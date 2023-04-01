LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction LSG 49 % Chance of Winning DC 51 % Bet Now! Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals will go up against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The contest between two nicely poised sides will get underway at 7.30 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier. In Pant’s absence, David Warner will be back as captain, this time taking charge of his former franchise.

Facts When the two teams met last time, Deepak Hooda scored 52 off 34 balls, with six fours and one six, after coming to bat at No. 3.

In the same fixture, Axar Patel batted valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 42 off just 24 balls, albeit it did not come in a winning cause.

One of the cleanest hitters around the world, Mitchell Marsh could be a big difference between these two sides. Marsh had aggregated 251 runs in eight matches in IPL 2022, and given his current form, which helped him to win the Player of the Series award in the recently-concluded India versus Australia series, it is safe to say that he is well and truly back.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals will go up against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The contest between two nicely poised sides will get underway at 7.30 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier. In Pant’s absence, David Warner will be back as captain, this time taking charge of his former franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

The absence of ever-reliable Quinton de Kock at the top has triggered the bookmakers to consider Delhi Capitals as slight favourties in this fixture, and thus, they have been handed odds of 1.85. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have been rewarded with odds of 1.95.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Along with de Kock, Lucknow Super Giants won’t have the services of Mohsin Khan, who made headlines last year by bowling brilliantly in the early and death overs. Khan has picked up a shoulder injury and is likely to miss the major part of IPL 2023. The Capitals, too, won’t have Anrich Nortje, who is still in South Africa for their crucial ODI series against the Netherlands.

With the new regulations, both teams have the luxury of bringing in Impact Players to strengthen their lineup while batting and bowling. For the Capitals, Prithvi Shaw and Mustafizur Rahman are likely to be swapped in each innings, while Ayush Badoni and Jaydev Unadkat could be in the same bracket for the Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted six T20Is to date, of which five were on by the side that batted first. Interestingly, their last fixture, played between India and New Zealand this January, was won by the side that batted second. There, almost everyone struggled to score runs in a contest where India took 19.5 overs to chase down a target of 100. Therefore, despite previous records, expect the team to opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per weather.com, the average temperature in Lucknow during the April 1st night will be 18°C, with a maximum possibility of rain standing at 14%. There will be a partly cloudy sky, but it will get clear over time, meaning that this should be a full 20-over contest without any interruptions.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Lucknow Super Giants squad:KL Rahul(c/wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Wicket-keeper and Batsman Kyle Mayers Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Ayush Badoni/Jaydev Unadkat Batsman/Bowler (Impact Player) Marcus Stoinis Wicket-keeper and Batsman Krunal Pandya All-rounder Prerak Mankad All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

The Super Giants seemed like a brute force in the major part of IPL 2022, but their performance at the business end of the tournament went south. As many as three defeats in their last four outings, which included a 14-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, did not allow them to reap rewards in their debut season.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (C) Batsman Prithvi Shaw/Mustafizur Rahman Batsman/Bowler (Impact Player) Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Mukesh Kumar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

The Capitals ended IPL 2022 with a five-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. Before that fixture, they had three wins and one defeat in their previous four encounters, indicating that they were on the right track to making it to the playoffs, but missed out on that by a whisker.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

The two sides met twice last year, and the Super Giants ended up emerging victorious on both occasions. In the first meeting, Quinton de Kock’s well-made 52-ball 80 helped the Super Giants to chase the target of 150 in 19.4 overs with six wickets in hand, and then in the following fixture, Mohsin Khan’s excellent figures of 4-0-16-4, ably assisted by KL Rahul’s 51-ball 77 guided them to script a six-run victory.

Matches played - 2

Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Delhi Capitals - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to score over 45.5 runs in the Powerplay @1.84

In Quinton de Kock’s absence, Kyle Mayers is likely to open the innings alongside KL Rahul. The West Indies all-rounder has a habit of smashing big sixes at the top, and a reasonably weak Capitals bowling attack, which won’t have Anrich Nortje due to his national duties, will only make his job a bit easier. Besides, Rahul’s presence from the other end will also boost his confidence, and if they stay together for at least three overs, don’t be surprised if they start tearing everyone apart.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batsmen

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter @X.XX

With a tally of 590+ runs in each of the last five consecutive editions, Rahul’s consistency in IPL has been unreal. Barring IPL 2018, when he amassed 659 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.41, he tends to take some time to settle in the middle before teeing off. In total, he has made 373 runs in 14 outings against Delhi Capitals at an average of 31.08, which albeit does not live up to his lofty standards but there is no one better than him either. Thus, banking on Rahul among the Super Giants for runs is probably the safest bet for the punters. Remember, he had scores of 24 and 77 last year against the Capitals.

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter @X.XX

Even though Warner departed cheaply both times against the Super Giants, having managed to score seven runs in two attempts, there is no denying that he is one of the best in the business in the competition. Many had doubted his abilities before the beginning of the last edition, but he shut them up by tallying 432 runs in 12 outings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52. Don’t even dare to ignore the Aussieman, who is one of the IPL’s all-time leading run-scorers, with 5881 runs from 162 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants Volts vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Mark Wood to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler @X.XX

Wood has a total of 65 wickets in T20s in 49 matches, and his scorching pace like no other tempted the Super Giants to break the banks at the last mega auction. He missed the entire season last year due to injury, and this time will look to make his mark by finishing in the top half of the purple cap chart, if not at the top. Not to forget, he has a strike rate of 13.2 in T20Is, and 15.6 in T20s, suggesting that he has a knack for chipping in with breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler @X.XX

After a few disappointing seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep showed his potential to the world yet again last year by scalping 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.95. Although he did not have the greatest of outings against the Super Giants, having taken two wickets in as many matches last year, his recent form in the national colours, coupled with the absence of Anrich Nortje, led him to become the most reliable wicket-taking option among the Capitals bowlers.