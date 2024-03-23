KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction

KKR

55%

Chance of Winning

SRH

45%

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1.90
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Melbet

1.82
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Megapari

1.857
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T20

Eden Gardens Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 23 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 20 wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy was the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last tournament.
  • With 448 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last tournament.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this season after making headlines in the auction as Mitchell Starc became the most expensive buy in IPL history. KKR head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up seventh on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.

Much like their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to find their footing last season as they managed to bag four wins in 14 games and ended up tenth on the table. They have added Pat Cummins and Travis Head to the roster which should give them a big boost this year. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are slight favourites in this game.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 45%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically Eden Garden has been a great wicket to bat on as last season we saw the team batting first average 192.85 runs and in three of the seven matches we saw teams cross 200 mark. We believe both sides would score well in the upcoming game and the total score in the match would be over 333.5.

As we have stated at Eden Gardens we expect the batting lineup of both sides to flourish. Both sides are packed with heavy hitters with Phil Salt, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh on one side and Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Rahul Tripathi on the other end. We believe the total sixes in the game would be over 13.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: Kolkata Knight Riders

1.88
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Most Sixes: Kolkata Knight Riders

1.96
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Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad

1.80
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Considering this is the first game at the venue it would be hard to figure out what kind of wicket is in store at Eden Garden. Last season, team batting first had a slight edge which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Gus Atkinson, Harshit Rana, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Nitish Rana

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder

Phil Salt

Wicket-keeper

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Suyash Sharma

All-rounder

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing campaign last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, with six wins in 14 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Jhathavedh Subramanyam, Akash Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Singh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal

Batter

Travis Head

Batter

Rahul Tripathi

Batter

Abhishek Sharma

All-rounder

Heinrich Klaasen

Wicket-keeper

Washington Sundar

All-rounder

Pat Cummins

Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Umran Malik

Bowler

T Natarajan

Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with four wins in 14 matches and finished tenth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 16-9. Last season both sides went head to head, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this campaign after what was an underwhelming campaign for both teams as both sides failed to make the playoffs this season. Both teams made big changes in the auction as KKR splashed big money on Mitchell Starc but the main issue with KKR last year was their top order batting lineup especially at home. At Eden Garden, KKR’s average opening partnership is 23.28 but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in five of the seven matches KKR conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal showing last year in two head to head encounters, they managed an opening stand of 46 and 29 and in both games they had a better opening stand. Looking at the stats, we believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

T20

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

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Kolkata Knight Riders

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1.90
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1.82
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Sunrisers Hyderabad

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2.061
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer missed the entire campaign last season and was a big miss as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to find consistency at the top order. Iyer’s return in the starting 11 would give KKR a big boost and we expect him to do well this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Heinrich Klaasen had a brilliant season last year and was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the last match against KKR, Klaasen scored 36 off 20 balls and with 448 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders went all out in the auction to get their star man. The reason they were so desperate to get Mitchell Starc is the fact that there aren’t that many bowlers in the world better than Starc who can make a difference straight away. We expect Starc to have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. In the two games against KKR, Kumar ended the game with 1/29 and 1/33. With 16 wickets, Kumar was the leading wicket taker for SRH in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolkata Knight Riders

Looking at the odds, it seems as if the bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game as they have given even odds to both teams. Historically Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture but in the last two years both teams have constituted two wins each. We believe home factor would pay huge dividends in this game and Kolkata Knight Riders would bag maximum points come Mar 23.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
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