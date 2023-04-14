KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction KKR 50 % Chance of Winning SRH 50 % Bet Now! After a nail-biting three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders will be back at Eden Gardens on April 14 to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 of the ongoing edition. The contest between the two in-form sides will begin at 7.30 PM IST, with the toss taking place a half-an-hour earlier.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Given the fact both sides are coming off this fixture after winning their respective encounters, and they will also have the luxury of all available overseas players, the bookmakers have struggled to pick an outright favourties for this match. Thus, they hand both teams odds of 1.9, suggesting that both of them have a winning probability of 52.63%.

Kolkata Knight Riders Implied Probability to win @ 52.63%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Implied Probability to win @ 52.63%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

SRH were at the bottom after two big-margin losses, but they roared back in style at home when they last played then-unbeaten Punjab Kings by thrashing them by eight wickets. Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 48-ball 74 to guide them to a below-par target of 144 with 24 balls to spare.

On the other hand, with two wins and one defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders are in a good position on the IPL 2023 points table. Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh came as their saviours after they collapsed twice in two matches, but the one thing they need to improve on is bowling at the death. Surprisingly, they are not using Andre Russell with the ball this time for some reason. Yet, they might go with the same playing XI against SRH that they had against Gujarat Titans. The only change they might make is to bring in Jason Roy at the top in place of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who albeit did nothing wrong. In that case, N Jagadeesan would wear the big gloves to keep the wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Although Kolkata registered a massive 81-run victory against RCB last time at Eden Gardens, Nitish Rana admitted he would have bowled first had he won the toss. Faf du Plessis did the same and so are the others in the tournament across different venues which have now become a trend. So whichever team win the toss, is likely to prefer chasing.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, there is a probability of 10% cloud cover over Kolkata on April 14, but no chance of rain at all. The humidity will be around 42%, with the temperature going as high as 46°c and as low as 27°c. So, expect a full 40-over contest without any interruption due to inclement weather.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders squad:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batsman N Jagadeesan (WK) Batsman (Impact Player) Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder/Suyash Sharma (Impact Player) Nitish Rana (C) Batsman Rinku Singh Batsman Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders had an unfortunate defeat in Mohali, where rain interrupted the game when they required 46 off the final 24 balls. Then they had two enthralling victories against RCB and Gujarat Titans respectively, but fair to say, both of them resulted in triumphs because of twp individual brilliance – first by Shardul Thakur and the second by Rinku Singh. As a team, they are yet to settle and find the right balance in the lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abhishek Sharma, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Aiden Markram (C) All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman Abdul Samad Batsman/Mayank Markande (Impact Player) Washington Sundar All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Umran Malik Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

After two embarrassing defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed the world what they are capable off against Punjab Kings by beating them by eight wickets. They seemed to be a decent side on paper, especially the bowling department who reduced the star-studded Punjab batting unit to 78/8 at one point.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Kolkata and Hyderabad have met 23 times in IPL, and the former lead the head-to-head tally massively, having got the numbers of 15-8 in their favour.

Matches played - 23

Kolkata Knight Riders - 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to score under 48.5 runs in Powerplay @1.86

When KKR bowlers came to bowl at Eden Gardens last time against RCB, they had in-form Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis against them. Yet, after three poor overs to begin with, they came back strongly and restricted them to 50 in the Powerplay. This time, they will be up against Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, who are struggling to get going thus far. Therefore, their inconsistency increases the chances of KKR having a rollicking start, and considering Umesh Yadav in the mix, the punters’ bet on the KKR bowling unit should be the safest bet among all.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batsmen

Nitish Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Among KKR’s unpredictable batting unit, the only person who can be reliable to score is their stand-in skipper Nitish Rana. The 29-year-old might yet to go berserk this season, but his crafty 29-ball 45 against Gujarat Titans, and a breezy 17-ball 24 against Punjab Kings indicated he is not very far to get back to his best. Against Hyderabad, he has an aggregate of 420 runs in 13 outings, suggesting that he tends to score big whenever he faces the Orange Army. Thus, bank upon him to yield rich dividends.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Markam strikes at 153.25 against KKR and has already tallied 118 runs across three outings against them. After a golden duck on his first outing as SRH skipper, he showed glimpses of what he can deliver against Punjab Kings at Rajib Gandhi International Stadium, where he remained not out on 37 off 21 balls, which included six fours. Besides, he is coming off to this competition after a terrific SA20 campaign, and Eden Gardens could be a perfect venue for him to make a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

KKR’s evergreen Sunil Narine has taken six wickets in three matches in IPL 2023, and five of them came in the previous two games. Over the years, although he has snared 15 scalps across 21 outings against SRH, his economy rate stands at 6.32, suggesting that SRH always try to play him out. However, given Orange Army’s aggressive batting unit this season, don’t be surprised if Narine improves his numbers this time with his charisma.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

On his first outing in IPL 2023, Marco Jansen bowled brilliantly for SRH, having returned superb figures of 3-1-16-2. Although he has only two wickets in three matches against KKR, his record might drastically improve against this fragile Purple and Gold batting unit. Remember, he has been in fine form for South Africa for quite a while now.