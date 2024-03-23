KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
KKR
55%
Chance of Winning
SRH
45%
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With 20 wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy was the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last tournament.
- With 448 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders head into this season after making headlines in the auction as Mitchell Starc became the most expensive buy in IPL history. KKR head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up seventh on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.
Much like their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to find their footing last season as they managed to bag four wins in 14 games and ended up tenth on the table. They have added Pat Cummins and Travis Head to the roster which should give them a big boost this year. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are slight favourites in this game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 45%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Historically Eden Garden has been a great wicket to bat on as last season we saw the team batting first average 192.85 runs and in three of the seven matches we saw teams cross 200 mark. We believe both sides would score well in the upcoming game and the total score in the match would be over 333.5.
As we have stated at Eden Gardens we expect the batting lineup of both sides to flourish. Both sides are packed with heavy hitters with Phil Salt, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh on one side and Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Rahul Tripathi on the other end. We believe the total sixes in the game would be over 13.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Kolkata Knight Riders
Most Sixes: Kolkata Knight Riders
Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Considering this is the first game at the venue it would be hard to figure out what kind of wicket is in store at Eden Garden. Last season, team batting first had a slight edge which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Gus Atkinson, Harshit Rana, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
All-rounder
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing campaign last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, with six wins in 14 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Jhathavedh Subramanyam, Akash Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Singh Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with four wins in 14 matches and finished tenth on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 16-9. Last season both sides went head to head, both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this campaign after what was an underwhelming campaign for both teams as both sides failed to make the playoffs this season. Both teams made big changes in the auction as KKR splashed big money on Mitchell Starc but the main issue with KKR last year was their top order batting lineup especially at home. At Eden Garden, KKR’s average opening partnership is 23.28 but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in five of the seven matches KKR conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal showing last year in two head to head encounters, they managed an opening stand of 46 and 29 and in both games they had a better opening stand. Looking at the stats, we believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters
Shreyas Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer missed the entire campaign last season and was a big miss as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to find consistency at the top order. Iyer’s return in the starting 11 would give KKR a big boost and we expect him to do well this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Heinrich Klaasen had a brilliant season last year and was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the last match against KKR, Klaasen scored 36 off 20 balls and with 448 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders went all out in the auction to get their star man. The reason they were so desperate to get Mitchell Starc is the fact that there aren’t that many bowlers in the world better than Starc who can make a difference straight away. We expect Starc to have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. In the two games against KKR, Kumar ended the game with 1/29 and 1/33. With 16 wickets, Kumar was the leading wicket taker for SRH in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch