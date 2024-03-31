GT (Gujarat Titans) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction

GT

53%

Chance of Winning

SRH

47%

Parimatch

1.86
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Melbet

1.89
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Megapari

1.902
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 12th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 31 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 890 runs, Shubman Gill was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in the last tournament.
  • With 143 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans had a stunning campaign last season as they made the finals. In the opening game against Mumbai Indians, GT bowlers had a brilliant game as they won the game by six runs. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, they got outplayed by the defending champions as GT lost the game by 63 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started the season with a bang as in both matches they have scored 200 plus and in the last match they smashed the IPL record as they scored 277. After a defeat in the opening game, SRH beat Mumbai Indians and posted first points on the table. As per our calculations GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 53%
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 47%

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically the wicket in Ahmedabad is a great wicket to bat on. In the two games, Sunrisers have scored 204 and 277. In the second game, SRH created history as they scored the most runs in IPL history. Considering the fact it is a morning game, we believe the total match score would be high.

Travis Head made his debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians and was sensational as he set the tone with a brilliant 62 off 24. Head’s involvement gives SRH a lethal combination in the top order. We believe, head would score well once again and his total fours would be over 2.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: Gujarat Titans

1.74
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Most Sixes: Sunrisers Hyderabad

1.73
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Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans

1.78
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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill

Batter

B Sai Sudharsan

Batter

David Miller

Batter

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder

Wriddhiman Saha

Wicket-keeper

Spencer Johnson

All-rounder

Abhinav Manohar

All-rounder

Rahul Tewatia

Bowler

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Umesh Yadav

Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but in the last game, they were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings as they lost the game by 63 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head

Batter

Mayank Agarwal

Batter

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Aiden Markram

All-rounder

Heinrich Klaasen

Wicket-keeper

Abdul Samad

All-rounder

Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowler

Pat Cummins

All-rounder

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Mayank Markande

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but bounced back in style as they scored the most runs in single innings in IPL history against Mumbai Indian and eventually won the game by 31 runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns three times in this tournament and GT hold a slight edge 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season, GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans head into this game in contrasting form as GT was outplayed in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. GT batsmen had no answer to CSK bowling attack as the final score does not do justice to the dominance of CSK. Gujarat Titans conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, even though SRH lost the opening game this season, they have batted well in both matches and have scored 200 plus in both games. In both games, SRH managed an opening partnership of 60 and 45. Both sides went head to head in the last campaign and GT dominated the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. But looking at the two games, they have been big question marks at the top order for GT which makes us believe Sunrisers Hyderabad would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

T20

Narendra Modi Stadium, null

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Gujarat Titans

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1.86
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.89
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Sunrisers Hyderabad

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.009
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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Gujarat Titans have struggled in the batting department which makes this a difficult pick. Even though Shubman Gill hasn’t hit the heights thus far, we believe it's just a matter of time before he gets going. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

The way Heinrich Klaasen has played thus far it makes no sense to change our pick as this pick has paid off in each of the last two matches. Klaasen scored 63 against KKR and 80 against MI and with 143 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the most consistent bowler for GT in the last few campaigns, he is the go to bowler for GT when things go south. Last season Khan ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

In two matches, Pat Cummins has showcased his importance as he is outstanding in the middle overs. Even though Cummins did not have a great game against KKR, in the last match against Mumbai Indians, we saw teams score over 500 runs, Cummins ended the game with 2/35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture but considering the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad batters this would be a close game to call. GT have a phenomenal record at home and in the last meeting between the two sides, they beat SRH. The bookmakers have sided with GT in the game and we believe you should do the same as GT would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.86 (PariMatch)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.94 (PariMatch)
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