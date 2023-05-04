LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction LSG 46 % Chance of Winning CSK 54 % Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants’ rollercoaster season has hit a trough of late but the team would be hoping to rise back to form again when they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 3, the encounter slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST. CSK have already triumphed against their rivals once in the ongoing season and would be hoping to complete the double on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Both LSG and CSK would head into the encounter hoping to bounce back from losses but the former would be especially desperate for triumph, given they have lost both their recent home games in Lucknow and that too in devastating style. The side has clearly failed to adjust to the slow nature of the pitch on offer at the Ekana Cricket Ground and are up against perhaps the most dangerous opponents at such a venue, considering the rich experience CSK hold of playing on such surfaces courtesy of the Chepauk. Thus, except the Yellow Army to end their two-match losing streak on Wednesday evening.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning @ 46%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning @ 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have the same number of points after nine games in the season, tallying 10 on the back of five victories and four defeats. However, Chennai Super Kings have looked the more consistent and capable of sides, excelling in nearly all sorts of surfaces.

The biggest talking point ahead of the encounter is the painstaking way in which Lucknow Super Giants have batted at the Ekana Cricket Ground in the past two games. They managed paltry scores of 128/7 and 108 and the cause of concern was apparent. The team is choc-a-bloc with power-hitters, be it Mayers, Stoinis, Pooran or Hooda, of which the former is the only one to have showcased some patience and build innings instead of attempting to slog regardless of the delivery’s quality. In the first game, the only reason the side got even past 120 is due to a steady 68 off 61 deliveries by KL Rahul and even though his lethargic batting at the end cost LSG the win, without him the team was more likely to crumble for an even lower target instead of clinch victory. Now with the LSG skipper also injuring his hip flexor, uncertainty is bound to reign large in the LSG camp be it in terms of who would replace him in the lineup or which player would lead the side in Rahul’s absence.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, would be licking their lips at the opportunity of playing on a spin-friendly surface given the resources they have at their disposal. In their squad, the side has Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, and Maheesh Theekshana, all of whom are ace spinners capable of winning T20s with the ball singlehandedly on their day. Chennai’s weakness in the season has been their abilities with pace, despite Tushar Deshpande leading the Purple Cap charts and Matheesha Pathirana nailing yorkers at will. With fast bowling practically taken out of the equation on Lucknow’s pitch, the side’s confidence would further experience a boost. Moreover, the likes of Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane are exceptional anchor batters who can take their engines down a notch to provide the team stability, an attribute their rivals desperately lack.

When the two sides had faced earlier in the season as well, CSK’s batters had helped post a massive total of 217/7 before their spinners closed out a tough victory by inflicting a collapse on LSG. Moeen Ali was particularly exceptional with 4/26, becoming the latest entrant to the list of CSK’s unlikely heroes inspiring them to victory. Expect MS Dhoni and his men to come out all guns blazing once again on Wednesday to complete the double over Lucknow..

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

In five IPL 2023 games that have taken place in Lucknow, three have been won by the team batting first. Similarly, the skipper winning the toss has chosen to bat first on three occasions and the same trend is expected to continue come Wednesday.

Weather Report

Bad news awaits spectators on Tuesday as patchy rain has been forecast in Lucknow throughout the day with 0.5 mm of rain expected in the hour ahead of the encounter’s start itself. More showers would follow around 4 PM before the heavens burst open a couple of hours later, leading to constant heavy rain between 6 PM and midnight. Nevertheless, the temperature would hover around the 30°C mark while winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 23 km/h. All in all, there are few chances of the encounter taking place and producing a result.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batsman Kyle Mayers Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Batsman Amit Mishra Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have won two of their last five IPL games, their latest encounter ending in an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Shivam Dube All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batsman Moeen Ali All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni (C) Wicket-keeper Batsman Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won three of their last five IPL games but have lost their last two games on the trot, against Punjab Kings by four wickets and Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have played Chennai Super Kings two times in the IPL so far. While they romped to a six-wicket win last season, the side succumbed to a 12-run loss earlier in 2023 to place the two sides on an equal footing.

Matches played - 2

Lucknow Super Giants win(s) - 1

Chennai Super Kings win(s) - 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings’ opening stand to be over 29.5 runs @ 1.87

A lot of Chennai Super Kings’ success in the ongoing season has been a result of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mountain of runs at the top of the order. The duo’s combined run tally reads an astonishing 768 in nine games while their opening stand averages a brilliant 48.67, almost 20 runs over the required mark. On five occasions, the first wicket partnership for CSK has been worth over 30 runs, including in all of the last four encounters across which the average reads 72. LSG, meanwhile, have also struggled with the new ball to scalp wickets in the powerplay, conceding over 47 runs per game on average for the first wicket. Thus, the Chennai Super Kings simply seem bound to smash the mark offered by bookmakers and gift the punters a massive payday with odds of 1.87.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

With KL Rahul likely to miss the upcoming encounter after extending his hip flexor in the previous game, Kyle Mayers seems to be the only candidate almost guaranteed for success against Chennai Super Kings. He has 297 runs to his name in nine games at an average of 33, comfortably leading the charts for his team over the likes of Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. The batter has registered four half-centuries in the season already, two more than any of his teammates, while maintaining an excellent strike rate of 158.82. Even though he fell for a duck in his latest encounter, the Caribbean batter had managed two half-centuries in the three games before that. Even when LSG played CSK earlier in the season, Mayers had struck a sizzling 53 at a strike rate of 240.90, outscoring all his teammates by at least 30 runs, a feat that he seems likely to repeat on Wednesday.

Devon Conway to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Devon Conway has been nothing short of sensational in IPL 2023, his run tally reading 414 in nine innings at an incredible average of 59.14. The Kiwi opener is currently third in the Purple Cap list, only behind Faf du Plessis and Yashasvi Jaiswal, and has managed an astonishing five half-centuries in the last six games. In the latest game, he hit an unbeaten 52-ball 92 against Punjab Kings, taking his average across the last five games to over 105. Earlier in the season against Lucknow Super Giants, Conway had delivered as usual with a rapid 47 off just 29 balls in his first encounter against the outfit and is likely to bulldoze the opposing bowling lineup once again at Ekana.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

With Mark Wood missing from action after an impressive start to the season, LSG’s best bet game after game has been the reliable Ravi Bishnoi. The wrist-spinner has already scalped 12 wickets for the side in the campaign so far, the most for his team, at an average of 22.33 and an economy of sub-eight. More notably, seven of those scalps have come in five games played at the Ekana Cricket Ground, at a much better average of 19.29, while the remaining four games have earned him five scalps. Bishnoi’s latest game against RCB was in Lucknow itself, where he returned brilliant figures of 2/21 given the abhorrently slow track in the franchise’s home venue, Ravi Bishoi seems like the perfect pick to be LSG’s top bowler as their premier spinner.

Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Only a few, if anyone, would have guessed that Tushar Deshpande would be leading the race for the Purple Cap after nine rounds of the league stages have been completed. The right-arm pacer has 17 scalps in just nine games at an average of 21.70, almost picking two scalps per fixture. Importantly, the 27-year-old has excelled on the slow Chepauk pitches with little to offer for the pacers given a similar track is expected in Lucknow as well if past evidence is anything to go by. Deshpande has scalped seven wickets in the last three games, including a three-wicket haul in the latest encounter against Punjab Kings, and seems set to spearhead the Yellow Army’s bowling efforts once again on Wednesday.