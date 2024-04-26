KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction
KKR
63%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
37%
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With 286 runs, Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
- With 195 runs, Shashank Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and have lost two of the last four matches. At home they have been excellent as they have three wins in four matches. The last game against RCB turned out to be an absolute thriller as KKR won the game by one run.
Punjab Kings once again have had a disappointing campaign thus far. After an impressive win against Delhi Capitals, Punjab King’s form has taken a nosedive as they have one win in the last seven games and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 37%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Prabhsimran Singh scored well in the last game we still believe this is a great bet to get some good financial gains. So far this season, Singh has scored 154 runs in eight innings with an average of 19.25. We believe he would struggle against a quality bowling attack of GT and would score low.
Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant at home this season. In three of the four matches we have seen teams score over 400 runs. Considering the fire power both sides have we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture would be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 72.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last four games. KKR have been dominant at home and are currently second on the table.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shashank Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game after one win in last seven games and have lost four games on the bounce. With two wins thus far, they are currently ninth on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 21-11. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 21
Punjab Kings: 11
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds
Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand, PBKS head into this game after four defeats on the bounce and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, KKR have had a sublime season thus far and are currently second on the table. This fixture feels like a comfortable outing for KKR who have been dominant in this fixture historically. One of the biggest reasons for KKR’s dominance this season has been the form of their openers who have been sensational thus far. In two of the last three games KKR have managed to have a better opening partnership and on the other hand in four of the five matches, PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kings Top Batters
Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Phillip Salt has made a big difference for Kolkata Knight Riders this season as he has had a solid campaign thus far. Salt has scored 249 runs this season with an average of 41.50 and in the last three home games he has scored 147 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
With Punjab Kings top order struggling to make an impact, Shashank Singh has made a mark in this campaign and even though he struggled in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has scored 195 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers
Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Harshit Rana had a brilliant start to the campaign but unfortunately had to miss a couple of games due to injury. Rana once again showcased his class as he bowled brilliantly in the last game and bagged two wickets against RCB. He remains the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
After struggling to make an impact this season, Harshal Patel seems to have found his footing in the last two games as he has bagged six wickets in the last two games and with 13 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Kings to win @ 2.36 (PariMatch)
Parimatch