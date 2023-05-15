GT (Gujarat Titans) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction GT 72 % Chance of Winning SRH 28 % Bet Now! Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 15, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Sunrisers Hyderabad are tottering at the second last position on the table, virtually waiting to be eliminated, Gujarat Titans are already through and, in most probability, they will be finishing in the top two.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

The odds are heavily stacked in favour of Gujarat Titans in this game, with Melbet providing odds of 1.616 for their win, as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have winning odds of 2.3. That gives it away that SRH have really tiny chance of making it through in this game.

GT’s chance of winning is 72%

RCB’s chance of winning is 28%

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

Shubman Gill has been the most fluent batter for Gujarat Titans this season, but his bat has stayed silent in the last few games. Expect that to change soon, against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the caravan moves to their home ground of Ahmedabad. Further, the success of Rashid Khan is guaranteed - both with bat and ball - which adds a new layer of problem for Rashid’s former side Hyderabad. Could Heinrich Klassen do something to salvage the side? Possibly.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Teams chasing and batting won the first three games at Ahmedabad this season, but in all six matches that have been played at the venue, captains have opted to field first four times. The average first innings score is 187, with the winning score being 188 here in IPL 2023. Pacers have taken more wickets (44) at Ahmedabad compared to spinners (27), but spinners have had a better economy rate.

Weather Report

The peak summertime's dry heat has always been exhilarating, but evenings are normally pleasant. With wind flowing laterally from the Sabarmati River, teams would enjoy their time there. There is no rain predicted for the evening and the cloud cover is only 10%.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans rolled almost all teams that came their way before succumbing to the power of Suryakumar Yadav in their last encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat Titans know very well that they can finish in the top two and if they can do well to beat Sunrisers, the writing is on the wall.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Rahul Tripathi Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Glenn Philips All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Marco Jansen All Rounder

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have just four wins from 11 games and that has put them at the ninth position on the points table, just before already-eliminated Delhi Capitals. Three wins here would take their total points to 14, where they mathematically hold a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but the chances are very slim.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced twice in the IPL, and each team have won a game against each other. This is going to be their first encounter this season.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

GT opening partnership under 25.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Shubman Gill-Wriddhiman Saha opening partnership has been broken 10 times inside the powerplay in this IPL, which is the most for any opening pair till now. The last match’s failure was the fourth time Gill and Saha's opening pair has been broken for single-digit scores this season which is the joint-highest for an opening pair in this IPL. That explains it, doesn’t it?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Batters

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill has been performing well for GT this season as he is the fourth leading run-scorer already and is amongst the most boundaries scored by a player in IPL 2023. He is playing well at Ahmedabad this season as he has an average of 60.6 at this venue, including three fifties. No player has scored more runs than Gill at this venue in the IPL, which makes it clear.

Klassen to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form this season, and despite playing just eight innings, the batter is currently the highest run-getter for SRH this season, along with the highest SR amongst SRH batters who have batted in five or more innings this season. Amongst batters who have scored at least 150 runs this season, Heinrich Klaasen’s strike rate is amongst the highest.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Shami to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammad Shami has been in top form in IPL 2023 and has been picking up front in the powerplay and giving early breakthrough for GT. He has been the most effective bowler in powerplay this season and is the only player to take more than 10 wickets in this phase. He has bowled the most overs in this phase resulting in him bowling 100+ dot balls. He has an economy of 6.9 which is his second-best in this phase.

Bhuvneshwar to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been economical in powerplay this season as he has an economy of just 7.1 in this phase this season. He has also taken five out of his nine wickets in this phase this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played only one match at this venue in IPL in which he took four wickets against RR while defending the target of 135. His figures of 14/4 is the third-best bowling figures for him in the IPL.