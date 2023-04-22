LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction LSG 52 % Chance of Winning GT 48 % Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants have received a lot of flak for the way their skipper KL Rahul has batted this season, but you can hardly have any qualms about the fact, for they are still the second-ranked side in the competition, having won four out of their six games so far. Facing them on Saturday (April 22, 2023) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium are Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, who have three wins from five matches so far. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Lucknow possess one of the strongest line-ups in the tournament, at least on paper, and if you look at their recent performances, a new star was born almost every game. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are led by effervescent Hardik Pandya, and they have used the sparing resources to produce incredible results. Both sides are given odds of 1.9 for this encounter by our affiliate partner Melbet.

LSG’s chance of winning 52%

GT’s chance of winning 48%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

If I have to write the script of the match in advance, well, it had to be a daunting Rashid Khan weaving his magic before Rahul Tewatia doing his stuff of taking down LSG pacers. Could I really discount Mishi Bhai? Well, NO. Brace for a couple of big scalps. There is definitely another slow-burning fifty coming off KL Rahul’s bat. Because why not?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Whether you’re batting first or batting second at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the narrative doesn’t change. The venue has hosted 33 matches to date, and the batting first team have won 17 games as compared to 16 games won by the batting second teams. The average first innings score at the venue is 144 while the average winning score here is 171.

Weather Report

There is no chance of precipitation in Lucknow on Saturday, with 16% humidity being the calling card. The highest temperature is set to hover around 38°, which will make the lives of cricketers difficult with this being an afternoon match.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batter Quinton De Kock Wicketkeeper Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter K Gowtham All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have played six matches in the IPL 2023, from which they have won four and lost a couple of games. In the last five games, the KL Rahul-led side have won three and lost two. And hence, they can be optimistic of winning the next game against Gujarat Titans and seize the momentum in their favour.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

In five matches, Gujarat Titans have three wins and a couple of losses. They have unearthed a new star in almost every game, suggesting that Gujarat, on its day, can challenge any side.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were inducted into the Indian Premier League last year only, and hence, they have played each other only twice. And in both games, Gujarat Titans have come out triumphant.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds6

Gujarat's first six overs score over 48.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Gujarat Titans' top order doesn’t hold back. Since November 2022, Shubman Gill has had a strike rate of 148.12 in the powerplay, averaging 43.23. With Saha being a powerplay specialist with a strike rate of 143 in the powerplay since IPL 2022, we have two batters whose run-scoring tempo never takes a nosedive. Hence, you can bet with Melbet offering odds of 1.83 for Gujarat’s first six overs’ score to be over 48.5 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill has been GT’s top performer in this season with 228 runs at an average of 45.6 and a strike rate of 140 respectively, which is very impressive. Gill has had a good game plan this season as he has looked to accelerate well in the first six and final five overs and has kept the scoreboard moving in the middle overs with a healthy SR of 133. Gill further has an average of 84 since IPL 2022 and has been dismissed only four times in 15 innings. He scores those runs at a healthy strike rate of 145 which is amongst the best against spin in IPL since 2022. All these points to the fact that he will be an extremely good option to be GT’s top scorer on Saturday.

Pooran to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Nicholas Pooran has been excellent in middle overs this season, with the highest strike rate in this phase. He has hit the most number of boundaries in the middle overs, with only Venkatesh Iyer ahead of him. His performance against pacers has been good this season, and he has the second-highest strike rate against them in this season. Trust Pooran, who is already the second-highest run-scorer this season after Kyle Mayers, to steal the thunder.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Bishoni to be LSG’s best bowler

Ravi Bishnoi has been performing well this season and is the third joint-leading wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2023. His performance in the middle overs is excellent as he is the second joint leading wicket-taker in this phase this season. He also has the fifth-best economy rate among all bowlers this season; hence, it is straightforward that we go with Bishnoi as LSG’s best bowler.

Rashid to be GT’s best bowler

Rashid Khan is the joint second leading wicket-taker this season, along with Mark Wood and Yuzvendra Chahal. Close to 60% of his deliveries have been googlies this season, and this delivery has given him good results as he has taken seven out of 11 wickets in googlies this season. With him there, you can be sure that Rashid will spin a web around the LSG set-up.