GT (Gujarat Titans) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction GT 52 % Chance of Winning LSG 48 % Bet Now! Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are scheduled to take on each other in the 51st game of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 07, 2023, at 3:30 PM IST. Both sides have been in extremely good form this season and don the top two spots on the points table; hence, the encounter will be massive from a position standpoint.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Both teams have been so evenly matched that even KL Rahul’s absence is not haunting that much to the odds. Despite this being a home game for Gujarat Titans, they have odds of 1.88, whereas Lucknow Super Giants have odds of 1.92 by Melbet. That says a lot about the encounter and how interesting it is going to be.

GT’s chance of winning 52%

LSG’s chance of winning 48%

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Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Tips

The way Gujarat Titans dominated Rajasthan Royals gives a very honest indication of what could happen. A dominant run from Rashid Khan is expected to wreak havoc once again, and can you really discount a long innings from Shubman Gill? The duo are the heartbeats of this Titans line-up that is expected to go all guns blazing and make the top-of-the-table position their own. Trust Gujarat, who hold an enviable away record, to deliver in their home encounter.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted a total of 24 IPL matches in which chasing teams have won 15 games. The teams who have won the toss have won 15 of those 24 matches, which signifies the kind of impact the coin has had. The average first innings score at the venue is 164, and the average winning score at the venue is 176.

Weather Report

Dry heat had been prevalent in the last few days, but since rain god decided to grace the city on Monday, the climate has been pretty pleasant. There are no extreme chances of rain for Sunday, but there will be a cloud cover of 38% in the day. The humidity has been on the lower side.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have virtually cleared their play-off path, with seven wins that have yielded them 14 points already. That has firmly put them at the top of the table, and the confidence showed in the way they got the better of Rajasthan Royals, who looked the most sorted team in the competition, on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Manan Vohra Batter Karan Sharma All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

With five wins and one no result game, Lucknow Super Giants have 11 points in total which have put them at the second spot on the points table. That is a very good position to be in, but the RP-Sanjeev Goenka-owned side have a mountain to climb, especially with LSG needing some strong performances in the absence of KL Rahul.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have played each other thrice to date, and in all three games, the former emerged victorious. Earlier in the season, when both sides played each other, Gujarat Titans Won by seven runs. LSG would be desperate to break the drought.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Gujarat to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay (Melbet)

A first look at the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha may not inspire confidence, but the fact of the matter is Gujarat Titans have a run rate of nine in the IPL 2023. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have conceded 31.6 runs per dismissal in the powerplay and conceded runs at 9.45 runs per over. That gives me confidence that Gujarat Titans will find it easy to navigate through that.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Batters

Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill’s run-scoring tempo sometimes goes under the radar, but such has been the fluency of the GT opener that you’d be gasping for breathe. The Fazilka-born batter already has 375 runs at an average of 37.50 at a strike rate of 135.86 with three half-centuries to his name. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL and the best for Gujarat. So go ahead with blind faith.

Kyle Mayers to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Kyle Mayers has done that for LSG what many thought Quinton de Kock would do. With 311 runs in 10 games, the Caribbean batter is at the top of the run-scoring chart for Lucknow Super Giants with a strike rate of 152.45. That he has four half-centuries already tells you the structure he has been able to send for himself. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the best of everything.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

After a player of the match performance against Rajasthan Royals, Rashid Khan is back at the top as far as wicket-takers in IPL 2023 is concerned. With 18 wickets from 10 games at an average of 17.88 and an economy rate of 8.05, Rashid has the very best record this season. For Gujarat Titans to be successful, it is imperative that Rashid delivers to the best of his ability, and if you bet on him, there is a high chance we will be on the right side of the result.

Ravi Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Lucknow Super Giants have not relied on any one bowler to do the heavy lifting but they have found heroes in almost every game. Ravi Bishnoi, however, has held his own, rising to 12 wickets already which has made him the best bowler in the team. That he has an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of less than 8 makes things even clearer. Then you shouldn’t hesitate to put your money on him.