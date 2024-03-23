KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction KKR 55 % Chance of Winning SRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.857 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 23 at 07:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this season after making headlines in the auction as Mitchell Starc became the most expensive buy in IPL history. KKR head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up seventh on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.

Much like their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to find their footing last season as they managed to bag four wins in 14 games and ended up tenth on the table. They have added Pat Cummins and Travis Head to the roster which should give them a big boost this year. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are slight favourites in this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 45%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically Eden Garden has been a great wicket to bat on as last season we saw the team batting first average 192.85 runs and in three of the seven matches we saw teams cross 200 mark. We believe both sides would score well in the upcoming game and the total score in the match would be over 333.5.

As we have stated at Eden Gardens we expect the batting lineup of both sides to flourish. Both sides are packed with heavy hitters with Phil Salt, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh on one side and Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Rahul Tripathi on the other end. We believe the total sixes in the game would be over 13.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.96 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Considering this is the first game at the venue it would be hard to figure out what kind of wicket is in store at Eden Garden. Last season, team batting first had a slight edge which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Gus Atkinson, Harshit Rana, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer Batter Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Sunil Narine All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Suyash Sharma All-rounder

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing campaign last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, with six wins in 14 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Jaydev Unadkat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Jhathavedh Subramanyam, Akash Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Singh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Travis Head Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Umran Malik Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with four wins in 14 matches and finished tenth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 16-9. Last season both sides went head to head, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this campaign after what was an underwhelming campaign for both teams as both sides failed to make the playoffs this season. Both teams made big changes in the auction as KKR splashed big money on Mitchell Starc but the main issue with KKR last year was their top order batting lineup especially at home. At Eden Garden, KKR’s average opening partnership is 23.28 but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in five of the seven matches KKR conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal showing last year in two head to head encounters, they managed an opening stand of 46 and 29 and in both games they had a better opening stand. Looking at the stats, we believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.061 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer missed the entire campaign last season and was a big miss as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to find consistency at the top order. Iyer’s return in the starting 11 would give KKR a big boost and we expect him to do well this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Heinrich Klaasen had a brilliant season last year and was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the last match against KKR, Klaasen scored 36 off 20 balls and with 448 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders went all out in the auction to get their star man. The reason they were so desperate to get Mitchell Starc is the fact that there aren’t that many bowlers in the world better than Starc who can make a difference straight away. We expect Starc to have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. In the two games against KKR, Kumar ended the game with 1/29 and 1/33. With 16 wickets, Kumar was the leading wicket taker for SRH in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.