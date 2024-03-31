GT (Gujarat Titans) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
GT
53%
Chance of Winning
SRH
47%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 890 runs, Shubman Gill was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in the last tournament.
- With 143 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans had a stunning campaign last season as they made the finals. In the opening game against Mumbai Indians, GT bowlers had a brilliant game as they won the game by six runs. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, they got outplayed by the defending champions as GT lost the game by 63 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have started the season with a bang as in both matches they have scored 200 plus and in the last match they smashed the IPL record as they scored 277. After a defeat in the opening game, SRH beat Mumbai Indians and posted first points on the table. As per our calculations GT are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 53%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 47%
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Historically the wicket in Ahmedabad is a great wicket to bat on. In the two games, Sunrisers have scored 204 and 277. In the second game, SRH created history as they scored the most runs in IPL history. Considering the fact it is a morning game, we believe the total match score would be high.
Travis Head made his debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians and was sensational as he set the tone with a brilliant 62 off 24. Head’s involvement gives SRH a lethal combination in the top order. We believe, head would score well once again and his total fours would be over 2.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Gujarat Titans
Most Sixes: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Spencer Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but in the last game, they were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings as they lost the game by 63 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but bounced back in style as they scored the most runs in single innings in IPL history against Mumbai Indian and eventually won the game by 31 runs.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns three times in this tournament and GT hold a slight edge 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season, GT won the game.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans head into this game in contrasting form as GT was outplayed in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. GT batsmen had no answer to CSK bowling attack as the final score does not do justice to the dominance of CSK. Gujarat Titans conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, even though SRH lost the opening game this season, they have batted well in both matches and have scored 200 plus in both games. In both games, SRH managed an opening partnership of 60 and 45. Both sides went head to head in the last campaign and GT dominated the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. But looking at the two games, they have been big question marks at the top order for GT which makes us believe Sunrisers Hyderabad would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters
Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Gujarat Titans have struggled in the batting department which makes this a difficult pick. Even though Shubman Gill hasn’t hit the heights thus far, we believe it's just a matter of time before he gets going. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
The way Heinrich Klaasen has played thus far it makes no sense to change our pick as this pick has paid off in each of the last two matches. Klaasen scored 63 against KKR and 80 against MI and with 143 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has been the most consistent bowler for GT in the last few campaigns, he is the go to bowler for GT when things go south. Last season Khan ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
In two matches, Pat Cummins has showcased his importance as he is outstanding in the middle overs. Even though Cummins did not have a great game against KKR, in the last match against Mumbai Indians, we saw teams score over 500 runs, Cummins ended the game with 2/35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.86 (PariMatch)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch