KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction KKR 63 % Chance of Winning DC 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in the 47th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 29 at 07:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and have lost two of the last three matches. In the last game against Punjab Super Kings they managed to score 261 runs but KKR lost the game with nine wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals once again have had a disappointing start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have won four of the last five games and are back in contention to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat MI by 10 runs. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 37%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunil Narine has taken IPL by storm this season as he is the top run scorer and top wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. In the last three games at home, Narine has scored 109, 10 and 71 which showcases his batting prowess. We believe Narine would continue his dominance and would score well in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant at home this season. In four of the five matches we have seen teams score over 400 runs. Considering the fire power both sides have we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 80.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last three games. In the last game PBKS completed the record chase against KKR as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Shai Hope All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 17-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game by 106 runs.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 17

Delhi Capitals: 16

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game in what seems like a four pointer as both sides are level on points on the points table. Both teams have showcased their scoring prowess in the last few games which makes this game a great watch for the neutrals. KKR openers have dominated the proceedings in this campaign as they have 56 and 138 runs opening stand in the last two matches and have a better opening partnership in three of the last four games. On the other hand with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw expected to be sidelined, we expect DC to struggle in the opening department which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.213 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Kings Top Batters

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

It's fair to say Sunil Narine has taken all the headlines with his domination with bat and ball. Phillip Salt has been sensational for KKR this season and has made a big difference this season. In the last four home games, Salt has scored 89, 10, 48 and 75 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

This has been of the easiest choice as Rishabh Pant has single handedly led his side to four wins in the last five games. In the last three home matches, Pant has scored 44, 88 and 29 and with 371 runs, Pant is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR this season and if KKR all the way he would be the front runner of MVP this season. Sunil Narine has been one of the most consistent players for KKR this season and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing we are still going to stick with him once again, he has been sensational for DC and has been the most consistent bowler thus far. At home he has taken six wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.