GT (Gujarat Titans) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction GT 55 % Chance of Winning RR 45 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals will have a third victory on the trot in their sights when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 16 with the encounter scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The visitors failed to get the better of their rivals on three occasions last season and would be hoping to turn the tables on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

The two finalists of last season have picked up exactly where they had left off in 2022, rising to the top of the table with three wins in four games each. The true heavyweight clash would likely go down to the wire once again, as it did twice last season, but the Titans would claim the upperhand heading into the encounter given their home advantage and the plethora of unlikely match-winners they boast of. Thus, it is no surprise that the bookmakers have marked the Titans as the favourites as well albeit by the smallest of margins.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning @ 55.40% (Melbet)

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning @ 49.88% (Melbet)

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

There is little to separate Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals as far as the table is concerned, with both sides having six points after four games. Even though the Royals have a much superior net run rate – 1.588 as compared to Titans’ 0.341 – their rivals more than proved last year why the margin of victory is immaterial. In fact, the side stamped their authority over Royals last season with three victories, twice by seven wickets and by 37 runs in the final.

The Titans have been extremely clinical with their bowling in the ongoing season, not conceding a total over 180 in the three matches they bowled first in so far. The one time they did bat first, the team piled on a mammoth total of 204 courtesy of a stunning knock by Vijay Shankar. Even though it was their only loss of the season, it came by no less than a miracle with Rinku Singh smacking five sixes to win the game. In fact, the side has since already replaced the berated Yash Dayal for Mohit Sharma, who was named man of the match in his first IPL game since 2018 with figures of 2/18 against Punjab Kings.

As for the Royals, the side has already used 10 bowlers in the season so far in search of a reliable fifth bowler. While the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult have played their roles to near perfection, none of Jason Holder, KM Asif or Adam Zampa have come good for the side. Sandeep Sharma did show flashes of brilliance against Chennai Super Kings but still conceded 30 runs in his three overs on a difficult batting track.

Thus, all matchups considered, especially the head to head clashes, GT blatantly hold the edge over their rivals in, thus making them the favourites with odds of 1.805 while RR have been handed odds of 2.005.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

In the 27 completed T20s that have taken place at the newly built stadium in Ahmedabad, the side batting second has emerged triumphant 15 times while the defending side has only won on 12 occasions. In the ongoing season, two matches have already taken place at the Narendra Modi stadium and both have been clinched by the team chasing. Thus, expect the captain winning the toss on Sunday to send the opposition in to bat first considering the dew expected.

Weather Report

A warm and sultry day has been forecast in Ahmedabad in Sunday, with the temperature gradually falling from 33°C at the start of the game to 29°C by its end, as perworldweatheronline.The wind speed is forecasted to hover around the 12 km/h mark throughout accompanied by the occasional strong gust of upto 29 km/h. However, no rain means the humidity is expected climb upto the 20% mark and beyond as the game progresses..

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans squad:Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder David Miller Batsman Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have won four of their last five IPL games, including their latest encounter against the Punjab Kings by six wickets. They are currently third in the IPL table with three wins in four games and a net run rate of 0.341.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Jos Buttler Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Dhruv Jurel Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The Rajasthan Royals have four victories in their last five encounters and are currently on a two-match winning streak. They are presently at the top of the standings in the ongoing season, with three wins in four games and a dominant net run rate of 1.588.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Gujarat Titans played the Rajasthan Royals 3 in their debut IPL season, commendably emerging victorious on all those occasions.

Matches played - 3

GT wins - 3

RR wins - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to hit more sixes than Gujarat Titans

After four games in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals have tallied 32 maximums, averaging eight per game. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have only managed 21 in the same number of games, there average being a much inferior 5.25. In their latest encounter against the Punjab Kings, the Titans dispatched just one delivery beyond the fence. To put it into context, the Royals have managed no less than seven sixes in any of their four games, and even managed to hit double digits in their encounter against the Punjab Kings. Thus, with the Royals boasting the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler in their squad, the side is easily the favourite to end up with mote maximums than Gujarat Titans when they face off in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’s top batter

In four matches in the ongoing season so far, Shubman Gill has managed scores of 63, 14, 39 and 67 respectively, thus averaging 45.75 with a strike rate exceeding 150. He is presently fifth in the Orange Cap race with a run tally of 183 runs, nearly 30 runs clear of Sai Sudharsan, the next best batter in the outfit. Gill’s pedigree can be understood by the fact that he already has a T20I century to his name despite having played just six of them, averaging over 40. With the out-of-touch Wriddhiman Saha being the only other anchoring batter at the top of the order, Gill is bound to outscore all his teammates come Sunday.

Jos Buttler to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Little can be said about Jos Buttler and his purple patch of form. Since his first IPL century last season, the Englishman has tallied the second-most runs across any series of 21 innings in the tournament’s history, only a few runs behind Indian talisman Virat Kohli. Buttler already has three hald-centuries in four games this season so far, registering scores of 54, 19, 79 and 52 respectively. His stupendous consistency has ensured the wicket-keeper batter is at leat 70 runs clear of all his fellow teammates in the ongoing season already, and might end up even overhauling his last year’s record tally of 850-plus runs at this rate. Expect some stellar fireworks from the England skipper at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’s top bowler

Despite successful seasons one after the other in the IPL, Rashid Khan has never laid claim to the Purple Cap but that looks set to change given the Afghan’s performances in the ongoing season. The wrist-spinner already has nine scalps to his name, placing him second in the Purple Cap list, two clear of any of his teammates. Rashid is yet to go wicket-less in any of the four encounters he has played so far, scalping three, two, three and one wicket respectively. With Ahmedabad more often than not producing tracks helpful for the spinners, Rashid Khan is the obvious choice to win the game with the ball for Gujarat against Rajasthan.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Having won the Purple Cap last season, Yuzvendra Chahal is well on course to win an unprecedented second in row as he leads the charts with 10 scalps from four games. Next on the list from his team is Ravichandran Ashwin, a distant joint-eighth having managed four dismissal fewer than his compatriot. In Royals’ latest encounter against Chennai Super Kings, Chahal proved to be decisive for his team in a narrow victory with brilliant figures of 2/27 and is expected to lead the team from the front once again on Sunday.