GT (Gujarat Titans) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction GT 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Bet Now! Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 26, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST, in a bid to win their second consecutive IPL title. The defending champions lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, whereas Mumbai Indians got the better of Lucknow Super Giants in order to make it to the second qualifier.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians’ recent form have made everyone realize that they are no longer the team that finished as the wooden spooners in the previous season. Despite the game being in Ahmedabad, Mumbai are given a similar weightage, with both teams being valued at 1.9 by Melbet.

MI’s chance of winning is 55%

GT’s chance of winning is 45%

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

It was in Ahmedabad where Suryakumar Yadav took off in international cricket and the kind of form that he is in, striking some of the Gujarat bowlers to revive the memories is only apt. I am pretty certain of another Shubman Gill special in Ahmedabad but if law of averages a thing, it is certainly not going to be a century. Further, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan will ensure that there is no derth of wickets from them either.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Batting first teams have won four games at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, but as a matter of fact, five out of seven times, the toss-winning captains have decided to filed first. That’s an interesting observation, especially because dew is not very prevalent in the second innings as compared to first. If anything, it has an equal impact, with the average first innings score being 187/6.

Weather Report

Ahmedabad sports a pretty good weather recently. Accuweather.com describes it as “breezy and less humid with partial sunshine” with 1% chance of precipitation. There will be 48% cloud cover but that will not impact the game as such.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Shubman Gill Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder David Miller Batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans were the most dominant team in the Indian Premier Legaue 2023, securing 10 wins in the group stage alone, but suffered a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier that forced them to take part in the second qualifier. But when it comes to form, one loss can’t overshadow the entire run of being charismatic.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Tim David All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Kumar Karthikeya Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have been ruthless lately. After getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league game, they steamrolled Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator thanks to a complete performance from Akash Madhwal. The batters are in good form and that may spell doom for Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played each other three times in the Indian Premier Legaue in which Mumbai have won two and lost a game in the IPL. The last time both teams met in the IPL, it was Suryakumar Yadav who made a mockery of the Gujarat line-up to hand Mumbai Indians a very important victory.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

GT powerplay score over 51.5 runs @ 1.92 (Melbet)

Everything rests on Shubman Gill. While there is a case to be made about his partnership with Wriddhiman Saha hasn’t yielded the dividends Gujarat would have expected to, but overall, they remain a solid batting side with a powerplay batting run-rate of 9.1. That is further bolstered by the fact that against Mumbai, Gujarat have scored at a run-rate of 9.4 in the powerplay, eventually adding a lot of substance to the base.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill has 722 runs already in the Indian Premier League 2023 and is just eight runs behind Faf du Plessis to dethrone him and become the highest run-scorer this season. His average of 55.54 is just unbelievable and adds a layer of orthodoxy to it. He has a strike rate of 149.2 with a balls per boundary ratio of 5.2. If you are not betting on him, then what are you waiting for?

Cam Green to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

You just can’t ignore Cameron Green, can you? The Aussie all-rounder has made solid ripples with the bat, scoring 422 runs at an average of 52.75 and stroke rate of 161.1. His average stay in the middle comes down to 32.8, a very clear demarcated zone of performance. Green scores 64.4% of his runs in boundaries alone, and that talks about a really elite T20 batter. Go ahead with him.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

I really wanted to go with Mohammed Shami but the fact that Rashid Khan is a more profilic bowler across phases in T20 cricket makes for a solid narrative. In 15 matches, Rashid has 25 wickets this season at an average of 19. That he has an economy rate of 7.9 makes the base pretty clear. It is Rashid. You don’t need to think much.

Akash Madhwal to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

We can’t really ignore Madhwal now, can we? A side that is bereft of an out-and-out performer, Akash Madhwal has come as a breathe of fresh air and dismantled Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to book a playoffs spot for Mumbai Indians in the final. Those five wickets have a history of its own now, for this kind add a new layer of confidence to Mumbai bowling ahead of the Qualifier and could potentially be tournament defining.