LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction LSG 57 % Chance of Winning DC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.723 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 12 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have failed to find their footing thus far in this campaign as they lost four of the five matches and are currently tenth on the table. In the last match against Mumbai Indians, DC conceded 234 runs in the first innings. Tristan Stubbs scored 71 off 25 balls but could not take DC over the line as MI won the game by 29 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but managed to bounce back in style as they have won three games on the bounce and have been dominant at home. In the last game they beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Lucknow Super Giants are favourites in the game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 57%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At home Lucknow Super Giants have looked dominant as they have two wins in two games. In the last game against GT even though the wicket looked slow and difficult to bat on, LSG managed to hit six sixes in the game taking their total tally to 16 sixes at home. In both matches they have managed to hit more sixes which makes us believe, LSG would hit more sixes than Delhi Capitals.

The first game at the venue was a relatively high scoring game as it looked like a great wicket to bat on but in the second game the wicket looked slow and it was difficult for batsmen to adjust to the pace of the wicket as we saw a total of 30 boundaries in the game. We believe the total boundary count would be low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 71.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last season, four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Mayank Yadav Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Since then they have registered three wins on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Jhye Richardson Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost four of the five games thus far and are currently tenth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture in the past as they have three wins in three games against Delhi Capitals. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Delhi Capitals: 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Delhi Capitals have one win in four games and have struggled to find consistency this season as they find themself tenth on the table. On the other hand, after a loss in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, LSG have won three games on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum at home. Delhi Capitals openers started off well in the campaign but in the last two games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Lucknow Super Giants would end up with a better opening stand in the game and this would be a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.23 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

With Quinton de Kock taking all the plaudits thus far, Nicholas Pooran’s contribution has gone under the radar as he has had a solid start to the campaign. So far, Pooran has scored 64, 42, 40 and 32 and with 178 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

We are going to stick with Rishabh Pant once again even though he did not have a great game against Mumbai Indians in the last outing. With 153 runs he remains one of the most consistent batsman for DC and with the absence of Mitchell Marsh we expect Pant to step up once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Yadav to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Mayank Yadav did not have a great outing in the last game against Gujarat Titans, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a terrific start in this tournament. With six wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Khaleel Ahmed has had a solid start to the campaign as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Delhi Capitals in this campaign. With seven wickets thus far, Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.