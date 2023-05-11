KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
KKR
45%
Chance of Winning
RR
55%
India
Eden Gardens
Facts
- Varun Chakaravarthy has 17 wickets this IPL which have come at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 7.8.
- Rinku Singh has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 37.2.
- In 23 matches played at Eden Gardens since 2018, the batting first teams won 11 games as against 12 by the teams batting second.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
On any other day, RR would have been the clear favorite but Melbet, knowing that the contrasting fortunes that both teams have endured in the last few days are providing odds of 1.9 to both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. That kind of demonstrates the fortune of both sides.
KKR’s chance of winning is 45%
RR’s chance of winning is 55%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips
Given that this match will be played at Eden Gardens, runs will flow on a canter. With the kind of batting line-up that the Royals have up top, trust them to deliver a sucker punch. Then, you have Andre Russell and Rinku Singh blustering their panache for KKR, which would once again be at the thick of things.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Since 2018, Eden Gardens have hosted 23 Indian Premier League games, in which batting first teams have won 11 games as against 12 by the teams batting second. However, the most important thing to notice here is that in all 23 games, only once, that too in the last game, the toss-winning captains have decided to bat first; hence the captains' decision ahead of the Thursday encounter is pretty evident. It is the best batting venue in the entire competition, as since 2018, the average first innings score has been 190, whereas the average winning score batting first is 208.
Weather Report
The summer rain in Kolkata has eased things a little bit, but for this Royals encounter, there is a 19% chance of rain prediction by Accuweather.com. The humidity level is set to hover within the expected range of 39%.
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
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All-rounder
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Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
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All-rounder
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Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
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Anukul Roy
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
In the last eight encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders have secured just three wins but still managed to ensure that they are in contention for a playoffs finish. For that to happen, though, they need to win every single game and hope other results go their way.
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jason Holder
Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi JaiswalBatter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
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Wicket-keeper
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
After winning four of their first five matches, Rajasthan Royals were at the top of the table. But things are far from perfect for them since them as they have lost five of their next six encounters to find themselves in a knot. Can they overturn their fortune and make a grand comeback?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head
KKR and RR have played each other 26 times in the Indian Premier League, in which KKR have come out on the winning side 14 times, with a success rate of 53.8%. In the last five games, RR have won three games against KKR, who have won a couple of H2H games.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Royals to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.91 (Melbet)
Rajasthan Royals’ recent loss of form has mostly been catapulted by their situation of not having enough bowling resources. But they have ensured that their batting is going strong as ever, with a 9.54 run rate in the powerplay. Only once in the ongoing tournament did their run-rate in the first six overs drop below 8. That should be enough to convince you to bet big on them.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters
Rinku Singh to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)
Rinku Singh is head and shoulders above everyone else in the KKR batting line-up this season, as he has already amassed 337 runs at an average of 56.17 and a scarcely believable strike rate of 151.1. His balls per dismissal ratio of 37.2 is one of the very best in the ongoing edition and that tells you why you should bet your money on him.
Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)
The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been Rajasthan’s heartbeat this season. With 458 runs already, he has set his stall already but what makes it interesting is the fact that he has a balls-per-boundary frequency of 3.6, which is the best for a batter in this season with a minimum of 200 runs. He won’t disappoint you.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Best Bowlers
Chahakrvarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)
This has become a regulation of sorts. That Varun Chakaravarthy has been the most impactful performer this season for KKR, with 17 wickets which have come at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 7.8. Even though KKR’s Indian pacers have failed to put their hands up, the TN spinner has made sure their absence hasn’t been felt.
Ashwin to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)
Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying a new wind to his career, and he has done that on the back of smart, gullies and a lot of skill. His record against left-handers has always been amazing but this season, against right-handed batters, Ashwin is the joint-fourth leading wicket-taker. Trust him to make you richer.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Rajasthan Royals
I am gunning for a Royals return at the Eden. Their quality as a team is too good to look past. In Jaiswal, Buttler, and Samson, they have three wonderful batters up top, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin has been in excellent touch. Results surely haven’t come their way, but knowing KKR’s perpetual uncertainty, you can hardly bank on them. RR all the way, for me.
KKR to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)
RR to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)Bet Now!