KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction KKR 42 % Chance of Winning CSK 58 % Bet Now! Contests between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have always been exciting for more reasons than one, and hence, when both sides will square off against each other at the Eden Gardens on April 23, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST, we are promised of a classic that would have many shades of it. Kolkata have currently found themselves in a conundrum of their own, having lost four of their six encounters, with no hopes at the end of the tunnel whereas CSK are placed third on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Despite this being a home game for Kolkata Knight Riders, our affiliate partner Melbet takes note of the recent form and provides odds of 2.104 for KKR as against 1.73 for Chennai Super Kings. The difference in odds can be ascertained from the fact that CSK currently have four wins from six games, but KKR have already suffered four losses.

CSK’s chance of winning - 58%

KKR’s chance of winning - 42%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips

It seems sometimes diabolical, but how else would you define the allure of CSK? Even Ajinkya Rahane scores at 200 SR for them. Then there is the unstoppable pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, whereas Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t seem like stopping at all. So many subplots to explore and so many narratives that could hold their ground.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Kolkata is one such venue where it doesn’t matter whether you bat first or field first. In T20s since 2018, the batting second team have won 24 games as compared to 28 games won by the batting first team. The toss-winning teams have won 50.9% of their games, so it is imperative that the captains assess the conditions better. From the evidence of recent games, it is understandable that batting second will be better, for there is a record in front of you.

Weather Report

Kolkata has been one of the hottest places in the country at the moment. Even though there is a semblance of hope with rain predicted for April 22, 2023 (Saturday), there is no chance of rain during the match time on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

N Jagadeesan Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

After that lucky win against Gujarat Titans, in which Rinku Singh turned the game in KKR’s favour in one over, KKR have lost their way once again. They have lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - two sides who have struggled to have a move in - and that would be enough to tell you why KKR may look at a disastrous future as far as this IPL is concerned.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Sisanda Magala Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have played six games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and have won four, making it to the third spot on the points table. After losing their opening game to Gujarat Titans, the MS Dhoni-led side have been very comprehensive in their approach, and barring the game against Rajasthan Royals, which they lost by four runs, CSK could be counted as the best team in the league.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head

The encounters between KKR and CSK are one of the most boring encounters in the tournament. While both sides have played each other a staggering 28 times, KKR have won only 10 and lost 18. Even at Eden Gardens, CSK have won five games as compared to four wins by KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

CSK to score over 51.5 in first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Chennai Super Kings have scored 356 runs in the powerplay this year, having a run rate of 9.9 in the first six overs. Their batters have a strike rate of 164.8, with average runs per dismissal being 71.2. That tells you the impact that CSK have this season, and it will be very difficult for KKR to stop the juggernaut of the MS Dhoni-led side. Go for this market, for this certainly has the potential to make a lot of money for you.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Venkatesh Iyer has performed well in this season and has registered his first-ever century in IPL. Overall, he has 234 runs at an average of 39.00 with an incredible strike rate close to 170. For KKR, he is the highest run-scorer this season, holding to be one of the best players of spin bowling as well. In the middle overs phase, he has an average of 74 in the last three seasons, just imagine that. What a player Iyer is turning out to be. You are looking at some exciting earnings if you bet big on him.

Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Devon Conway has been excellent for CSK this season and, last night, struck his third consecutive fifties of the season. With 258 runs at an average of 51.60, Conway is the highest run-scorer this season for Chennai Super Kings. His camaraderie with Ruturaj Gaikwad has further strengthened the batting order, making sure that CSK are on a course to make their away run even more rampant.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakaravarthy has taken nine wickets this season, the fourth most for a spinner this season. Chakaravarthy has bowled well against RHB this season, as he has taken six out of nine wickets against them this season. He has performed well against DC in the IPL, as he has taken the second-most wickets against DC among the opponents he has played in the IPL.

Tushar Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Tushar Deshpande has performed well this season as he has taken 10 wickets in this season which is the fourth joint highest for a player in this season. He is expensive in the final five overs but has taken six wickets in this phase which is the second joint-highest for a player this season. He has taken six out of his ten wickets in back-of-length deliveries in IPL 2023, and with KKR assisting pacers, he can be the biggest asset for CSK.