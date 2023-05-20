KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction KKR 53 % Chance of Winning LSG 47 % Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are taking on each other in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 20, 2023 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. While LSG now harbour a hope of finishing in the top two, KKR are aspiring at the long shot of making it to the playoffs, even if that meant playing the eliminator game. Hence, the game provides interesting sub-plots to explore.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

The way Lucknow Super Giants are making a comeback and winning crunch games, they are bound to be favourites. Hence, oddsmakers are holding them to win the game, with Melbet providing winning odds of 1.805 for Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have winning odds of 1.805.

KKR’s chance of winning is 53%

LSG’s chance of winning is 47%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Tips

With Eden being one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, it must be a lip-licking prospect for Quinton de Kock. The South African wicket-keeper spent a lot of time on the bench, but since his return, he has had a major impact on LSG. Further, you can’t keep Rinku Singh out of action, can you? The KKR batter has made sure this season of IPL turns out to be a memorable one for him with a kind of consistency that no one believed he could have.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Since IPL 2018, Eden Gardens has hosted a total of 24 matches, and only once, that was Mumbai Indians this season, that a captain decided to bat first. In the remaining 23 matches, bowling first had become a regulation at the venue. 50% of the time, that is, 12 out of 24 games, toss-winning teams have won the game. In a similar timeframe, the average first innings score at the venue is 188/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score at the venue is 208/5.

Weather Report

There is a heat wave prediction for this week in the Eastern part of India. According to Accuweather, in Kolkata, “Hazy sun giving way to clouds and humid, turning breezy in the afternoon with a drenching thunderstorm” for Saturday with a 49% cloud cover chance.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

After being put into the elimination zone, Kolkata Knight Riders have amde a solid comeback by winning three of their last four games, that includes beating Chennai Super Kings in their home den.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Deepak Hooda Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Prerak Mankad Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Even though one couldn’t term their performance as convincing, Lucknow Super Giants have really been a very good side this IPL, primarily because of their team strength. A lot of factors have come together this IPL to contribute to a complete team performance, which would be the deciding factor in the base. In the last five completed matches, LSG have three wins, including two in the last two games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have played each other twice in the Indian Premier League, in which KKR have lost both the games. This is an opportunity for them to ensure that LSG, which is owned by RP-Sanjeev Goenka group which also owns Mohun Bagan Super Giants, walk away with the win.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

LSG first six overs score over 51.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Even though there is a great chance that Kyle Mayers won’t play the match against KKR, with LSG deciding to bolster their bowling strength, the presence of Quinton de Kock ensures that they have a batting order worthy of putting that fight. As a matter of fact, whichever team that QdK plays for, the team has a run-rate of 8.9 in the powerplay, which is a big boost to the cause. Go for him.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Batters

Rinku Singh to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Rinku Singh is by far the best batter for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, having scored 405 runs at an average of 50.88 at a strike rate of 143.3. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 35.5 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.7. Only Nitish Rana, who bats ahead of Rinku, comes close to Rinku this season, having scored 405 runs but at an average of fewer than 20 runs. That explains it, doesn’t it?

QdK to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Quinton de Kock may have played just three games for LSG this season, but these three games were enough to tell you why he is one of the best batters in the world. He has made things very clear with 115 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 153.3. In 95 IPL matches, Quinton de Kock has 2879 runs at an average of 32.35 with 20 fifties and two centuries. He is one of the finest batters in T20s; trust him to deliver on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowlers

Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

The reason for LSG’s underperformance in the games that they had lost was their failure to pick wickets, but Ravi Bishnoi has ensured that things have been pretty even for him. In 13 matches, he has 14 wickets at an average of 24.1 with an economy rate of 8 runs per over. He can be a real asset for LSG in this encounter.

Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 19 wickets this IPL, which is nine more than the second-best bowler for KKR this season - Suyash Sharma. Varun has done that at an average of 20.6 and an excellent strike rate of 15.4. In such a scenario, you can quietly be confident that Chakaravarthy is the best bowler for KKR.