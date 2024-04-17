GT (Gujarat Titans) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction GT 57 % Chance of Winning DC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.721 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in the 32nd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 17 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals started off their campaign with back to back defeats and later lost four games in the first five matches. In the last game, Delhi Capitals managed to turn things around as they restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 167 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency this season as they have started the season with three wins and three losses in six matches. In the last game, Gujarat Titans completed a phenomenal run chase against RR as they won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 57%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With the absence of David Miller, GT has struggled to accelerate in the middle overs. On the other hand, even though Delhi Capitals have struggled to find consistency they have enough fire power in the lineup to make a difference in this game. We believe DC would hit more sixes than GT in this fixture.

Historically this venue has favoured the batters as its one of the high scoring venues in the IPL. If we look at the first two games that wasn’t the case but in the last game even though PBKS lost early wickets they managed to chase down 199 with ease which makes us believe the total score in this game would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 69.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first which has been the case this season as well as two of the three games thus far has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they have three wins in the first six games. In the last game GT beat Rajasthan Royals with three wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Jhye Richardson Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost four of the first five games but managed to turn things around as they beat LSG in the last game.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 2-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after an impressive run chase in their respective games. Delhi Capitals openers had a brilliant start to the campaign as they had a better opening stand in each of the first three matches but since then David Warner has struggled which has resulted in DC conceding a bigger opening stand in each of the last three matches. GT promoted Sai Sudharsan to open the innings with Shubhman Gill and that decision has proved decisive for GT as in each of the last four matches they have managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe GT would end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.23 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Shubman Gill did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last two games he has showcased his class as in both games, Gill scored half centuries which has been the biggest positive for GT thus far. With 255 runs, Gill is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

We are going to stick with Rishabh Pant once again as he has continued his brilliant form in the last game against LSG as he scored 41 in the game. Pant took his time to settle down in the side but with 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Even though Mohit Sharma hasn't had an outstanding game thus far, we are still going to stick with him in this game as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for GT this season and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Khaleel Ahmed has had a solid start to the campaign and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Delhi Capitals in this campaign. With nine wickets thus far, Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.