KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction KKR 45 % Chance of Winning RR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.145 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals in the 31st game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 16 at 07:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid start to the campaign as they have four wins in first five games and are currently second on the table. KKR surrendered their three game winning streak against Chennai but bounced back in the last game against LSG as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have been the team to beat this season as they have been phenomenal thus far. RR won the first four games but in the next game fell short against Gujarat Titans. RR returned to winning ways against Punjab Kings as they eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

Rajasthan Royals’s chances of winning - 55%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two batting lineups, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals both sides look heavily stacked and this could turn out to be a high scoring affair. RR averages 7.6 sixes a game on the other hand, KKR averages 10.6 sixes a game which makes us believe KKR would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. With both sides so heavily stacked we believe total runs in the match would be higher than 351.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant thus far as they won the first three games in the tournament but got outplayed by CSK in the last game. In the last match KKR beat LSG and are currently second on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have five wins in six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 14-13. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, RR won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 14

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game which is deemed as clash of the titans as both sides have had a phenomenal run thus far. Both sides have incurred a loss thus far but with RR having played a game more they are currently at the top of the table. Even though RR have looked great this season, their openers have struggled to make an impact thus far and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games. On the other hand, KKR openers have excelled in the powerplay which is probably why they have had a better opening stand in three of the last four games which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.145 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kings Top Batters

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Kolkata Knight Riders dominated against Lucknow Super Giants and Phillip Salt was at the centre as he scored an unbeaten 89 and KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare. Salt has had a great tournament thus far especially at home where he has two half centuries in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Riyan Parag did not have a great game in the last game against Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as more often than not this pick has paid off. With 284 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Vaibhav Arora did not start the campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders but his introduction in the starting 11 has been a revelation for KKR as he has taken his opportunity and with six wickets in three games he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great game against Punjab Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season for Rajasthan Royals as with 11 wickets thus far, Chahal is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.