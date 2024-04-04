GT (Gujarat Titans) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction GT 58 % Chance of Winning PBKS 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.757 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in the 17th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 04 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans has failed to find consistency in the batting department regardless they have been perfect at home as they have beaten Mumbai Indians in the opening game and in the last game GT bowlers dominated the proceeding as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two wins in three games, GT are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Kings had a positive start to the campaign as they beat Delhi Capitals in the opening game but they head into this fixture after back to back losses against RCB and LSG. In both matches they batting at the death cost them the games. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 58%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically the wicket in Ahmedabad is a great wicket to bat on. But this season we haven't seen free flowing runs at the venue thus far which is down to inconsistent batting and brilliant bowling by the home side. Looking at the form of PBKS, we believe this would be a low scoring game and the total score would be below 348.5.

As we have mentioned earlier, GT has failed to find consistency in the batting lineup and as they tend to lose early wickets the middle order batsmen fail to accelerate the scoring rate especially in the first 10 overs. In the last three matches, GT has scored 82, 80 and 78 in the first ten overs which makes us believe their total score in first ten overs would be below 86.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Gujarat Titans 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Punjab Kings 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Spencer Johnson All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but in the next game they got outplayed by CSK and in the last match they returned back to winning ways against SRH.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but have lost back to back games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have locked horns three times in this tournament and GT hold a slight edge 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season, GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Punjab Kings: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans head into this game in contrasting form on one hand Punjab Kings have lost back to back games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, even though GT have failed to find the consistency they have won back to back games at home and currently have two wins in three games. While PBKS had an opening stand of 102 runs in the last game, their opening combination didn't look consistent at all which is probably why in each of the first two matches they conceded a bigger opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in both home games GT have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe GT would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Kings Top Batters

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

All eyes were on Shubman Gill to fire once again for Gujarat Titans this year but it's his counterpart Sai Sudharsan who has stepped up this season. In the three games thus far, Sudharsan has scored 45, 37 and 45 and with 127 runs, he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Punjab Kings batting lineup has been a bit of a let down this season as PBKS lost each of the last two games from winning positions because of poor batting display at the death. Shikhar Dhawan showed his class in the last game as he scored 70 against LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohit Sharma had a brilliant season last year as he ended the season with 27 wickets. He has had a stunning start to the campaign once again as he has been the most consistent bowler in the first three games and with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Sam Curran has had a solid start to the campaign with the bat and the ball. In the first game he contributed with the bat but in the last two games he has been phenomenal with the ball and has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.