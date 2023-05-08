KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction KKR 55 % Chance of Winning PK 45 % Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take on each other in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 8, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. With four and five wins respectively, KKR and PK are reeling in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for a win to break the drought that has engulfed them from the beginning of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Both teams are comparable in strengths and weaknesses; hence, Melbet provides them equal odds ahead of the Monday encounter. Both teams’ wins are valued at 1.9, which means there is a 90% value extraction for the punters if their chosen team win.

KKR’s chance of winning 55%

PK’s chance of winning 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Betting Tips

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana are the two fulcrums of the KKR batting line-up, and the reason they are in the bottom half of the table is that the fact that the duo have failed to fire in unison. There is a great possibility that both of them ramp up their standard on Monday to give the audience what they are vying for for a long time. Further, count Shikhar Dhawan off at your own peril. The former Indian batter has done well to hang in there, and another big knock is definitely around the corner.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, Eden Gardens have hosted 22 Indian Premier League games, in which batting first and batting second teams have won 11 games each. However, the most important thing to notice here is that in all 22 games, the toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first; hence the captains' decision ahead of the Monday encounter is pretty evident. It is the best batting venue in the entire competition, as since 2018, the average first innings score has been 190, whereas the average winning score batting first is 208.

Weather Report

It has been raining heavily in Kolkata for a couple of days, and the weather is going to be cloudy for the match day as well. The sudden drop in heatwave has been excellent for the people of Kolkata, but for the match to happen, the prediction of 48% rain on Monday evening needs to change.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

In the last seven encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders have secured just a couple of wins and that sagging fortune was lifted for a bit when Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a terrific spell to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad, invariably leading KKR to a five-run win on Thursday.

Punjab Kings Player List

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

With two wins and three losses from the last five games, Punjab Kings have stayed ahead of the curve but for them to secure a backdoor entry to the playoffs, a win is non-negotiable. They have made several changes to the plan so far and hope that would reap dividends to help them repeat the results of the last encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Head-To-Head

Kolkata have dominated Punjab Kings historically, and in 31 IPL matches between both teams, KKR have won 20 games as compared to 11 wins by Punjab Kings. That is a 64.5% success percentage for KKR. In the reverse fixture of the season, Punjab Kings won the game by seven runs, with the match being hampered by rain.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab to score over 51.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Punjab Kings have maintained a run-rate of 9.2 in the ongoing Indian Premier League and in the powerplay, that is still a respectable 8.8. In the powerplay, Punjab batters have scored at a rate of 147.5, with average runs per wicket being 29.5. That is a very respectable outcome. What is even staggering that they have hit 67 fours in the powerplay alone, which is the best from any angle possible. Then what are you waiting for? Go and bet on Melbet.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Best Batters

Rinku to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

With 316 runs from 10 matches, Rinku Singh has been the best batter for KKR this season, and that too by a mile. That he has an average of 52.67 and a very good strike rate of 148.4 further helps the cause. Given Rinku Singh is the designated finisher for the side, he could have been forgiven for not going his task, but he has had two half-centuries already, providing stability to the team. I am pretty sure that Rinku Singh will dazzle once again.

Dhawan to be PK’s best batter (Melbet)

Despite playing only seven matches so far, Shikhar Dhawan has managed 292 runs at an average of nearly 60. He might have had only two half-centuries but one of those knocks is an unbeaten 99 runs which would inspire confidence in him. Further, Dhawan has been an impeccable performer at Eden Gardens where he has an IPL average of 43. Surely going to succeed again, won’t he?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Best Bowlers

Chahakrvarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakaravarthy is head and shoulders above everyone in the KKR line-up, and his 13 wickets have come at an average of 21.5 and an economy rate of 8. The way he has bowled in every single match tells a story of its own, and in the last SRH encounter, he nailed the Aiden Markram-led side, with them needing 38 off the last 30 balls. Bank on him to pay a lot of returns.

Arshdeep to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

It’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? Arshdeep Singh has been impeccable this season, bagging 16 wickets already. He has an average of 22.6 at an economy of 9.8. While his economy is on the higher side, he strikes in every 13.8 balls which is terrific from a success standpoint. He will surely be amongst the wickets for this KKR vs PK encounter.