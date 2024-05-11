KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction KKR 42 % Chance of Winning MUM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.007 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in the 60th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on May 11 at 07:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after impressive wins against MI and LSG. Against MI it was the KKR bowlers who dominated the game and against LSG it was the batsman who did all the talking. Another win in the upcoming game would see them seal the playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal campaign thus far and have only themself to blame for failing to make the playoffs this season. MI have lost four of the last five matches and in the last game it took the heroics of Surya Kumar Yadav to take them over the line against SRH. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. After a solid start to the campaign, Sharma has faltered in the second half of the campaign and in the last five matches he has scored 6, 8, 4, 11 and 4 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Sunil Narine once again had a phenomenal outing in the last game against LSG as he scored a brilliant half century and with 461 runs thus far, Narine is the leading run scorer for KKR this season. We expect Narine to continue his brilliant form in the upcoming game and for him to score well against MI.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 75.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around after back to back wins against KKR and LSG and are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing season and have lost four of the last five games. With eight points in 12 matches, MI have been knocked out of the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have dominated this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 23-10. Both sides went head to head this season and KKR won the game by 24 runs.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10

Mumbai Indians: 23

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians head into this game after an impressive win for both sides. With MI already knocked out of the competition they would be hoping to close out the season on a high. On the other hand, KKR have been impressive thus far and another win in the upcoming game would seal a top two spot which would be an impressive feat considering how poor they performed last season. One of the biggest reasons for MI’s downfall this season has been their struggles in the top order as in four of the last five matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand. On the other hand, KKR openers have been flying high at the moment and have had a better opening stand in four of the last five games which makes us believe, KKR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Phillip Salt got off to a brilliant start in the last game he could not convert it into a big score. Regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he has been terrific for KKR at home. At Eden Garden, Salt has scored 344 runs in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma had a solid game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and even though Surya Kumar Yadav scored a brilliant century, we are going to stick with Varma as he has been the most consistent batman for MI and with 384 runs, he is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season. He had a slow start to the campaign, but in the last five matches, Chakaravarthy has bagged nine wickets and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format. In the last two game, Bumrah bagged four wickets taking his tally to 18 and is the purple cap holder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.