KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction KKR 42 % Chance of Winning GT 58 % Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the former’s home ground of Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata might have underperformed this season, but after the last win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, their confidence is sky high. And they will be trying to do an encore of what they had done against Gujarat Titans the last time they had met each other, perhaps without having to expect Rinku Singh to pull off the magic in the last over.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders’ win in the last encounter might have enriched the entire experience, but Gujarat Titans are given favourable odds to win the game. While Melbet, our affiliate partner, provides GT odds of 1.73 to win the encounter, KKR are valued at 2.104 to win the game.

KKR’s chance of winning 42%

GT’s chance of winning 58%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

Expect Mohammed Shami to run through Kolkata’s top order, as has been his wont, to ensure things are in their favour. Abhinav Manohar and David Miller will once again have a cracker of a game, but one could expect some parity from Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Will there be something for Varun Chakaravarthy? Well, we can never rule that out for sure.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Batting first and batting second don’t really have a huge say in the result of the matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In 21 IPL matches since 2018, batting first teams have won 11 matches as compared to 10 matches won by the chasing sides. But in what has been a huge surprise, not even once the winning side have decided to bat first at the venue in those 21 matches. Eden Gardens has always been a batting-friendly venue, with the average first-innings score is 190 and against average first-batting winning score being 208.

Weather Report

There has been a heat wave in the Eastern Part of the country, which recently ended with rain giving the citizens some relief. And with this match being played in the afternoon, it will definitely have a bearing on the players. According to Accuweather.com, the atmosphere is set to be very warm with intervals of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in spots predicted in the afternoon. There is a 40% precipitation chances during the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Predicted Playing XI

N Jagadeesan Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Before coming to Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders had only two wins from seven matches, but now they have found themselves above Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians. In the last five games, they have won only one game, hence the kind of things we can expect from them is extremely limited.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have played seven matches so far in the Indian Premier League, and they have secured five wins already to ensure that things are more even for them. With the kind of thrashing they handed Mumbai Indians in the last game, there is a lot of hope for the Titans to beat the Kolkata-based outfit.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans played Kolkata only once in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, and in that, they beat them fair and square. The second encounter between both sides was the match in Ahmedabad, in which Kolkata were the better side. Those were the only two head-to-head encounters between Kolkata and Gujarat.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Each side to score over 179.5 runs @ 1.952 (Melbet)

The Eden Gardens has always been a batting venue, with the average first innings score being 190 in the last five years. In the ongoing season, teams have had a run rate of 9.23 at the venue, making sure runs are the primary currency for which we are betting on. If you further look at this, the way Chennai Super Kings batted in the last game, anything else would be arbitrary, to say the least. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and place your bet.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Rinku Singh to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Even though Venkatesh Iyer is Kolkata’s best batter this season, his numbers are bolstered by one knock. On the other hand, Rinku Singh has been very consistent, amassing 251 runs at an average of 62.75, which is amongst the highest for batters with more than 150 runs this season. While Rinku has played almost the same number of balls in the middle overs (7-15) and final five overs (16-20), he has scored nearly double the runs in the latter. It shows the avatar of a confident man who could do no wrong.

Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

With 284 runs already, Gill is Gujarat Titans’ best batter and the only batter in the team to cross the 200-run mark this season. Gill has crossed the 30-run mark in five out of seven innings in IPL 2023 till now, and in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, he scored a nonchalant 56 to lead Gujarat’s surge. Gill averages 67.2 against the spinners, and that tells you the ability he possesses.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Chakarvarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakarvarthy has taken 13 wickets in the Indian Premier League 2023 and his average of 18.38 is amongst the best in the league. In the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Tamil Nadu spinner dismissed three batters to bring them the game, and for KKR to have any sort of dominance over GT, it is imperative that Chakaravarthy bowls the way he does so far.

Rashid Khan to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Not only for Gujarat Titans, but Rashid Khan is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, having taken 14 wickets in seven games. That he has an average of 16.14 in the tournament makes him the kind of performer that he is. There has not even been a single game this edition that Rashid Khan has gone wicket-less, which is a validation of the fact that he would be our top performer on Saturday. In the reverse fixture, Rashid Khan took three wickets against KKR to put them under pressure, which adds succinct value to the GT set-up.