KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction KKR 56 % Chance of Winning LSG 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.656 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 28th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 14 at 03:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders could not have hoped for a better start in this campaign as they won the first three games. In the last game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, they surrendered their unbeaten streak as they were restricted to 137 and CSK won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants started off their campaign with a loss against Rajasthan Royals but managed to turn things around as they won three games on the bounce. In the last game, they got outplayed by Delhi capitals as DC won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 56%

Lucknow Super Giants’s chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two batting lineups, Kolkata Knight Riders have far more firepower in the locker as they bat deep and have at least five players who are capable of hitting big in games. Only once in four matches, KKR have conceded more sixes in a game which makes us believe KKR would score more sixes than LSG in the upcoming game.

Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. The last game at the venue was between KKR and SRH and we saw both sides score 200 plus. We expect the total score would be higher than 355.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 73.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant thus far as they won the first three games in the tournament but got outplayed by CSK in the last game. KKR are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Since then they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have a dominant record against Kolkata Knight Riders 3-0. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages at Eden Garden, LSG won the game with two wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a loss. LSG got outplayed at home by Delhi Capitals as they were second best in both departments. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head against defending champions Chennai Super Kings as they surrendered their winning streak in the game. If we look at the stats, KKR openers have been dominant thus far but we cannot place this bet on the stat as batting style matters. KKR openers have been given licence to go big in the powerplay which makes them more vulnerable to losing early wickets in the game. On the other hand, LSG openers look far more assured which is probably why they have had a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe LSG would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.39 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kings Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen did not have a great game against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Even with all the chaos, Shreyas Iyer should still and took KKR to a reasonable score as he scored the most runs for KKR in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a good game against Delhi Capitals in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a solid campaign thus far. Prior to the DC game, Pooran scored 64, 42, 40 and 32 and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

With KKR missing Harshit Rana in the last few games and Mitchell Starc struggling to find his footing thus far, they haven’t been a standout bowler for KKR this season even though they have been dominant in the first half of the campaign. Andre Russell has been the most consistent bowler for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur is the leading wicket taker for LSG thus far, Naveen-ul-Haq has been the most consistent bowler for Lucknow Super Giants this season. Considering the fact Naveen would get some assistance with the new ball at the venue we expect him to bag early wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.