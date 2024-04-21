KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction KKR 58 % Chance of Winning RCB 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 36th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 21 at 03:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they have four wins in first five games. In the last game they went head to head against Rajasthan Royals and it turned out to be one of the best games in this campaign as RR managed to chase down 223 runs and eventually won the game with two wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to find the footing this season and even though we have a lot of cricket left in this tournament, it seems as if RCB would miss the playoffs once again this season. They have one win in seven games and are currently six points shy of top four. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two batting lineups, Kolkata Knight Riders have far more firepower in the locker than RCB especially with Glenn Maxwell expected to miss the game. So far this season KKR have hit 62 sixes in five matches. On the other hand RCB has hit 65 sixes in seven matches which makes us believe KKR would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. With both sides so heavily stacked we believe total runs in the match would be high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders lost the last game against Rajasthan Royals, regardless they have had a solid start to the campaign and are currently second on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Anuj Rawat All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as they have one win in seven games so far and have lost five games on the bounce. RCB are currently tenth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 20-14. Both sides went head to head this season and KKR won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game in contrasting form. Even though KKR lost the last game against Rajasthan Royals they have had a solid start to the campaign and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, RCB has had a disappointing campaign so far as they have one win in seven games and are currently tenth on the table. Phillip Salt and Sunil Narine have been a breath of fresh air for KKR this season and have made a significant impact. In three of the last four matches, they have managed a better opening stand than their opponents. Everything that could have gone wrong for RCB has gone wrong this season. In four of the last five matches, RCB have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening partnership and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.202 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kings Top Batters

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Kolkata Knight Riders have lost two of the last three games, they have been dominant thus far and Sunil Narine is the main reason for that dominance. Narine scored a brilliant century in the last game and with 276 runs, he is the leading run scorer for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Virat Kohli has been the shining light in what has been a dismal season for RCB thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman along with Dinesh Karthik for RCB and with 361 runs, Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Harshit Rana had a brilliant start to the campaign but unfortunately had to miss a couple of games due to injury. Rana once again showcased his class as he bowled brilliantly in the last game and bagged 2 wickets in the game. He remains the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Even though Yash Dayal did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.