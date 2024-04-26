KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction KKR 63 % Chance of Winning PBKS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.669 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings in the 42nd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 26 at 07:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and have lost two of the last four matches. At home they have been excellent as they have three wins in four matches. The last game against RCB turned out to be an absolute thriller as KKR won the game by one run.

Punjab Kings once again have had a disappointing campaign thus far. After an impressive win against Delhi Capitals, Punjab King’s form has taken a nosedive as they have one win in the last seven games and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 63%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 37%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Prabhsimran Singh scored well in the last game we still believe this is a great bet to get some good financial gains. So far this season, Singh has scored 154 runs in eight innings with an average of 19.25. We believe he would struggle against a quality bowling attack of GT and would score low.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant at home this season. In three of the four matches we have seen teams score over 400 runs. Considering the fire power both sides have we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last four games. KKR have been dominant at home and are currently second on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after one win in last seven games and have lost four games on the bounce. With two wins thus far, they are currently ninth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 21-11. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Punjab Kings: 11

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand, PBKS head into this game after four defeats on the bounce and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, KKR have had a sublime season thus far and are currently second on the table. This fixture feels like a comfortable outing for KKR who have been dominant in this fixture historically. One of the biggest reasons for KKR’s dominance this season has been the form of their openers who have been sensational thus far. In two of the last three games KKR have managed to have a better opening partnership and on the other hand in four of the five matches, PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.328 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kings Top Batters

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Phillip Salt has made a big difference for Kolkata Knight Riders this season as he has had a solid campaign thus far. Salt has scored 249 runs this season with an average of 41.50 and in the last three home games he has scored 147 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

With Punjab Kings top order struggling to make an impact, Shashank Singh has made a mark in this campaign and even though he struggled in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has scored 195 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Harshit Rana had a brilliant start to the campaign but unfortunately had to miss a couple of games due to injury. Rana once again showcased his class as he bowled brilliantly in the last game and bagged two wickets against RCB. He remains the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

After struggling to make an impact this season, Harshal Patel seems to have found his footing in the last two games as he has bagged six wickets in the last two games and with 13 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.