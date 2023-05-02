GT (Gujarat Titans) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction GT 61 % Chance of Winning DC 39 % Bet Now! It is a game of contrasting fortunes from whichever angle you look at it. Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 2, 2023 (Tuesday), with the game kick-starting at 7:30 PM IST. While table-toppers Gujarat Titans are on a spree of their own, winning six of their eight matches so far, Delhi Capitals have exactly opposite results, losing six and winning only two games and thus adoring the bottom position on the points table.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Melbet has provided odds of 1.632 to Gujarat Titans and 2.27 to Delhi Capitals in the upcoming encounter. These odds reflect the current form and strength of the two teams, with the Titans being seen as the favorites to win the match. However, given the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, anything can happen on the day, and fans and punters alike can take risks if they want to earn big bucks, with a 127% return guaranteed on Delhi’s win.

GT’s chance of winning 61%

RCB’s chance of winning 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

I could very well predict another Mohammed Shami brilliance with the new ball, but can I really keep Rashid Khan out of the equation? The Afghanistan spinner went for 54 runs in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, but if anyone knows to be back with a bang, it is him. The way Mitch Marsh bowled on Saturday as well, there is a chance he would be back doing some more interesting things in the Capitals clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted a total of 23 IPL matches in which chasing teams have won 14 games. The teams who have won the toss have won 15 of those 23 matches, which signifies the kind of impact the coin has had. The average first innings score at the venue is 165, and the average winning score at the venue is 176.

Weather Report

I am writing this sitting in Ahmedabad and hence can give a pretty decent picture of what is to transpire now. The business city of Gujarat has a tropical climate, which is hot and dry. Days are very hot, with Tuesday’s temperature being primed to be around 42°. Nights are pleasant, but there is a 23% chance of rain during the encounter.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have played eight matches so far in the Indian Premier League 2023, and winning six games already, they are sitting at the top of the table. By thrashing Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in back-to-back games, Gujarat Titans have found themselves on a spree of their own which would entail the impact further.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan Batter Manish Pandey Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Ripal Patel Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

In eight matches this IPL, Delhi Capitals have lost six games - a kind of performance that meant their chances for playoffs are all but gone. After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first round of encounters, but suffering another disheartening loss to the same opposition in the second round clash has ensured that they will be taken lightly by any other team.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have played each other twice, and in both games, the former emerged victorious. Their previous encounter was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Gujarat Titans won by six wickets.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Gujarat to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay (Melbet)

Here, this bet works out both ways. Sure enough, Gujarat Titans have a run rate of 9 in the IPL 2023, which is seventh among all teams, but Delhi’s bowling is literally the worst in the competition, having a bowling average of 29.6. In the powerplay, Delhi concede runs at 8.49 runs per over, which is the second worst after Chennai Super Kings. Keeping everything in mind, we will push for Gujarat to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

I mean, sure, there shouldn’t be any debate on this anymore. With 333 runs from eight games at an average of 41.63 and a strike rate of 142.3, there is no comparison with anyone from the GT camp. He has three half-centuries already, having a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 29.3. He has a balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.1, which further validates that Gill is your man for this bet.

David Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Even though David Warner was dismissed for a duck in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a reason why we have picked him for this bet. Look at the most-runs list, and you would figure out there is no Delhi Capitals batter who is as good as him this time, with their skipper amassing 306 runs at 38.25 with four half-centuries already. To dismiss him, bowlers need to wait for 32.3 balls which makes it clear as water why we are picking him.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

One bad game may have displaced Rashid Khan from the top spot on the wicket-takers list, but count him off at your own peril. Having taken 14 wickets in eight games, at an average of 20 in the tournament, makes him the kind of performer that makes things happen. Only once - that too in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders - that Rashid Khan has gone wicket-less. Hence, I am backing him to be my best bowler.

Axar Patel to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Axar Patel has been the knight in shining armor for Delhi Capitals this season, having been their second-highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker so far. In eight games, Patel has only seven wickets to his name. The bowler who’s closer to him in any sense is Kuldeep Yadav, who is going through a tough patch. From all that evidence, you could figure out that Axar is likely to be DC’s best bowler.