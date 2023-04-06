KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction KKR 46 % Chance of Winning RCB 54 % Bet Now! The Indian Premier League is slowly picking up the pace as far as setting up trends are concerned, and to devour us with a mouth-watering clash, we have Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on April 6, 2023 (Thursday) 7:30 PM IST. While Royal Challengers Bangalore started the campaign with a dominant win over Mumbai Indians last week, Kolkata lost the game to Punjab Kings in a rain-affected game. They would want to surge that off in order to open their account.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have shared a great history of anachronism. From 49 all-out to bouncing back at their prey, RCB and KKR have done well to mix the history well. Will that be on show during the match at Eden Gardens? Even though this is an RCB home game, our affiliate partner Melbet is siding with Royal Challengers Bangalore for this, with odds of 1.685 for RCB as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders’ odds of 2.175.

KKR’s implied probability of winning - 45.98%

RCB’s implied probability of winning - 59.35%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

The KKR-RCB game has always provided some interesting stories to much on and if you consider the last five encounters, in which RCB have won three and KKR have won two, there is always a way to predict things. Accounting for them and then some more, which you’d know from this package, to have the best markets at your disposal.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bowl first in most of the games at the Eden Gardens since 2018, and the contest between teams batting first and second have been close in this time period in T20s. In the IPL since 2018, captains have opted to bowl first in all matches, and teams chasing have had the edge. The average first innings score at this venue is 170, while the average first-innings winning score has been 186 in T20 since 2018. In the IPL, the average first innings score has been 185. That gives you it would still be better if the captains opt to chase.

Weather Report

The RCB-KKR match will be played at Eden Gardens in the evening, and there is an 8% chance of precipitation during the match. Kolkata is known for its scorching heat during summer; hence, the dew's impact will also be visible. The effect of Wind from the Ganges will be known to everyone.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Mandeep Singh Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

The last two matches that Kolkata Knight Riders played, they lost convincingly and in the last five matches, with three losses, KKR are wishing for a comeback. The home comfort of Eden Gardens may give them some confidence, but they will have to be at their best in order to beat a strong RCB side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Mahipal Lomror, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat KohliBatter

Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik (WK) Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

With three wins from the last five games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in good form, and they would want to capitalize on that in the away match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything about RCB seems quality, which is why they would wish to secure a win on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

KKR have won 16 out of 30 games against RCB in IPL. But since 2018, both teams have won five matches against each other. In Kolkata, KKR lead this matchup by 6-4, which will be the sole reason for their confidence to open the account. KKR have whitewashed against RCB for six seasons, whereas RCB have done the same in four seasons where they have plated at least two matches against each other.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

KKR to score under 51.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87

KKR’s opening partnership was a mess in IPL 2022 and hence, they tried a new opening pair in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mandeep Singh. But this combo failed too, and their first wicket partnership averages just 15.6 in the IPL since 2022 with an SR of 110, which are by far the worst for a team. They have only registered one 50+ stand in the season, which was the least for a side in IPL 2022. With all these working against them, can you really see them scoring more than 51.5 runs? I certainly don’t think so.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Rana to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Nitish Rana, ever since he made his way into KKR in IPL 2018, has been their highest run-getter and has provided them with consistent performances in the competition. He has scored over 300 runs in every season since IPL 2018, which goes on to prove his consistency in this competition. In the last match against PBKS, the Delhi batter started well but failed to convert his start into a big score as he was dismissed for 24 runs. But you can bank on him to turn the table at the Eden Gardens.

Du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Faf du Plessis has been a consistent run scorer in IPL for the last few years now and has been amongst the leading run-getters in the competition since the start of last season. Faf was a slow starter in last year’s IPL with an SR of 105 in the powerplay which improved as he went through the phases. But in the first game against MI, started off well in the powerplay where he operated at an SR of 137 which got even better in the middle overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Narine to be KKR’s best bowlers (Melbet)

Sunil Narine has taken 21 wickets against them with a bowling SR of 18.3 which is the second-best for him in the IPL. Among spinners, he is the third leading wicket-taker against RCB in the IPL. His economy of 6.3 is the best for a bowler against RCB in the IPL. With all these supporting his cause, you can bank on him to deliver for KKR.

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

While Mohammed Siraj was RCB’s standout performer in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021, the bowler failed to keep up to the expectations in 2022. However, he has made a good start to the IPL 2023, grabbing a wicket for 21 runs in four overs in RCB’s first game. What’s more important was his performance in the powerplay where he conceded just five runs in three overs in the first match against MI. Hence, we are backing him to be RCB’s best bowler on Thursday.