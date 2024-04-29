KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction

KKR

63%

Chance of Winning

DC

37%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.76
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Megapari

1.749
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T20

Eden Gardens Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in the 47th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 29 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 357 runs, Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
  • With 371 runs, Rishabh Pant is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and have lost two of the last three matches. In the last game against Punjab Super Kings they managed to score 261 runs but KKR lost the game with nine wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals once again have had a disappointing start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have won four of the last five games and are back in contention to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat MI by 10 runs. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%
  • Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 37%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunil Narine has taken IPL by storm this season as he is the top run scorer and top wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. In the last three games at home, Narine has scored 109, 10 and 71 which showcases his batting prowess. We believe Narine would continue his dominance and would score well in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant at home this season. In four of the five matches we have seen teams score over 400 runs. Considering the fire power both sides have we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Over 12.5

1.85
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Highest Individual Score Under 80.5

1.86
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Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders

1.81
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Philip Salt

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Bowler

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last three games. In the last game PBKS completed the record chase against KKR as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Prithvi Shaw

Batter

Abishek Porel

Batter

Axar Patel

All-rounder

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper

Sumit Kumar

All-rounder

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

Mukesh Kumar

Bowler

Shai Hope

All-rounder

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 17-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game by 106 runs.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 17

Delhi Capitals: 16

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game in what seems like a four pointer as both sides are level on points on the points table. Both teams have showcased their scoring prowess in the last few games which makes this game a great watch for the neutrals. KKR openers have dominated the proceedings in this campaign as they have 56 and 138 runs opening stand in the last two matches and have a better opening partnership in three of the last four games. On the other hand with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw expected to be sidelined, we expect DC to struggle in the opening department which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

T20

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

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Kolkata Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.76
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Delhi Capitals

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.213
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Kings Top Batters

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

It's fair to say Sunil Narine has taken all the headlines with his domination with bat and ball. Phillip Salt has been sensational for KKR this season and has made a big difference this season. In the last four home games, Salt has scored 89, 10, 48 and 75 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

This has been of the easiest choice as Rishabh Pant has single handedly led his side to four wins in the last five games. In the last three home matches, Pant has scored 44, 88 and 29 and with 371 runs, Pant is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR this season and if KKR all the way he would be the front runner of MVP this season. Sunil Narine has been one of the most consistent players for KKR this season and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing we are still going to stick with him once again, he has been sensational for DC and has been the most consistent bowler thus far. At home he has taken six wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders go head to head level on points. In the last game between the two sides, KKR dominated the match as they scored 272 runs and eventually won the game by 106 runs. The bookmakers have sided with KKR in this game and we believe you should do the same as KKR would bag maximum points come Apr 29.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
  • Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
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