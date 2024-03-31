GT (Gujarat Titans) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction GT 53 % Chance of Winning SRH 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.902 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 12th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 31 at 03:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans had a stunning campaign last season as they made the finals. In the opening game against Mumbai Indians, GT bowlers had a brilliant game as they won the game by six runs. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, they got outplayed by the defending champions as GT lost the game by 63 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started the season with a bang as in both matches they have scored 200 plus and in the last match they smashed the IPL record as they scored 277. After a defeat in the opening game, SRH beat Mumbai Indians and posted first points on the table. As per our calculations GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 53%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 47%

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically the wicket in Ahmedabad is a great wicket to bat on. In the two games, Sunrisers have scored 204 and 277. In the second game, SRH created history as they scored the most runs in IPL history. Considering the fact it is a morning game, we believe the total match score would be high.

Travis Head made his debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians and was sensational as he set the tone with a brilliant 62 off 24. Head’s involvement gives SRH a lethal combination in the top order. We believe, head would score well once again and his total fours would be over 2.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Gujarat Titans 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Spencer Johnson All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but in the last game, they were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings as they lost the game by 63 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but bounced back in style as they scored the most runs in single innings in IPL history against Mumbai Indian and eventually won the game by 31 runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns three times in this tournament and GT hold a slight edge 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season, GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans head into this game in contrasting form as GT was outplayed in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. GT batsmen had no answer to CSK bowling attack as the final score does not do justice to the dominance of CSK. Gujarat Titans conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, even though SRH lost the opening game this season, they have batted well in both matches and have scored 200 plus in both games. In both games, SRH managed an opening partnership of 60 and 45. Both sides went head to head in the last campaign and GT dominated the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. But looking at the two games, they have been big question marks at the top order for GT which makes us believe Sunrisers Hyderabad would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.009 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Gujarat Titans have struggled in the batting department which makes this a difficult pick. Even though Shubman Gill hasn’t hit the heights thus far, we believe it's just a matter of time before he gets going. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

The way Heinrich Klaasen has played thus far it makes no sense to change our pick as this pick has paid off in each of the last two matches. Klaasen scored 63 against KKR and 80 against MI and with 143 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the most consistent bowler for GT in the last few campaigns, he is the go to bowler for GT when things go south. Last season Khan ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

In two matches, Pat Cummins has showcased his importance as he is outstanding in the middle overs. Even though Cummins did not have a great game against KKR, in the last match against Mumbai Indians, we saw teams score over 500 runs, Cummins ended the game with 2/35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.