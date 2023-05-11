KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction KKR 45 % Chance of Winning RR 55 % Bet Now! In the proper mid-table clash that may go on to define the playoffs race for good, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 11, 2023 (Thursday). With five losses from the last six games, Rajasthan Royals are tottering with 10 points, while KKR have staged a massive turnaround to find themselves in the fifth position.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

On any other day, RR would have been the clear favorite but Melbet, knowing that the contrasting fortunes that both teams have endured in the last few days are providing odds of 1.9 to both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. That kind of demonstrates the fortune of both sides.

KKR’s chance of winning is 45%

RR’s chance of winning is 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips

Given that this match will be played at Eden Gardens, runs will flow on a canter. With the kind of batting line-up that the Royals have up top, trust them to deliver a sucker punch. Then, you have Andre Russell and Rinku Singh blustering their panache for KKR, which would once again be at the thick of things.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, Eden Gardens have hosted 23 Indian Premier League games, in which batting first teams have won 11 games as against 12 by the teams batting second. However, the most important thing to notice here is that in all 23 games, only once, that too in the last game, the toss-winning captains have decided to bat first; hence the captains' decision ahead of the Thursday encounter is pretty evident. It is the best batting venue in the entire competition, as since 2018, the average first innings score has been 190, whereas the average winning score batting first is 208.

Weather Report

The summer rain in Kolkata has eased things a little bit, but for this Royals encounter, there is a 19% chance of rain prediction by Accuweather.com. The humidity level is set to hover within the expected range of 39%.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

In the last eight encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders have secured just three wins but still managed to ensure that they are in contention for a playoffs finish. For that to happen, though, they need to win every single game and hope other results go their way.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jason Holder

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi JaiswalBatter

Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

After winning four of their first five matches, Rajasthan Royals were at the top of the table. But things are far from perfect for them since them as they have lost five of their next six encounters to find themselves in a knot. Can they overturn their fortune and make a grand comeback?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head

KKR and RR have played each other 26 times in the Indian Premier League, in which KKR have come out on the winning side 14 times, with a success rate of 53.8%. In the last five games, RR have won three games against KKR, who have won a couple of H2H games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Royals to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Rajasthan Royals’ recent loss of form has mostly been catapulted by their situation of not having enough bowling resources. But they have ensured that their batting is going strong as ever, with a 9.54 run rate in the powerplay. Only once in the ongoing tournament did their run-rate in the first six overs drop below 8. That should be enough to convince you to bet big on them.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Rinku Singh to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Rinku Singh is head and shoulders above everyone else in the KKR batting line-up this season, as he has already amassed 337 runs at an average of 56.17 and a scarcely believable strike rate of 151.1. His balls per dismissal ratio of 37.2 is one of the very best in the ongoing edition and that tells you why you should bet your money on him.

Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been Rajasthan’s heartbeat this season. With 458 runs already, he has set his stall already but what makes it interesting is the fact that he has a balls-per-boundary frequency of 3.6, which is the best for a batter in this season with a minimum of 200 runs. He won’t disappoint you.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Best Bowlers

Chahakrvarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

This has become a regulation of sorts. That Varun Chakaravarthy has been the most impactful performer this season for KKR, with 17 wickets which have come at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 7.8. Even though KKR’s Indian pacers have failed to put their hands up, the TN spinner has made sure their absence hasn’t been felt.

Ashwin to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying a new wind to his career, and he has done that on the back of smart, gullies and a lot of skill. His record against left-handers has always been amazing but this season, against right-handed batters, Ashwin is the joint-fourth leading wicket-taker. Trust him to make you richer.