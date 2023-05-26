GT (Gujarat Titans) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
GT
45%
Chance of Winning
MUM
55%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts
- The average first innings score at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 187 this season.
- Rashid has 25 wickets this season at an average of 19.
- Shubman Gill needs just eight runs to bag the Organge cap.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians’ recent form have made everyone realize that they are no longer the team that finished as the wooden spooners in the previous season. Despite the game being in Ahmedabad, Mumbai are given a similar weightage, with both teams being valued at 1.9 by Melbet.
MI’s chance of winning is 55%
GT’s chance of winning is 45%
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips
It was in Ahmedabad where Suryakumar Yadav took off in international cricket and the kind of form that he is in, striking some of the Gujarat bowlers to revive the memories is only apt. I am pretty certain of another Shubman Gill special in Ahmedabad but if law of averages a thing, it is certainly not going to be a century. Further, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan will ensure that there is no derth of wickets from them either.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Batting first teams have won four games at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, but as a matter of fact, five out of seven times, the toss-winning captains have decided to filed first. That’s an interesting observation, especially because dew is not very prevalent in the second innings as compared to first. If anything, it has an equal impact, with the average first innings score being 187/6.
Weather Report
Ahmedabad sports a pretty good weather recently. Accuweather.com describes it as “breezy and less humid with partial sunshine” with 1% chance of precipitation. There will be 48% cloud cover but that will not impact the game as such.
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubman Gill
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Batter
|
Hardik Pandya (C)
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All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
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Darshan Nalkande
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Bowler
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Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans were the most dominant team in the Indian Premier Legaue 2023, securing 10 wins in the group stage alone, but suffered a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier that forced them to take part in the second qualifier. But when it comes to form, one loss can’t overshadow the entire run of being charismatic.
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
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Ishan Kishan
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Wicketkeeper
|
Cameron Green
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All-rounder
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Kumar Karthikeya
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians have been ruthless lately. After getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league game, they steamrolled Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator thanks to a complete performance from Akash Madhwal. The batters are in good form and that may spell doom for Gujarat.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played each other three times in the Indian Premier Legaue in which Mumbai have won two and lost a game in the IPL. The last time both teams met in the IPL, it was Suryakumar Yadav who made a mockery of the Gujarat line-up to hand Mumbai Indians a very important victory.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
GT powerplay score over 51.5 runs @ 1.92 (Melbet)
Everything rests on Shubman Gill. While there is a case to be made about his partnership with Wriddhiman Saha hasn’t yielded the dividends Gujarat would have expected to, but overall, they remain a solid batting side with a powerplay batting run-rate of 9.1. That is further bolstered by the fact that against Mumbai, Gujarat have scored at a run-rate of 9.4 in the powerplay, eventually adding a lot of substance to the base.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters
Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)
Shubman Gill has 722 runs already in the Indian Premier League 2023 and is just eight runs behind Faf du Plessis to dethrone him and become the highest run-scorer this season. His average of 55.54 is just unbelievable and adds a layer of orthodoxy to it. He has a strike rate of 149.2 with a balls per boundary ratio of 5.2. If you are not betting on him, then what are you waiting for?
Cam Green to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)
You just can’t ignore Cameron Green, can you? The Aussie all-rounder has made solid ripples with the bat, scoring 422 runs at an average of 52.75 and stroke rate of 161.1. His average stay in the middle comes down to 32.8, a very clear demarcated zone of performance. Green scores 64.4% of his runs in boundaries alone, and that talks about a really elite T20 batter. Go ahead with him.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)
I really wanted to go with Mohammed Shami but the fact that Rashid Khan is a more profilic bowler across phases in T20 cricket makes for a solid narrative. In 15 matches, Rashid has 25 wickets this season at an average of 19. That he has an economy rate of 7.9 makes the base pretty clear. It is Rashid. You don’t need to think much.
Akash Madhwal to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)
We can’t really ignore Madhwal now, can we? A side that is bereft of an out-and-out performer, Akash Madhwal has come as a breathe of fresh air and dismantled Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to book a playoffs spot for Mumbai Indians in the final. Those five wickets have a history of its own now, for this kind add a new layer of confidence to Mumbai bowling ahead of the Qualifier and could potentially be tournament defining.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai Indians
It is going to be a contest between Mumbai’s batting and Gujarat’s bowling. The wicket in Ahmedabad has favoured both kinds equally, and hence, lies a dichotomy between the parameters. But the way Mumbai have stepped up - with Akash Madhwal showing no signs of rustiness despite playing his first season, you know things are always going to be tricky for Gujarat. I am 60-40 on this but five-time champions Mumbai are my pick to win this encounter.
MI to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)
GT to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)Bet Now!