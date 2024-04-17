GT (Gujarat Titans) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction
GT
57%
Chance of Winning
DC
43%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With eight wickets, Mohit Sharma is the leading wicket taker for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
- With nine wickets, Khaleel Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals started off their campaign with back to back defeats and later lost four games in the first five matches. In the last game, Delhi Capitals managed to turn things around as they restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 167 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency this season as they have started the season with three wins and three losses in six matches. In the last game, Gujarat Titans completed a phenomenal run chase against RR as they won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 57%
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
With the absence of David Miller, GT has struggled to accelerate in the middle overs. On the other hand, even though Delhi Capitals have struggled to find consistency they have enough fire power in the lineup to make a difference in this game. We believe DC would hit more sixes than GT in this fixture.
Historically this venue has favoured the batters as its one of the high scoring venues in the IPL. If we look at the first two games that wasn’t the case but in the last game even though PBKS lost early wickets they managed to chase down 199 with ease which makes us believe the total score in this game would be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Under 69.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first which has been the case this season as well as two of the three games thus far has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they have three wins in the first six games. In the last game GT beat Rajasthan Royals with three wickets to spare.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Rasikh Dar Salam
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost four of the first five games but managed to turn things around as they beat LSG in the last game.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 2-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 2
Delhi Capitals: 1
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after an impressive run chase in their respective games. Delhi Capitals openers had a brilliant start to the campaign as they had a better opening stand in each of the first three matches but since then David Warner has struggled which has resulted in DC conceding a bigger opening stand in each of the last three matches. GT promoted Sai Sudharsan to open the innings with Shubhman Gill and that decision has proved decisive for GT as in each of the last four matches they have managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe GT would end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters
Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Shubman Gill did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last two games he has showcased his class as in both games, Gill scored half centuries which has been the biggest positive for GT thus far. With 255 runs, Gill is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
We are going to stick with Rishabh Pant once again as he has continued his brilliant form in the last game against LSG as he scored 41 in the game. Pant took his time to settle down in the side but with 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Even though Mohit Sharma hasn't had an outstanding game thus far, we are still going to stick with him in this game as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for GT this season and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Khaleel Ahmed has had a solid start to the campaign and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Delhi Capitals in this campaign. With nine wickets thus far, Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch