Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Gujarat Titans have four wins from six games, Mumbai Indians, after losing their last encounter to Punjab Kings, have a total of six points from as many games. Therefore, a lot of interest will be focused on how both sides approach this match and who takes the cake, leading to the tournament's halfway stage.

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans are a more well-rounded team in the competition, even though their batting has left a lot to be desired. But Melbet understands that their power is well-suited to their home venue in Ahmedabad and hence, have provided them odds of 1.805 whereas giving Mumbai Indians odds of 2.005 for this encounter.

GT’s chance of winning - 58%

MI’s chance of winning - 42%

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

It is the Hardik Pandya derby. The current Gujarat Titans skipper will face to face against a franchise that molded him into the cricketer he has become. Hardik understands how Mumbai Indians operate and, thus, will make his moves wisely. Further, Mumbai Indians, which perhaps possess the most exciting batting order in the competition, are in no mood to spare them either, having come neck-to-neck while chasing 215-run target.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Captains have preferred to bowl first in two out of three matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023 and the chasing teams have won all three matches here. The average first innings score is 186/6 but teams batting first have never won a match in this venue in IPL 2023. Pacers have taken more wickets, but spinners have had a better strike rate than pacers. Both teams have a win % of 50 at this venue in IPL. GT have won two out of four matches, whereas MI have won one out of two matches in the IPL.

Weather Report

There is an 18% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and that would be a considerable advantage for the hosts, with the dryness of the surface making way for a little denser climate. Mohammed Shami thrives in such conditions, even with white ball.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have played six matches so far in the Indian Premier League, with the side registering three wins and three losses. Honestly, they had no business winning the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, but such was the lackadaisical approach of KL Rahul that the RP-Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise suffered the worst wrath.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

After two back-to-back losses, no one had given Mumabi Indians any chance to win the matches, but they have proven everyone wrong by winning their next three matches. Even though Punjab Kings were the better side and eventually won the last game, Mumbai’s form is alright at the moment.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Both the teams have played each other only once in the IPL and MI had won that match. GT elected to field first after winning the toss and MI posted a total of 177/6 with the help of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Tim David. GT started the chase well by scoring 106 runs for the opening wicket partnership in 12.1 overs, and they had to chase the remaining 72 runs in 47 balls with nine wickets in hand but they failed to chase this target by scoring only 172/5. The last over of Daniel Sams went for just three runs when nine runs were needed and MI won the match by five runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

GT to score under 51.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

GT’s opening pair Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha haven’t clicked as a pair this season and haven’t made it out of the powerplay even once without going wicketless. The opening partnership between these two has been broken inside the powerplay on six occasions, which is the joint most for a pair till now. Their highest partnership this season has been 48 runs, as they have failed to fetch even a single 50+ partnership in IPL 2023 till now. That would mean Gujarat Titans are not really positioned to score 52 runs in the powerplay.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

In three matches at Ahmedabad this season, Shubman Gill has crossed the 35-run mark on all three occasions, with 63(36) in the opening fixture against CSK being his top score. The batter has managed to stay at the crease till the team reached the 100-run mark in all three matches. Gill has continued his good performance against spin in IPL 2023 as well, where he’s the second-highest scorer against spinners while averaging 61.5. Trust him to deliver individually.

Green to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Cameron Green took a couple of games to showcase his batting prowess, and in the last two games against PBKS and SRH, he scored back-to-back fifties to ensure things fall in his favour. His recent matches saw him register his highest scores in T20s. His 67 in the previous game against PBKS is his highest score in T20s. He will be hoping to continue a similar form in the upcoming games. He has batted well against the pacers scoring at an SR of 180 and has hit a boundary every four balls against them.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Piyush Chawla has been Mumbai’s standout performer this season and has taken seven wickets already - the highest for an MI bowler. He has also conceded runs at just 7.2 runs per over which is very impressive, but what makes him stand out is the fact that he has been very economical in five of the six games and has been the only positive from the MI bowling attack. He has been great form in this season and his bowling SR of 15.3 is the best for him in an IPL season. His economy of 6.9 is the joint-best economy in an IPL season. Then what more do you need to trust him?

Shami to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Shami has been a consistent wicket-taker for GT inside the powerplay in IPL 2023. The bowler has shown discipline in his line and lengths while bowling with fielding restrictions. Consequently, the previous fixture against LSG was the pacer’s first match this season where he didn’t manage a wicket in the first six overs. Mohammed Shami has picked up six wickets inside the first six overs in IPL 2023 which is amongst the highest for bowlers this season till now. The pacer has bowled 61 dot deliveries inside the powerplay, which is currently the second most amongst bowlers in IPL 2023. That explains why we back him.