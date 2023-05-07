GT (Gujarat Titans) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction
GT
52%
Chance of Winning
LSG
48%
India
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts
- Rashid Khan has 18 wickets to his name this IPL and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL.
- Kyle Mayers is the highest run-scorer for LSG this season, with 311 runs from 10 games.
- Lucknow Super Giants have never beaten Gujarat Titans in the IPL, having lost all three games.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Both teams have been so evenly matched that even KL Rahul’s absence is not haunting that much to the odds. Despite this being a home game for Gujarat Titans, they have odds of 1.88, whereas Lucknow Super Giants have odds of 1.92 by Melbet. That says a lot about the encounter and how interesting it is going to be.
GT’s chance of winning 52%
LSG’s chance of winning 48%
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Tips
The way Gujarat Titans dominated Rajasthan Royals gives a very honest indication of what could happen. A dominant run from Rashid Khan is expected to wreak havoc once again, and can you really discount a long innings from Shubman Gill? The duo are the heartbeats of this Titans line-up that is expected to go all guns blazing and make the top-of-the-table position their own. Trust Gujarat, who hold an enviable away record, to deliver in their home encounter.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted a total of 24 IPL matches in which chasing teams have won 15 games. The teams who have won the toss have won 15 of those 24 matches, which signifies the kind of impact the coin has had. The average first innings score at the venue is 164, and the average winning score at the venue is 176.
Weather Report
Dry heat had been prevalent in the last few days, but since rain god decided to grace the city on Monday, the climate has been pretty pleasant. There are no extreme chances of rain for Sunday, but there will be a cloud cover of 38% in the day. The humidity has been on the lower side.
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper
|
Shubman Gill
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Batter
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Abhinav Manohar
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Batter
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Hardik Pandya (C)
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All-rounder
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Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Abhinav Manohar
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All-rounder
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Rashid Khan
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All-rounder
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
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Noor Ahmed
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Bowler
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Joshua Little
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have virtually cleared their play-off path, with seven wins that have yielded them 14 points already. That has firmly put them at the top of the table, and the confidence showed in the way they got the better of Rajasthan Royals, who looked the most sorted team in the competition, on Friday.
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
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Manan Vohra
|
Batter
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Karan Sharma
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All-rounder
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Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Krishnappa Gowtham
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
With five wins and one no result game, Lucknow Super Giants have 11 points in total which have put them at the second spot on the points table. That is a very good position to be in, but the RP-Sanjeev Goenka-owned side have a mountain to climb, especially with LSG needing some strong performances in the absence of KL Rahul.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-To-Head
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have played each other thrice to date, and in all three games, the former emerged victorious. Earlier in the season, when both sides played each other, Gujarat Titans Won by seven runs. LSG would be desperate to break the drought.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Gujarat to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay (Melbet)
A first look at the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha may not inspire confidence, but the fact of the matter is Gujarat Titans have a run rate of nine in the IPL 2023. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have conceded 31.6 runs per dismissal in the powerplay and conceded runs at 9.45 runs per over. That gives me confidence that Gujarat Titans will find it easy to navigate through that.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Batters
Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)
Shubman Gill’s run-scoring tempo sometimes goes under the radar, but such has been the fluency of the GT opener that you’d be gasping for breathe. The Fazilka-born batter already has 375 runs at an average of 37.50 at a strike rate of 135.86 with three half-centuries to his name. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL and the best for Gujarat. So go ahead with blind faith.
Kyle Mayers to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)
Kyle Mayers has done that for LSG what many thought Quinton de Kock would do. With 311 runs in 10 games, the Caribbean batter is at the top of the run-scoring chart for Lucknow Super Giants with a strike rate of 152.45. That he has four half-centuries already tells you the structure he has been able to send for himself. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the best of everything.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)
After a player of the match performance against Rajasthan Royals, Rashid Khan is back at the top as far as wicket-takers in IPL 2023 is concerned. With 18 wickets from 10 games at an average of 17.88 and an economy rate of 8.05, Rashid has the very best record this season. For Gujarat Titans to be successful, it is imperative that Rashid delivers to the best of his ability, and if you bet on him, there is a high chance we will be on the right side of the result.
Ravi Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)
Lucknow Super Giants have not relied on any one bowler to do the heavy lifting but they have found heroes in almost every game. Ravi Bishnoi, however, has held his own, rising to 12 wickets already which has made him the best bowler in the team. That he has an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of less than 8 makes things even clearer. Then you shouldn’t hesitate to put your money on him.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans are the favorites to win the game. The reason is simple - they have been the most dominant side in the entire Indian Premier League and have dominated Lucknow Super Giants in the process. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, which ended as a “No Result” encounter, with rain gods not relenting, Lucknow Super Giants had a lucky escape, and that figuratively decided the importance of an anchor at the top in difficult batting conditions. That indicates that LSG is not the best-suited side in Ahmedabad’s slow and low surface that requires patience and application.
GT to win @ 1.88 (Melbet)
LSG to win @ 1.92 (Melbet)Bet Now!