%

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips

To expect anything less than a half-century from Devon Conway is like a wasted wish, because, hey, let’s get one thing correct - the man knows how to bat. But sure count Rashid Khan off at your peril. No one in the history of the shortest format of the game has as much consistency as Rashid Khan has in T20s. Add a bit of Shubman Gill consistency, we have a field day on Tuesday in Chennai. As a matter of fact, I am pretty sure Gill, who needs 50 more runs to be the top-scorer in the IPL 2023 this season, is going to snatch that orange cap from Faf du Plessis pretty comfortably on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has hosted 26 IPL matches since 2018 in which batting first and batting second teams have won 13 games each. But 16 times, the toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first, indicating a kind of preference trend there. The average first innings score is 157/6, but you need to score 14 runs more than the first-innings average score to have a par total in that timeframe.

Weather Report

It is going to be a perfectly sunny day in Chennai on Tuesday, as accuweather.com predicts it to be “humid with plenty of sunshine; breezy in the afternoon” with only 1% cloud cover. There is a 0% chance of rain during the match, which sorts one aspect of it.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder David Miller Batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

With 10 wins in the league phase, Gujarat Titans secured the top spot on the points table and became the first team to qualify for the finals. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they pulled off another spectacular performance to ensure that RCB had to bite the dust. Gujarat Titans, as far as form is concerned, have everything in their arsenal to pull off a win.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mathessa Pathirana Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

In the last five completed matches, Chennai Super Kings have won three and lost two but the way they got the better of Delhi Capitals to book a berth in the playoffs pretty much explains why they are such a sorted side. You can trust them to be the differentiator.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head

As a matter of fact, Gujrat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have played each other three times, and in all three games, Gujarat have emerged victorious. The last time both teams met each other was at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the opening encounter of IPL 2023 in which Gujarat started their campaign to prove that their 2022 title was no fluke.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

CSK opening Partnership over 33.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

In the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings maintained a run rate of 9.3 - which is the second best in the league after Mumbai Indians. And behind their success, the major factor was their openers - as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure that CSK scored a tad over 45 runs for the opening wicket on an average. That makes it pretty clear that they will have another field day in Chennai, replicating all the good things they have done so far.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

I mean, by now, you wouldn’t have any doubt, do you? Two consecutive centuries in the IPL put him among the best in the business, which is understandable from the fact that he has 680 runs at an average of 56.67 with a balls per dismissal ratio of 37.2. A boundary rate of 58.8% tells you why Gill has become the kind of force of nature in the T20s, with a clear ability to bat out. In this form, all money should be on him.

Conway to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Conway has no comparison this year in the CSK line-up as the Kiwi batter single-handedly changed the narrative with the bat. With 585 runs from 14 matches, Conway had an average of 53.18 with a balls per dismissal rate of 38.4. That he has six half-centuries put things into perspective. Then with all that working in his favour, how difficult it would be to go ahead and place the bet on him.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers

Shami to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Shami has been fantastic while bowling in the powerplay this season and returned figures of 3/17 in his three overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate league game. Shami’s bowling performance in the first six overs has been impactful for GT as they have lost only one out of seven matches where the bowler has picked up two or more wickets in this phase. And currently, Shami is the purple cap winner and that allows him the option of making things coherent. Back him to the T.

Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Even though I would want to look ahead of Tushar Deshpande, the Mumbai pacer hasn’t allowed me that option to do so. He has been brilliant with the ball and with 20 wickets, he is currently the highest wicket-taker for Chennai. MS Dhoni praised his evolution and how Deshpande has become the defact option for him to pick a wicket. Go for him as CSK’s best bowler option and that would surely pay you well.