KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
KKR
50%
Chance of Winning
SRH
50%
India
Eden Gardens
Facts
- In their previous meeting, Andre Russell won the Player of the Match award for hitting a blazing 28-ball 49*, followed by impressive bowling figures of 3/22.
- In that encounter, Umran Malik shone with the ball as well, claiming 3/33 off his four overs.
- KKR have won four out of their previous five matches against SRH, which included a famous Super Over victory in 2020.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Given the fact both sides are coming off this fixture after winning their respective encounters, and they will also have the luxury of all available overseas players, the bookmakers have struggled to pick an outright favourties for this match. Thus, they hand both teams odds of 1.9, suggesting that both of them have a winning probability of 52.63%.
- Kolkata Knight Riders Implied Probability to win @ 52.63%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Implied Probability to win @ 52.63%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
SRH were at the bottom after two big-margin losses, but they roared back in style at home when they last played then-unbeaten Punjab Kings by thrashing them by eight wickets. Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 48-ball 74 to guide them to a below-par target of 144 with 24 balls to spare.
On the other hand, with two wins and one defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders are in a good position on the IPL 2023 points table. Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh came as their saviours after they collapsed twice in two matches, but the one thing they need to improve on is bowling at the death. Surprisingly, they are not using Andre Russell with the ball this time for some reason. Yet, they might go with the same playing XI against SRH that they had against Gujarat Titans. The only change they might make is to bring in Jason Roy at the top in place of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who albeit did nothing wrong. In that case, N Jagadeesan would wear the big gloves to keep the wicket.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Although Kolkata registered a massive 81-run victory against RCB last time at Eden Gardens, Nitish Rana admitted he would have bowled first had he won the toss. Faf du Plessis did the same and so are the others in the tournament across different venues which have now become a trend. So whichever team win the toss, is likely to prefer chasing.
Weather Report
As per worldweatheronline, there is a probability of 10% cloud cover over Kolkata on April 14, but no chance of rain at all. The humidity will be around 42%, with the temperature going as high as 46°c and as low as 27°c. So, expect a full 40-over contest without any interruption due to inclement weather.
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders squad:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batsman
|
N Jagadeesan (WK)
|
Batsman (Impact Player)
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder/Suyash Sharma (Impact Player)
|
Nitish Rana (C)
|
Batsman
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batsman
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders had an unfortunate defeat in Mohali, where rain interrupted the game when they required 46 off the final 24 balls. Then they had two enthralling victories against RCB and Gujarat Titans respectively, but fair to say, both of them resulted in triumphs because of twp individual brilliance – first by Shardul Thakur and the second by Rinku Singh. As a team, they are yet to settle and find the right balance in the lineup.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abhishek Sharma, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batsman
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batsman
|
Aiden Markram (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batsman/Mayank Markande (Impact Player)
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
After two embarrassing defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed the world what they are capable off against Punjab Kings by beating them by eight wickets. They seemed to be a decent side on paper, especially the bowling department who reduced the star-studded Punjab batting unit to 78/8 at one point.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Kolkata and Hyderabad have met 23 times in IPL, and the former lead the head-to-head tally massively, having got the numbers of 15-8 in their favour.
Matches played - 23
Kolkata Knight Riders - 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to score under 48.5 runs in Powerplay @1.86
When KKR bowlers came to bowl at Eden Gardens last time against RCB, they had in-form Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis against them. Yet, after three poor overs to begin with, they came back strongly and restricted them to 50 in the Powerplay. This time, they will be up against Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, who are struggling to get going thus far. Therefore, their inconsistency increases the chances of KKR having a rollicking start, and considering Umesh Yadav in the mix, the punters’ bet on the KKR bowling unit should be the safest bet among all.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batsmen
Nitish Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Among KKR’s unpredictable batting unit, the only person who can be reliable to score is their stand-in skipper Nitish Rana. The 29-year-old might yet to go berserk this season, but his crafty 29-ball 45 against Gujarat Titans, and a breezy 17-ball 24 against Punjab Kings indicated he is not very far to get back to his best. Against Hyderabad, he has an aggregate of 420 runs in 13 outings, suggesting that he tends to score big whenever he faces the Orange Army. Thus, bank upon him to yield rich dividends.
Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Markam strikes at 153.25 against KKR and has already tallied 118 runs across three outings against them. After a golden duck on his first outing as SRH skipper, he showed glimpses of what he can deliver against Punjab Kings at Rajib Gandhi International Stadium, where he remained not out on 37 off 21 balls, which included six fours. Besides, he is coming off to this competition after a terrific SA20 campaign, and Eden Gardens could be a perfect venue for him to make a statement.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
KKR’s evergreen Sunil Narine has taken six wickets in three matches in IPL 2023, and five of them came in the previous two games. Over the years, although he has snared 15 scalps across 21 outings against SRH, his economy rate stands at 6.32, suggesting that SRH always try to play him out. However, given Orange Army’s aggressive batting unit this season, don’t be surprised if Narine improves his numbers this time with his charisma.
Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
On his first outing in IPL 2023, Marco Jansen bowled brilliantly for SRH, having returned superb figures of 3-1-16-2. Although he has only two wickets in three matches against KKR, his record might drastically improve against this fragile Purple and Gold batting unit. Remember, he has been in fine form for South Africa for quite a while now.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
Considering KKR playing at home and do have a more lethal spin attack than SRH, we would recommend the punters to keep faith in Nitish Rana and his boys to emerge victorious.
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @1.9 (Melbet)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @1.9 (Melbet)