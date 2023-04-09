GT (Gujarat Titans) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction GT 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Bet Now! Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 13 of the IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with an aim to register their third win on the trot and move one step forward in their pursuit of defending the title. KKR, on the other hand, won their previous game against RCB and would like to continue the winning momentum on April 9 when the match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

After winning the title last season, GT have continued their red hot form winning two games in a row. Also, the bowling unit is in tremendous form and are offering enormous challenges for the opposition. On the other hand, KKR won their previous game against RCB but lost their tournament opener against PBKS. Considering GT have continued their form from the last season, they are likely to score another victory. Thus, bookmakers have backed GT with 1.73 winning odds while KKR are marked with 2.104 winning odds.

GT’s implied winning probability - 57.80 %

KKR’s implied winning probability - 47.53 %

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans were the champions of the last season and they are playing like one so far with two wins from two games. Shubhman Gill showcased his form scoring a fifty in the first game while Sai Sudharsan and David Miller were the architects behind the victory against DC. Gill has scored 76 runs across two innings but GT will be more relieved with young Sudharsan playing a blistering knock of unbeaten 62 runs from 48 runs. Miller also scored 31 runs from 16 balls and his form was also crucial for the team he would be a vital cog in the wheel for the side.

Coming to the bowling part, GT have been brilliant with the ball. The trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph are picking wickets regularly. Rashid and Shami have five wickets each while the West Indian pacer has scalped four across the two innings. The only worry they have in the bowling area is skipper Hardik Pandya going wicketless in both game, Overall, GT have performed as a unit so far and have displayed that is why they were the title winners last time.

KKR had a dismal start against PBKS losing their game by seven runs in a fixture interfered by rain. The team have an enormous depth in their batting unit but the batting unit still looks slightly fragile on paper. They were on verge of a collapse in the last game also but Shardul Thakur played a game-changing knock and rescued them from crisis to a position of strength. Also, the position of the batters was changed in both matches. Mandeep Singh opened the innings in the first game while he batted at no. 3 in the second. Venkatesh Iyer batted in the lower order in the first fixture but then opened in the second match.

The spin duo of Suni Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy were at their absolute best in the last match and reminded the KKR fans of the past when the duo used to wreak havoc against quality batting lineups. Narine picked two wickets while Chakaravarthy scalped four wickets showing signs of returning to their best. Suyash Sharma was the third mystery spinner and he also contributed with three wickets. With the Indo-West Indian spin duo showing signs of returning to their top notch quality it is a dangerous sign for other teams in the upcoming fixtures.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Ahmedabad ground has favoured the chasing teams in 20 T20 matches played at the venue. However, in the seven T20Is played here, the team batting first won four matches while the chasing teams were winners thrice. Also, in the first game of the tournament, GT chose to field after winning the toss and managed to win the game. Considering the trend and results of the fixtures played here teams can opt to bat first and put pressure on the opposition with a huge score considering it is an afternoon game.

Weather Report

It is good news for both teams that rain will not hurt their chances to win the game at any point of time. The temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius during the first innings while it will drop to 30 degrees Celsius in the second innings. Also, the spectators might see a significant cloud cover during the game and so pacers who rely on swing might get some help in the match.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

GT Predicted Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha Batsman and Wicketkeeper Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder David Miller Batsman Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Vijay Shankar (Impact player if GT bowl first) Batsman Joshua Little (impact player if GT bat first) Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

GT have been brilliant with their performance so far winning both the matches they have played so far thanks to some quality bowling. Also, with different batters contributing to the winning cause, it has been a complete team effort for the hosts.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

KKR squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson

KKR Predicted Playing XI:

Mandeep Singh Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper and Batsman Nitish Rana Batsman Rinku Singh Batsman Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Venkatesh Iyer (Impact player if KKR bowl first) All-rounder Suyash Sharma (Impact player if KKR bat first) Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

KKR have a mixed bag of results in the tournament so far losing their first match against Punjab Kings but winning the next one against Royal Challengers Bangalore and in a dominating fashion. Their last win was a convincing one and so the team can take some confidence from the result.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

As GT made their IPL debut last year, both sides have met each other only once. In the single fixture played between them, GT emerged as the winner.

Matches played - 1

GT - 1

KKR - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

KKR to lose their first wicket under 20.5 runs @1.91

KKR’s opening pair has scored 13 and 26 runs for the first wickets in the two matches they played. Also, the uncertainty around the opening partner of Rahmanullah Gurbaz increases the possibility of bet being beneficial. Mandeep Singh opened in the first match who has scored only in single digits so far while Venkatesh Iyer was sent in the last match and his form isn’t much great either.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Shubhman Gill to be GT’s top batter @ 3.74

Shubhman Gill’s recent form has been prolific and he displayed that in the first match scoring a half-century. The Indian batter has scored 202 runs from six T20Is including a century and an impressive strike rate of 165.57. Also, he will be facing Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee in the powerplay who haven’t been consistent wicket-takers so far. Thus, Gill is likely to be the top batter for his team in the fixture.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be KKR’s top batter @ 4.5

Gurbaz has been giving solid starts to the team and has played knocks of 22 and 57 runs in the first two games. Also, his attacking intent provides him the opportunity to exploit the field restriction inside the first six overs.He has scored 3183 runs in the T20s with a strike rate of around 150 and is likely to continue his form in this match as well.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be GT’s top bowler @ 5

Alzarri Joseph has been brilliant with the ball so far taking four wickets across two innings and never conceding runs at an economy of more than 8.5. Also, he is often assigned the responsibility to bowl in death overs which raises the probability of him taking more number of wickets being the top bowler for his side.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s top bowler @ 5.5

Varun Chakaravarthy has picked five wickets from two innings so far and the last match should be included in the list of his top performances in the IPL career. The mystery spinner was difficult for the opposition batters to read and that might again occur in the game against GT. Even in the first game, he was the most economical bowler for KKR and considering all the reasons mentioned above he is likely to be the top batter for team.