KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
KKR
45%
Chance of Winning
RR
55%
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With 191 runs, Phillip Salt is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
- With 261 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid start to the campaign as they have four wins in first five games and are currently second on the table. KKR surrendered their three game winning streak against Chennai but bounced back in the last game against LSG as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Rajasthan Royals have been the team to beat this season as they have been phenomenal thus far. RR won the first four games but in the next game fell short against Gujarat Titans. RR returned to winning ways against Punjab Kings as they eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
- Rajasthan Royals’s chances of winning - 55%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
If we compare the two batting lineups, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals both sides look heavily stacked and this could turn out to be a high scoring affair. RR averages 7.6 sixes a game on the other hand, KKR averages 10.6 sixes a game which makes us believe KKR would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. With both sides so heavily stacked we believe total runs in the match would be higher than 351.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 73.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Anukul Roy
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant thus far as they won the first three games in the tournament but got outplayed by CSK in the last game. In the last match KKR beat LSG and are currently second on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have five wins in six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 14-13. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, RR won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 14
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game which is deemed as clash of the titans as both sides have had a phenomenal run thus far. Both sides have incurred a loss thus far but with RR having played a game more they are currently at the top of the table. Even though RR have looked great this season, their openers have struggled to make an impact thus far and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games. On the other hand, KKR openers have excelled in the powerplay which is probably why they have had a better opening stand in three of the last four games which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kings Top Batters
Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Kolkata Knight Riders dominated against Lucknow Super Giants and Phillip Salt was at the centre as he scored an unbeaten 89 and KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare. Salt has had a great tournament thus far especially at home where he has two half centuries in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Riyan Parag did not have a great game in the last game against Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as more often than not this pick has paid off. With 284 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers
Vaibhav Arora to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Vaibhav Arora did not start the campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders but his introduction in the starting 11 has been a revelation for KKR as he has taken his opportunity and with six wickets in three games he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great game against Punjab Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season for Rajasthan Royals as with 11 wickets thus far, Chahal is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.78 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 2.03 (PariMatch)
Parimatch